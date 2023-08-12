Training Camp Notes: Aug. 12

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.
Training camps and exhibition games continued Saturday around the NFL. Here's a look at the latest news.
Injury News
- Dee Eskridge could be out a few weeks after spraining his right knee in Thursday's preseason game, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Saturday. The injury was described as a "legit sprain," Carroll-speak for "it's bad." Eskridge is suspended the first six games anyway — and pretty much a bust to this point in his career — so there's no rush to get him back. A 2021 second-round pick, the injury-prone Eskridge has 17 career catches in 20 games.
- Kenneth Walker practiced Saturday for the Seahawks for the first time since straining his groin on the opening day of training camp. He participated in individual drills, though team drills likely will come soon as the the injury was considered minor. Rookie second-rounder Zach Charbonnet had a decent debut in Seattle's preseason game Thursday, but Walker's in no danger of losing the starting job as long as he's healthy.
- Ronald Jones did not play in Dallas' preseason game Saturday because of a groin injury. Jones is in the running for the backup job to Tony Pollard, but he's also suspended the first two games of the season. The injury could open the door for Malik Davis, Deuce Vaughn or Rico Dowdle.
- Elijah Moore is day-to-day after injuring his ribs in Cleveland's preseason game Friday, the team announced Saturday. X-rays were negative, so Moore apparently avoided a serious injury. Moore is expected to be the No. 2 wideout for the Browns this season.
- Elijah Moore is day-to-day after injuring his ribs in Cleveland's preseason game Friday, the team announced Saturday. X-rays were negative, so Moore apparently avoided a serious injury. Moore is expected to be the No. 2 wideout for the Browns this season.
- Greg Ward left the Eagles' preseason game Saturday with leg cramps. Ward looked good before exiting, catching five passes for 53 yards. He's battling for a depth spot among the Philadelphia wide receivers. The injury is not considered serious, and likely nothing a few pre-game bananas can't handle next time out.
Job Battles
- Dalton Kincaid was not targeted in Buffalo's preseason game Saturday. The Bills traded up in the draft to select Kincaid, and the team reportedly has every intention of starting the rookie ahead of incumbent Dawson Knox. Perhaps Kincaid will be more involved in next week's exhibition game.
- Calvin Ridley played Saturday for the first time since October 2021, catching both of his targets for 21 yards. Both passes were from Trevor Lawrence. Ridley missed half of the 2021 season for the Falcons with mental health issues and then was suspended for the 2022 season for gambling. Now in Jacksonville, he's in the mix for targets with Christian Kirk and Zay Jones. Ridley is clearly the most talented. His last full season in 2020, he had 90 receptions for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns. There's no guarantee for players coming off a long layoff, but this was a good start for Ridley.
- The battle for the Panthers' third wide receiver job between Jonathan Mingo and Terrace Marshall was a storyline to watch in Saturday's preseason game. But neither Mingo nor Marshall was targeted. Mingo, though, started alongside DJ Chark, the vertical threat on the outside, and Adam Thielen, the possession receiver out of the slot, so perhaps he has a leg up. Tune in next week.