Sunday Night Football DFS Breakdown: Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams

This article is part of our Showdown/Single Game DFS Breakdown series.

Both quarterbacks are set up very well in this game, which is always challenging on a showdown budget. Jared Goff ($9000 DK, $14000 FD) has a cushy setup with Detroit's strong supporting cast on offense, and the Rams defense does not look particularly imposing. The loss of Aaron Donald could have a cataclysmic effect on the rest of the Rams defense. Goff rarely disappoints at home, and to disappoint here would be particularly unthinkable.

Few trades result in both sides being as pleased as the Rams and Lions were when the Rams traded Goff (along with two first-round picks and a third-round pick) to Detroit in exchange for Stafford in 2021. The Rams immediately won a Super Bowl, and the Lions have coaxed strong production out of Goff in the last two years after a bumpy initial season in Detroit. While the Rams claimed the initial spoils of the trade with Stafford's Super Bowl-winning season, the Lions have since built up their roster to the point that they are the ones better built to push for a conference title. With this one being in Detroit, the Lions are favored by 4.5 points with the over/under at 52.5

QUARTERBACKS

Matthew Stafford ($8800 DK, $13500 FD) has less of a Revenge Game narrative than Goff given that Stafford won a Super Bowl, but Stafford is still presumably pretty motivated to show well in this near-homecoming. The Detroit pass defense is much improved from last year, however, so this is probably a more challenging matchup than what Stafford faced against Detroit last year, when he threw for 367 yards and two touchdowns in the Wildcard Round of the playoffs.

RUNNING BACKS

Kyren Williams ($8000 DK, $12000 FD) might not have as big of a workload in 2024 as in 2023, but he should see the vast majority of playing time in this crucial matchup. The Rams presumably will increase the playing time of rookie third-round pick Blake Corum ($4800 DK, $8000 FD) at some point, but the Rams would probably prefer to mix in Corum when the stakes aren't quite so high. Third running back Ronnie Rivers ($1200 DK, $6500 FD) is capable but unlikely to see much playing time outside of special teams.

Jahmyr Gibbs ($8400 DK, $11500 FD) claims to be over his training camp hamstring injury, and if so he's set up for a high-floor, high-ceiling projection in this game. The Rams defense does not look particularly strong against the run, and its linebackers can't cover a back like Gibbs in space, either. The main danger to Gibbs' projection is the possibility of David Montgomery ($6600 DK, $9500 FD) snatching touchdowns for himself, and Montgomery too should benefit from the likely decline in the Rams defense without Aaron Donald. Both players can go off in the same game, but to put both runners in your showdown lineup is to probably bet on a Detroit victory here, and maybe a decisive one. Craig Reynolds and Sione Vaki are the potential backup runners.

WIDE RECEIVERS + TIGHT ENDS

Amon-Ra St. Brown ($11000 DK, $16000 FD) is a high-floor, high-ceiling pick here that will be at once very popular yet also probably necessary to cash. Or at least, any scenario where St. Brown fails to produce is one where something exceptionally weird has happened. There's almost no way Goff can produce without St. Brown also producing, so it's arguably worth prioritizing St. Brown over Goff if you can't afford both of them in a given build. With that said, Sam LaPorta ($7400 DK, $10500 FD), is of course a beast and is capable of producing alongside St. Brown. The interesting new wrinkle is the potential emergence of Jameson Williams ($5400 DK, $9500 FD), who by all accounts has turned a corner in his development this offseason. Kalif Raymond ($2800 DK, $7500 FD) should play as a big-play WR4, while tight end Brock Wright ($1000 DK, $7000 FD) should play a healthy snap count primarily as a blocker.

The duo of Puka Nacua ($9800 DK, $15500 FD) and Cooper Kupp ($9600 DK, $10000 FD) needs no introduction, and they're both well-situated in this game. It's not easy to afford both, however, and there's little or no way to determine which might produce better in this one game. Guys like Demarcus Robinson ($5000 DK, $7000 FD), Jordan Whittington ($2000 DK, $6000 FD) and Tutu Atwell ($2400 DK, $7500 FD) might all pitch in at receiver, too, but Robinson is the incumbent WR3 of the group. Whittington, a rookie sixth-round pick, might or might not be better than Atwell, but as of last viewing Atwell had been reduced to a speed-specialist backup for the Rams. Tight end Colby Parkinson ($3200 DK, $6500 FD) looks like a nice value as a player who should log at least 45 snaps. Backup tight ends for the Rams include Davis Allen ($1600 DK, $6000 FD) and Hunter Long.

KICKERS

Both kickers in this game are unproven at the NFL level, with Jake Bates ($4600 DK, $9000 FD) stepping in for the Lions and Joshua Karty ($4400 DK, $9000 FD) taking over for the Rams

Bates went undrafted out of Arkansas after playing as a kickoff specialist in college, but he kicked field goals for the UFL last year, making 17 of 22 field goals. Bates has extreme range, able to knock it in from well over 60 yards, but his accuracy will be an ongoing question.

Karty is more of a conventional prospect as a sixth-round pick out of Stanford. Karty kicked field goals extensively in college and demonstrated some amount of accuracy. Karty demonstrated some range of his own for Stanford last year, going 4-of-7 on attempts from over 50 yards.

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

Neither of these offenses are known for coughing up many points to fantasy defenses, and with the projected shootout in play this seems like a slate where the defenses will be particularly unattractive. Sometimes cutting against the grain is rewarded in the end, but the odds don't really suit either side here.

With that said, the Lions ($4000 DK, $8500 FD) as the home favorite, and with both an improved defensive line and secondary, might prove more formidable than their recent reputation would lead someone to expect. It's more difficult to see the upside with the Rams ($3600 DK, $8500 FD) given their road underdog status, not to mention this is their first game without Aaron Donald.