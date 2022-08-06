Training Camp News and Notes: August 6

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

Following the typical training camp cycle, Saturday is a relatively slow news day. We still have a few news and notes to work through, but this will be a relatively short edition of our training camp series.

Training Camp Storyline

Steelers Passing Attack

The Steelers aren't projected to be an elite passing attack, but their situation this summer is interesting from the perspective that they have a quarterback vacancy for the first time since 2004. Mitch Trubisky is considered the favorite to take over under center, but Kenny Pickett, the team's first-round pick, could also factor into the equation. For now, Pickett remains third on Pittsburgh's depth chart, but one of his primary draws as a prospect was his pro-readiness. He probably will start at some point during the 2022 campaign.

If Trubisky or Pickett proves a viable NFL quarterback, a lot of Pittsburgh pass-catchers are capable of being productive. Diontae Johnson is back to practicing fully after a hold-in and subsequent contract extension. George Pickens has been the talk of training camp and could be the next wideout to break out in the Steel City. Chase Claypool remains sidelined by a shoulder injury, but assuming he returns, there is a strong three-receiver set for unnamed quarterback.

Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth will also command a significant number of targets, which could hamper the upside of either Claypool or Pickens. This is where the context of the offense as a whole comes into play. The Steelers will rely upon either a quarterback who has looked subpar early in his career (Trubisky) or an unproven rookie signal-caller (Pickett), so the team is likely to rely on the run game and defense to win games. That's likely to limit the volume of the passing attack.

Injuries/Job Battles