Sunday Night Football Picks: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys Betting Odds, Best Bets and Predictions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Sunday Night Football Week 1

The Buccaneers and Cowboys get together to open their season for the second time in as many years. This year's clash sees Tampa Bay traveling to Big D after edging Dallas, 31-29, in last year's Week 1 showdown at Raymond James Stadium. As with that game, the quarterbacks will take center stage, with Tom Brady beginning his 23rd season while facing Dak Prescott.

Moneyline: Buccaneers -135 (PointsBet Sportsbook)/ Cowboys +126 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Point spread: Buccaneers -2.5 (PointsBet Sportsbook)/ Cowboys +2.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Totals: Over 50 points (DraftKings Sportsbook)/ Under 50.5 points (DraftKings Sportsbook)

The spread and total for this game have both been the subject of some interesting movement since the open, and in the case of the former, the number has ultimately landed right back where it started. Tampa Bay initially opened as a 2.5-point favorite, and while that number dipped as low as 1.0 on multiple occasions within the last month, it's steadily shot back up to 2.5 over the last couple of weeks. Relevant developments fueling the big move have been the Cowboys' loss of left tackle Tyron Smith to a season-ending knee injury and the Buccaneers' Chris Godwin's increasing chances of suiting up for at least a limited amount of snaps after overcoming an ACL tear suffered last December.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys Betting Picks This Week

While the two elite quarterbacks playing in this game give it the feel of a marquee matchup on the surface, I see this as a matchup that favors the Buccaneers the more the game unfolds. Tampa Bay's offense is very deep, even when factoring in players carrying injury designations into the weekend. Godwin appears to almost be a shoo-in to play at least 15-20 snaps in this game after practicing fully – sans knee brace – twice this past week. Meanwhile, Russell Gage has been dealing with his hamstring issue for several weeks, but he practiced on a limited basis all week and it appears he's been mainly held back as a precaution.

The story is quite different on the hosts' side, where Prescott will be forced to try and keep up with Brady with CeeDee Lamb and a whole lot of uncertainty behind him. Rookie Jalen Tolbert appears set to be pressed into No. 2 receiver duties in his first NFL start thanks to the absences of Michael Gallup (knee) and James Washington (foot). Dak will also be trying to stay upright against an aggressive Buccaneers pass rush without his long-time left tackle, a condition he's been forced to deal with plenty in recent seasons due to Smith's injury woes but that obviously never gets any easier.

The Cowboys should once again sport a solid defense this season and Micah Parsons could certainly exploit some of Tampa Bay's own offensive-line woes, but this is a game the more talented, healthier team wins without too much suspense by the final whistle.

Buccaneers at Cowboys Best Bets: Buccaneers moneyline (PointsBet Sportsbook)/ Buccaneers -2.5 (PointsBet Sportsbook)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys Prediction

Buccaneers 31, Cowboys 21

The Buccaneers are by far the more talented and complete offense for this season-opening battle, and they also have the edge defensively. Given the talent difference between both clubs, especially on offense, I don't see Tampa Bay having as much trouble separating as in last season's game. As such, a double-digit win courtesy of a strong second half is very much in the cards for Brady and company.

