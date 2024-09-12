Thursday Night Football Picks: Dolphins vs. Bills Odds and Best Bets

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Dolphins vs. Bills Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Thursday Night Football, Week 2

Week 2 gets underway Thursday with an AFC East showdown between the Bills and Dolphins. Let's dig into our first wagering opportunities for the week and highlight three potentially profitable options.

Mike Barner's season record: 4-2 (+1.46 units)

There are tons of great sportsbook promos available for kickoff of the NFL season. Check out the best NFL betting sites to find more details on these promos, like the BetMGM bonus code.

Dolphins vs. Bills Betting Odds for Thursday Night Football

Dolphins: Spread -2.5 (-110), -135 ML (BetMGM)

Bills: Spread +2.5 (+100), +122 ML (Caesars)

Game Total: 48.5 points

Both teams come in off Week 1 victories. After falling into an early hole, the Bills rallied to defeat the Cardinals. The Dolphins used a second-half rally of their own to knock off the Jaguars.

There are strong promos available at the leading sports betting apps this NFL season. Try the Caesars Sportsbook promo code to get a first-bet offer worth up to $1,000.

Dolphins vs. Bills Betting Picks This Week

Tyreek Hill over 6.5 receptions (-138 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Dolphins enter this game in a tough spot at running back with Raheem Mostert (chest) out and De'Von Achane (ankle) listed as questionable. Even if Achane does play, he might have limited snaps thanks to the quick turnaround for this Thursday game. The Dolphins have the veteran Jeff Wilson Jr. and rookie Jaylen Wright up next on the depth chart.

With their injuries at running back, the Dolphins could look to their passing attack to provide added production. Tyreek Hill had a busy Week 1, catching seven of 12 targets for 130 yards and a touchdown. Last season, he hauled in at least seven receptions in six of his eight games at home. That included a Week 18 matchup with the Bills in which he caught seven of 13 targets for 82 yards and a touchdown. Look for Hill to come away with at least seven receptions again.

Josh Allen anytime touchdown scorer (+100 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Josh Allen had a monster stat line in Week 1 against the Cardinals. He didn't rack up a ton of yards, throwing for 232 yards and rushing for 39 more. However, Allen threw two touchdown passes and added two more scores on the ground. Last season, he set a career high with 15 rushing scores.

Allen provided a rushing touchdown against the Dolphins in Week 4 last season. While he didn't score on the ground against them in Week 18, he had 15 carries for 67 yards. Allen likes to call his own number when the Bills get in close, which sets him up with a favorable opportunity to record another rushing touchdown.

James Cook over 18.5 receiving yards (-113 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Bills remain a work in progress at wide receiver with Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis no longer in town. That leaves Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman as their leaders at the position. With Allen still getting used to his reworked group, no Bills wide receiver got more than five targets in Week 1.

Running back James Cook received three targets against the Cardinals, which tied him for the second-most on the team. He made them count, finishing with three receptions for 39 yards. Last season, Cook posted at least 19 receiving yards in nine regular season games, in addition to at least 14 receiving yards in three other contests. The Dolphins allowed the second-most yards per target to opposing running backs in 2023. With Cook likely one the Bills' top options in the passing game, take the over on his receiving yards prop.

Dolphins vs. Bills Prediction

The Dolphins lining up shorthanded at running back puts them in a tough spot. However, they went 7-2 at home last season, while the Bills were just 4-4 on the road. As the Bills continue to assimilate their new wide receivers into their offense, I do not see them as explosive enough to keep up with the Dolphins. Look for Miami to begin the season with a 2-0 record.