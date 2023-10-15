Sunday Night Football NFL Betting Picks: New York Giants at Buffalo Bills, Week 6

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Giants at Bills Betting Odds, Pick and Predictions for Week 6

The Giants' season remains in a downward spiral after a loss to the Dolphins in Week 5 dropped their record to 1-4. Things won't get any easier in Week 6 when they face the Bills. Let's highlight some wagers to consider for this potentially lopsided affair.

Giants at Bills Betting Odds for Week 6

Giants: Spread +15.5 (-112), +750 Moneyline

Bills: Spread -15.5 (-108), -1200 Moneyline

Game Total: 44 points

The big news for this matchup is that Daniel Jones (neck) has been ruled out for the Giants. Tyrod Taylor, who played for the Bills for three seasons earlier in his career, will start in his place.

Giants at Bills Betting Picks This Week

The Giants' offense has been a disaster. They are averaging 12.4 points per game, which is the second-lowest mark in the NFL. Their lone touchdown scored against the Dolphins last week came from their defense. Their offense has not scored a touchdown since Week 3 against the 49ers.

Not only will Jones be out, but the Giants will be without offensive lineman Andrew Thomas (hamstring), John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and Matt Peart (shoulder). Taylor could be running for his life in this game. Given their offensive struggles and the change at quarterback, look for the Giants to be forced to punt on their first drive.

Giants at Bills Best Bet: Giants First Drive Result: Punt (-170 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

It would be a surprise to see the Giants reach the end zone early in the game, even with the Bills dealing with some key injuries on defense. The Giants have scored a touchdown in the first half of just one of their five games, which was the aforementioned defensive score against the Dolphins last week. With that in mind, taking a chance on their first score to be a field goal could prove to be profitable.

Giants at Bills Best Bet: Giants First Scoring Play – Field Goal (-105 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Bills will likely be running the ball a lot late in the second half if they have built up an early lead. They could also rest some of their starters in the fourth quarter if that scenario were to unfold. That could lead to added carries for Latavius Murray.

Murray has received 19 total carries this season, six of which have come inside the 20-yard line. Four of those six came inside the five-yard line, which helped him record two total touchdowns. Starting running back James Cook has just three total carries inside the five-yard line. If the Bills get in close again, don't be surprised if it's Murray who receives the opportunity to reach the end zone. It's also worth noting that the Giants have allowed seven rushing touchdowns this season, which ranks behind only the Broncos and Panthers.

Giants at Bills Best Bet: Latavius Murray anytime touchdown scorer (+280 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 0.5 units

Giants at Bills Prediction

Even if Jones were healthy, it would have been an uphill battle for the Giants to win this game. Combine his absence with the continued struggles of their offensive line and it would be a complete shock if the Bills didn't win. It's a big number for the Bills to cover, but all four of the Giants' previous losses have come by at least 15 points. This has the makings of a lopsided win for the Bills.