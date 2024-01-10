Staff Picks: Wild-Card Playoffs

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.
Congratulations to Kevin Payne for winning the 2023 Staff Picks title. Payne finished 140-124-8 (53.0 percent, not including ties) to capture his second championship, both in the last three years.
Jeff Erickson was second at 133-131-8, and Nick Whalen was tops among best bets at 11-7.
Whalen also won Week 18, going 10-6, while both Erickson and Scott Pianowski were 9-7.
Unanimous picks went 4-2 last week, improving to 19-16-1 (54.3 percent) this season. Majority picks were 9-7, finishing 128-136-8 overall.
This week's wild-card games produced two unanimous picks — Chiefs -4 and Bills -10. Two teams got four votes each with Erickson preventing unanimity by picking the Texans +2.5 vs. the Browns and Whalen picking the Eagles -3 at the Buccaneers.
Whalen and Dalton Del Don both went with the Rams as their best bet.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Browns -2.5 at Texans
|Texans
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Dolphins +4 at Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Steelers +10 at Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Packers +7.5 at Cowboys
|Packers
|Packers
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Rams +3 at Lions
|Lions
|Rams
|Rams
|Lions
|Rams
|Eagles -3 at Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Eagles
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Best Bet
|Bills
|Chiefs
|Rams
|Browns
|Rams
|Last Week Record
|9-7
|9-7
|10-6
|8-8
|8-8
|2023 Record
|133-131-8
|125-139-8
|129-135-8
|140-124-8
|127-137-8
|2023 Best Bet Record
|9-8-1
|10-7-1
|11-7
|9-9
|7-11
|2023 Unanimous Pick Record
|19-16-1
|2023 Majority Pick Record
|128-136-8
|2022 Playoff Record
|7-5-1
|5-7-1
|6-6-1
|8-4-1
|7-5-1
|2021 Playoff Record
|7-6
|9-4
|NA
|7-6
|8-5
|2020 Playoff Record
|5-8
|8-5
|NA
|6-7
|7-6
|2019 Playoff Record
|6-5
|5-6
|NA
|4-7
|7-4
|2018 Playoff Record
|3-6-1
|1-8-1
|NA
|N/A
|2-7-1
|2017 Playoff Record
|5-6
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|2-9
|2016 Playoff Record
|6-5
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|6-5
|2015 Playoff Record
|5-6
|2-9
|NA
|N/A
|1-10
|2014 Playoff Record
|10-1
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|9-2
|2013 Playoff Record
|5-4-2
|3-6-2
|NA
|N/A
|4-5-2
|2012 Playoff Record
|4-6-1
|5-5-1
|NA
|N/A
|8-2-1
|2011 Playoff Record
|8-3
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|7-4
|2010 Playoff Record
|6-5
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|8-3
|2009 Playoff Record
|5-6
|4-7
|NA
|N/A
|5-6
|2008 Playoff Record
|6-5
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|4-7
|2007 Playoff Record
|8-3
|3-8
|NA
|N/A
|2-9
|2006 Playoff Record
|7-4
|N/A
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Playoff Record
|5-6
|N/A
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Playoff Record
|6-5
|N/A
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Playoff Record
|6-5
|N/A
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Playoff Record
|6-5
|7-4
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Playoff Record
|6-4-1
|7-3-1
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2022 Record
|127-136-8
|149-114-8
|124-139-8
|131-132-8
|133-130-8
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|My first reaction to the Steelers-Bills line was that it was too much, Tomlin will find a way, etc. ... But I think instead this is the type of game that will spiral out of control once the Steelers start to fall behind. We could see a defensive touchdown and multiple turnovers.
|Pianowski
|The Dolphins are banged up and a fish out of water, asked to play in frigid conditions. The Chiefs' offense might be broken, but the KC defense will get the job done.
|Whalen
|I view Rams-Lions as close to a 50/50, and that's factoring in that it's in Detroit. Both offense have been extremely balanced most of the season, and that should continue, but the (likely, in my opinion) loss of Sam LaPorta is a major factor. I also have less faith in the Detroit defense keeping a lid on Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp.
|Payne
|You want your team to be peaking now and that's definitely not what the Eagles are doing. The Bills or Cowboys are going to win by 28-plus. Hope it's the former.
|Del Don
|This is a tough setup for the Dolphins, and the Rams are a live dog this week.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.
