Thursday Night Football DFS Breakdown: 49ers vs. Seahawks

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Week 6 brings an NFC West showdown on Thursday Night Football between the 49ers and Seahawks. The Seahawks lead the division at 3-2, while the 49ers have disappointed at 2-3. Let's dive into the DFS options for the single-game contests on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Quarterback

Geno Smith ($9,200 DK, $14,500 FD) isn't having any problems moving the ball, throwing for at least 284 yards in four of five games. However, he has thrown exactly one touchdown pass in each of his five games. He has also been picked off four times. Smith's lack of touchdown passes has carried over from last season, when he produced just 20 touchdowns over 15 games.

Brock Purdy ($9,400 DK, $13,000 FD) hasn't exactly been racking up passing touchdowns either. He threw for three touchdowns against the Rams in Week 3, but he produced one or no touchdown passes in each of his other four games. What you like to see with Purdy is that he is airing it out, posting an average target depth of 10.6 yards. For comparison, Smith's average target depth is 7.2 yards. Between these quarterbacks, Purdy has the highest upside.

Running Back

Kenneth Walker III ($9,800 DK, $14,000 FD) has been limited to three games because of injury. Still, he has rushed for 202 yards and four touchdowns, while chipping in 13 receptions for 99 yards. He is tough to take down, posting a 78.4 percent positive-run rate and a 40.5 percent broken-tackle rate. Even though the 49ers have given up the ninth-fewest rushing yards per game in the league, Walker still comes with a relatively high floor. With Walker back the last two games, Zach Charbonnet ($3,400 DK, $8,500 FD) posted just 84 total yards on four carries and eight receptions.

Jordan Mason ($10,200 DK, $15,500 FD) has stepped right into a leading role for the 49ers with Christian McCaffrey (calf/Achilles) out. He has received at least 19 carries in four of five games. Although he had a modest 14 carries last week, he still rushed for 89 yards. Maybe the most encouraging stat for fantasy is that Mason has received at least four carries inside the red zone in all five games this season.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

DK Metcalf ($9,000 DK, $12,000 FD) was held to four receptions for 55 yards by the Giants last week. That snapped his streak of three consecutive games with at least 104 receiving yards. The positive was that he received seven targets, leaving him to account for 22.3 percent of the team's targets this season. Jaxon Smith-Njigba ($7,000 DK, $10,000 FD) and Tyler Lockett ($5,400 DK, $9,500 FD) have been battling it out for the No. 2 wide receiver spot behind Metcalf. The leader for that battle so far has been Smith-Njigba, who has a 20.7 percent target share. Lockett has a 16.6 percent target share and has yet to record a touchdown this season.

Deebo Samuel Sr. ($8,800 DK, $12,500 FD) is the biggest name among wide receivers for the 49ers, but his production has been underwhelming. He has been targeted just eight times the last two games, catching four passes for 69 yards. While Samuel was quiet last week, Brandon Aiyuk ($8,400 DK, $11,000 FD) broke out for eight receptions and 147 yards. He was targeted 12 times, marking the second time over the last three games that he has received at least 10 targets. Aiyuk is the more appealing wide receiver for the 49ers. Jauan Jennings ($4,000 DK, $9,000 FD) stepped up in Week 3 with Samuel and George Kittle ($7,400 DK, $10,500 FD) out, but had just one reception on four targets with both players back in the fold for Week 5.

Kittle received a whopping six red-zone targets against the Cardinals in Week 5 and he posted eight receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown in the game. That marked his third straight game with a score. His touchdown prowess is nothing new, given that he totaled 17 touchdowns the last two seasons. As far as the Seahawks go at tight end, there isn't much to be excited about. Noah Fant ($3,000 DK, $7,500 FD), has 26 or fewer receiving yards in four of their five games. His average depth of target is just 5.5 yards, which isn't helping his cause.

Kicker

Jason Myers ($5,000 DK, $8,500 FD) has missed three of his 11 field-goal attempts for the Seahawks, two of which came from at least 50 yards. He was just 4-for-8 on attempts of at least 50 yards last season. The biggest news at kicker for this game is that Jake Moody won't play for the 49ers because of an ankle injury. They will turn over the kicking duties to Matthew Wright ($4,600 DK, NA FD), who hasn't attempted more than 14 field goals in a season since 2021. For his career, he is 6-for-9 on attempts of at least 50 yards.

Defense/Special Teams

The Seahawks' ($3,800 DK, $8,000 FD) strength has been defending the pass, which has resulted in them allowing the seventh-fewest passing yards per game in the league. Both of these teams have succeeded at putting pressure on the quarterback. The Seahawks' 17 sacks are the fifth most in the league, while the 49ers ($4,200 DK, $8,000 FD) are tied for eighth with 15 sacks.

