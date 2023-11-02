Thursday Night Football NFL Betting Picks: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans, Nov. 2

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Steelers vs. Titans Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Thursday Night Football, Week 9

Week 9 gets underway with an underwhelming Thursday Night Football matchup between the Steelers and Titans. Let's try to spice things up with some wagers that could prove to be profitable.

Steelers vs. Titans Betting Odds for Thursday Night Football

Steelers: Spread -3 (-102), -148 Moneyline

Titans: Spread +3 (-118), +124 Moneyline

Game Total: 37 points

The big news for the Steelers is that Kenny Pickett does not carry an injury designation into this matchup. He was forced to leave last week's game with a rib injury, but was a full participant in their final practice Wednesday.

Steelers vs. Titans Betting Picks This Week

Ryan Tannehill (ankle) remains out for the Titans. Will Levis started in his place last week, getting the nod over Malik Willis. To say that Levis made the most of his opportunity would be an understatement. He completed 19 of 29 pass attempts for 238 yards and four touchdowns. It's also worth noting that he did that versus a Falcons team that has given up the eighth-fewest passing yards per game in the league.

The Steelers have allowed the ninth-most passing yards per game in the league, so this could end up being an easier matchup for Levis. More good news for Levis came out Thursday morning with DeAndre Hopkins (toe) expected to play. Let's ride with the over on the Levis' passing yards prop.

Steelers vs. Titans Best Bet: Will Levis over 201.5 passing yards (-115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Needing a No. 1 wide receiver, the Titans brought in Hopkins during the offseason. He didn't exactly shine right away, though, posting 48 or fewer receiving yards in two of his first four games. There was a breakout performance in Week 5 in which he posted eight receptions for 140 yards against the Colts, but he came right back down to earth in Week 6 with just one catch for 20 yards against the Ravens.

The initial results for Hopkins with Levis under center were encouraging. He was targeted six times against the Falcons last week, which he turned into four receptions for 128 yards and three touchdowns. Levis looked comfortable throwing the deep ball, which is Hopkins' specialty. We're already on the over for Levis' passing yards, and for him to get there, Hopkins will likely be busy.

Steelers vs. Titans Best Bet: DeAndre Hopkins over 53.5 receiving yards (-113 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Titans are great at home, where they are 3-1 this season. However, they are 0-3 on the road. Sending a rookie quarterback into Pittsburgh on a short week isn't ideal for them to get their first road victory. Having Pickett available for the Steelers is huge. While he has certainly had his ups and downs, he's leaps and bounds better than Mitch Trubisky. When Trubisky came on in relief of Pickett last week, he was picked off twice. Look for the Steelers to come away with the win at home.

Steelers vs. Titans Best Bet: Steelers ML (-148 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Steelers vs. Titans Prediction

We're already on the Steelers' moneyline. Being at home on a short week against a rookie quarterback is a significant advantage. The Titans are also tied for the sixth-most sacks allowed in the league. That could end up being disastrous against T.J. Watt.