Training Camp Notes: Aug. 31

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

The countdown continues. We are now just seven days from meaningful NFL games. As training camps draw to an end, news continues to roll in as jobs solidify and injuries unfortunately keep happening. So let's get right to it. Injury Notes Cooper Kupp suffered a setback to his hamstring injury that has already kept him out of Rams practice all of August. With 10 days until the Rams' opener, the 30-year-old would still seem to have a chance to be out there for it, but his status is definitely in doubt. Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell would stand to see added work if Kupp misses time.

Mike Evans missed the Buccaneers' final preseason tilt with a minor groin injury, yet he returned to practice Thursday. He is still on track for Week 1.

T.J. Hockenson got a record-setting new contract for tight ends Thursday, and just like that, the back and ear problems that had been hampering him for all of camp were gone and allowed him to be a near-full participant in practice. He should be fine for the season opener.

Josh Jacobs also got paid recently and ended his holdout. The 25-year-old was back at Raiders practice Wednesday for the first time since last season and will also suit up Week 1.

Terry McLaurin has yet to return to practice after being diagnosed with turf toe. His status for Week 1 is up in the air, but even if he does play, turf toe is often a lingering