Training Camp Notes: Aug. 31

The countdown continues. We are now just seven days from meaningful NFL games. As training camps draw to an end, news continues to roll in as jobs solidify and injuries unfortunately keep happening. So let's get right to it.
Injury Notes
- Cooper Kupp suffered a setback to his hamstring injury that has already kept him out of Rams practice all of August. With 10 days until the Rams' opener, the 30-year-old would still seem to have a chance to be out there for it, but his status is definitely in doubt. Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell would stand to see added work if Kupp misses time.
- Mike Evans missed the Buccaneers' final preseason tilt with a minor groin injury, yet he returned to practice Thursday. He is still on track for Week 1.
- T.J. Hockenson got a record-setting new contract for tight ends Thursday, and just like that, the back and ear problems that had been hampering him for all of camp were gone and allowed him to be a near-full participant in practice. He should be fine for the season opener.
- Josh Jacobs also got paid recently and ended his holdout. The 25-year-old was back at Raiders practice Wednesday for the first time since last season and will also suit up Week 1.
- Terry McLaurin has yet to return to practice after being diagnosed with turf toe. His status for Week 1 is up in the air, but even if he does play, turf toe is often a lingering injury that hampers performance.
- Treylon Burks (knee) returned to Titans practice Monday and was back out there again Thursday, suggesting he'll be fine for Week 1.
- Not an injury, but Tyreek Hill won't face league discipline after being accused of assault earlier in the summer, so there is no longer any risk of him missing games on account of the matter.
- Romeo Doubs remains sidelined with the hamstring injury he suffered in the Packers' preseason game Saturday. Coach Matt LaFleur declined to comment on the injury, leaving the Nevada product's status uncertain for Week 1. Second-round rookie Jayden Reed would be the most likely beneficiary of added playing time if Doubs can't go.
- George Kittle continues to deal with an adductor injury suffered earlier in training camp and won't return to practice until next week. He suited up for the 49ers' final preseason tune-up last Friday, but there has been no word as to whether he had a setback or if the team is just being careful to preserve him for the regular season.
Job Battles
- By default, Raheem Mostert is poised to be the Dolphins' lead back to start the season. Jeff Wilson was placed on IR with a nebulous return date due to injuries to his abdomen and finger. Third-round rookie De'Von Achane is nearing a return from a shoulder injury, and if he makes it back in time, he is most likely to handle the load behind Mostert.
- Skyy Moore has locked down an "every-down role" for Kansas City to start the season, while Rashee Rice and Justyn Ross will begin the year as "package" players. Moore has pedigree as a 2022 second-round pick and now has ample opportunity to catch passes in a Patrick Mahomes-led offense. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is set to be the Chiefs' other starter at wide receiver, though the team is still hopeful Kadarius Toney's knee will be good to go by then.
- D'Onta Foreman (chest/ribs) was spotted at Bears practice Thursday, and therefore it appears that he'll suit up for Week 1. While this is an excellent development for him personally, it provides no clarity as to the Bears' crowded running back room, which Khalil Herbert is expected to lead while Foreman and rookie Roschon Johnson share the rest of the work in some capacity.