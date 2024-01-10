Staff Picks: Wild-Card Playoffs

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Congratulations to Kevin Payne for winning the 2023 Staff Picks title. Payne finished 140-124-8 (53.0 percent, not including ties) to capture his second championship, both in the last three years.

Jeff Erickson was second at 133-131-8, and Nick Whalen was tops among best bets at 11-7.

Whalen also won Week 18, going 10-6, while both Erickson and Scott Pianowski were 9-7.

Unanimous picks went 4-2 last week, improving to 19-16-1 (54.3 percent) this season. Majority picks were 9-7, finishing 128-136-8 overall.

This week's wild-card games produced two unanimous picks — Chiefs -4 and Bills -10. Two teams got four votes each with Erickson preventing unanimity by picking the Texans +2.5 vs. the Browns and Whalen picking the Eagles -3 at the Buccaneers.

Whalen and Dalton Del Don both went with the Rams as their best bet.

