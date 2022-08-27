Training Camp News and Notes: August 27

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

The majority of teams have completed their preseason schedule as of Saturday night. News about job battles and injuries will continue to trickle in, but we have a lot to cover.

Training Camp Storyline

Rams Rushing Attack

There's no doubt that the focus of the Rams' offense will be the passing attack. However, that unit should be efficient enough to also make at least one running back fantasy viable, potentially two. Cam Akers has been a top-40 pick much of draft season, but he's been out of practice for the last two weeks. After Saturday's preseason game, coach Sean McVay said that Akers has yet to resume full-speed practices. In contrast, Darrell Henderson put in a full workout prior to the team's final exhibition and could be in good shape to serve as the lead back in Week 1 and potentially several weeks into the season.

Injuries

In what has been a common theme in Treylon Burks' brief professional career, he suffered an injury scare in Saturday's preseason game. He should be ready for Week 1, but could be a frustrating player to roster early on due to his lack of consistent on-field work during his first training camp.

A few injury updates from the Tampa Bay receiving corps. Russell Gage is still battling a leg injury that he suffered Aug. 10 and missed the preseason finale — the only exhibition in which Tom Brady played. Gage still has a couple weeks to get healthy, but there should be concern about his availability. On the other hand, there seems to be optimism building surrounding the status of Chris Godwin. He too didn't suit up Saturday, but he is "gaining confidence" in his knee, per Jenna Laine of ESPN. Murmurs are growing louder that he will be available Week 1, and even if not, it sounds as if he'll contribute early this season.

Speaking of receivers recovering from ACL surgery, Robert Woods made his Titans' debut against the Cardinals. He tallied one reception for three yards, but the results aren't particularly important. Woods should dominate targets, even in a low pass-volume offense.

Christian Watson is on the opposite trajectory, as he did not play in a preseason game. He has participated in full-team practice sessions in the last week, but his status appears uncertain heading into the regular season.

Kicker news isn't the priority, but Zane Gonzalez shouldn't be drafted. He suffered a groin injury and the expectation is that he will be placed on injured reserve.

Job Battles