Streaming Defenses: Week 3 Fantasy Options for Team Defenses

This article is part of our Streaming Defenses series.

The Chiefs defense will be a popular fantasy addition this week with games against two of the league's most mistake-prone QBs on the horizon. Week 3 opponent Justin Fields is taking sacks on more than 10 percent of his dropbacks for a third straight season, and Week 4 opponent Zach Wilson is one of the two other quarterbacks to

Note: These recommendations are limited to team defenses that are rostered on less than 60 percent of teams on Yahoo or 45 percent on ESPN. Any references to fantasy points are based on Yahoo standard scoring, which doesn't include yards allowed.

I'm confident in a Week 3 rebound, in part because it sets up as a favorable week on paper for streaming, including two defenses that are available in a vast majority of leagues ahead of home games against rookie quarterbacks. Granted, I said something similar last week and we know how that worked out...

Last week was one of the least impressive showings in my many years doing Streaming Defenses , with the top two choices (Giants, Broncos) combining for minus-one fantasy point under Yahoo standard scoring. Picks No. 3-5 all finished Top 12 with at least seven points, but that hardly makes up for the crash-and-burn at the top.

Last week was one of the least impressive showings in my many years doing Streaming Defenses, with the top two choices (Giants, Broncos) combining for minus-one fantasy point under Yahoo standard scoring. Picks No. 3-5 all finished Top 12 with at least seven points, but that hardly makes up for the crash-and-burn at the top.

I'm confident in a Week 3 rebound, in part because it sets up as a favorable week on paper for streaming, including two defenses that are available in a vast majority of leagues ahead of home games against rookie quarterbacks. Granted, I said something similar last week and we know how that worked out...

Note: These recommendations are limited to team defenses that are rostered on less than 60 percent of teams on Yahoo or 45 percent on ESPN. Any references to fantasy points are based on Yahoo standard scoring, which doesn't include yards allowed.

Top Streaming Options for Week 3

1. Kansas City Chiefs (vs. CHI)

40% Yahoo, 10% ESPN

Team implied total: 30.0 / Opponent implied total: 17.5

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 4: 3rd (at NYJ), Week 5: 14th (at MIN)

The Chiefs defense will be a popular fantasy addition this week with games against two of the league's most mistake-prone QBs on the horizon. Week 3 opponent Justin Fields is taking sacks on more than 10 percent of his dropbacks for a third straight season, and Week 4 opponent Zach Wilson is one of the two other quarterbacks to finish a year with a double-digit sack rate and enough attempts to qualify since he and Fields entered the league (Russell Wilson in 2022 being the third guy).

The Chiefs might even be worth keeping beyond the next two games, as they've played solid defense so far and saw DL Chris Jones return to the lineup this past Sunday with 1.5 sacks on 34 snaps against the Jaguars. Kansas City gets decent matchups Week 5 (at pass-heavy Minnesota) and Week 6 (home against Denver) before things get tricky toward the end of October with a five-week stretch that includes the Chargers, Dolphins, Eagles and a bye. There's enough potential value here to warrant a dollar or two of FAAB even though most leagues have other good streaming choices available on waivers for Week 3. Speaking of which...

2. Seattle Seahawks (vs. CAR)

8% Yahoo, 5% ESPN

Team implied total: 24 / Opponent implied total: 18.5

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 4: 17th (at NYG), Week 5: BYE

You know things have been bad for Bryce Young when his Panthers are projected to score less than 20 points against a defense that just started the season giving up 30 in back-to-back games. The Seahawks at least punched back a bit with three takeaways and a defensive score this past Sunday in Detroit, and the Week 1 meltdown against Los Angeles looks somewhat better after the Rams offense gave San Francisco a challenge Week 2. In any case, this one is primarily about the first-rate matchup with Seattle playing host to an offense that has to travel cross-country after recording more turnovers (four) than touchdowns (two) over the first two weeks.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. HOU)

17% Yahoo, 12% ESPN

Team implied total: 26.25 / Opponent implied total: 17.75

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 4: 15th (vs. ATL), Week 5: 23rd (at BUF)

Betting odds support the Jags over the 'Hawks as a D/ST start this week, with only the Jets and Bears having lower implied totals than the Texans as of Tuesday morning. I see it as more of a coin flip given that C.J Stroud has been so much better than Bryce Young, though a collapse is possible at any moment given Houston's ongoing injury issues along the O-line. Also note that the Jags have played pretty good defense this year, nabbing six takeaways and five sacks while holding the Colts to 14 points (plus a defensive TD) and the Chiefs to 17.

4. Miami Dolphins (vs. DEN)

54% Yahoo, 71% ESPN

Team implied total: 27.25 / Opponent implied total: 20.75

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 4: 26th (at BUF), Week 5: 6th (vs. NYG)

The Jalen Ramsey injury might prevent Miami's defense from being truly great this year, but it's still a talented group — one that bounced back strong with nine fantasy points against New England after a rough Week 1 at the Chargers. I mentioned Russ Wilson's elevated 2022 sack rate above, and he's off to an even worse start in that regard this year (12.0 percent) after the Commanders brought him down seven times Week 2. As good as he is at avoiding turnovers, Wilson took a lot of sacks even in his prime and now that he's lost a step he's more vulnerable behind an offensive line that's looked mediocre despite adding two of the offseason's priciest free agents (LG Ben Powers, RT Mike McGlinchey). Even better for the Dolphins if they get edge rusher Jaelen Phillips back in the lineup after he missed Week 2 with a back injury.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (at LV)

59% Yahoo, 83% ESPN

Team implied total: 22.5 / Opponent implied total: 21.5

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 4: 4th (at HOU), Week 5: 18th (vs. BAL)

The matchup here isn't quite as good as the other on this list, but it's certainly not bad, nor is the Pittsburgh defense. Even with some early injury troubles, the Steelers bounced back from a rough opener against San Francisco to score a pair of defensive TDs in Monday's win over the Browns. With a Week 4 matchup against Houston around the corner, Pittsburgh will be startable for the next two weeks before running into the Ravens and then a bye.

Week 3 Rankings

Dallas Cowboys (at ARZ) San Francisco 49ers (vs. NYG) Baltimore Ravens (vs. IND) New England Patriots (at NYJ) Kansas City Chiefs (vs. CHI) Seattle Seahawks (vs. CAR) Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. HOU) Buffalo Bills (at WAS) Philadelphia Eagles (at TB) Cleveland Browns (vs. TEN) Miami Dolphins (vs. DEN) New York Jets (vs. NE) Cincinnati Bengals (vs. LAR) Pittsburgh Steelers (at LV) Green Bay Packers (vs. NO) Las Vegas Raiders (vs. PIT) New Orleans Saints (at GB) Detroit Lions (vs. ATL) Tennessee Titans (at CLE) Carolina Panthers (at SEA)

Looking Ahead to Week 4

San Francisco 49ers (vs. ARZ) Dallas Cowboys (vs. NE) Kansas City Chiefs (at NYJ) Pittsburgh Steelers (at HOU) Philadelphia Eagles (vs. WAS) New Orleans Saints (vs. TB) Houston Texans (vs. PIT) Minnesota Vikings (at CAR) Denver Broncos (at CHI) Los Angeles Chargers (vs. LV) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at NO) Baltimore Ravens (at CLE) Los Angeles Rams (at IND) Detroit Lions (at GB) Cincinnati Bengals (at TEN) Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. ATL) Seattle Seahawks (at NYG) Chicago Bears (vs. DEN) Cleveland Browns (vs. BAL) New York Giants (vs. SEA)

Rest of Season Rankings