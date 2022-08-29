Training Camp Notes: August 29

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.
Although there are no more preseason games, there's plenty of news on the injury and job-battle front.
Training Camp Storyline
Chiefs' Passing Attack
JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) returned to practice Monday.
With Smith-Schuster back in action, the Chiefs have their entire WR group healthy as the team prepares for their Week 1 game against the Cardinals.
There's a wide range of outcomes for the Kansas City passing attack this year. It's likely that they'll see many teams they face drop seven and eight players into coverage to keep Patrick Mahomes from making big plays. As a result, the Chiefs will be provided two things- room to throw the ball underneath the coverage and opportunities to run the ball. Given Andy Reid's coaching history, it's unlikely they'll consistently commit to the run. If Mahomes can remain patient and take the easy throws, Smith-Schuster, Skyy Moore and Travis Kelce could each see heavy targets. Aside from Travis Kelce, who goes as the TE1 in most leagues, fantasy managers are taking a somewhat cautious approach, as Smith-Schuster is the WR24 and Moore is the WR45. However, if Mahomes leans heavily into the short-passing attack, both of these WRs could easily beat their ADP. But if we learned anything last year, Mahomes stayed disciplined for periods of time, but he often became impatient, which led to drive breakdowns. That continued scenario is the primary one that would lead to this passing attack not reaching its potential. Fantasy managers have to objectively evaluate the Chiefs offense and not pretend this is the offense that ran roughshod over the league from 2018 through the first quarter of the 2021 season.
Injuries
- Brian Robinson- All that matters is that Robinson's (lower body) recovery is beginning and coach Ron Rivera said Robinson is '"doing well." With football being far less important than his health, we still have to give fantasy gamers an update. That said, there's no timeline for his return. John Keim of ESPN.com reported that a determination as to whether Robinson will go on the non-football injury list will be made after the team talks to doctors. If he's placed on that list, he'd miss at least four games.
- JK Dobbins, Mike Davis, Gus Edwards- What would the 2022 preseason be without a daily Dobbins update? Coach John Harbaugh is unsure if Dobbins (knee) will be ready for Week 1 against the Jets. It's unlikely he sees a full workload whenever he returns. That makes Davis a player who could have fantasy value early in the season, especially with Edwards (knee) set to miss at least four games.
- Najee Harris- After dealing with a Lisfranc sprain that he suffered on the first day of training camp, Harris made his preseason debut in the Steelers' preseason finale. That would seem to indicate he's at full health. That should give fantasy managers the green light to draft him as if the injury didn't exist.
- Miles Sanders- It's now been over two weeks since Sanders (hamstring) was on the practice field. With no word as to whether he's being held out as a precaution or if the injury is serious, there's no indication as to his Week 1 status. Otherwise, Kenneth Gainwell is likely getting valuable reps as he tries to take on a bigger role this year. If Sanders misses any regular-season time, Boston Scott would also see work.
Job Battles
- Dameon Pierce- Coach Lovie Smith continues to decline naming a starting RB in the Texans' backfield. That said, Smith had plenty of good things to say about the rookie. Pierce also was treated like the starter when he was rested in the second preseason game. Although it seems probable he leads the backfield in carries, it would be surprising if Rex Burkhead and Marlon Mack didn't have roles as well. Pierce is now being drafted as the RB23, which shows that fantasy managers expect him to be the clear leader. If he doesn't seize at least 70 percent of the work, it may be tough for him to have value equal to his draft position.
- Alexander Mattison- According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Mattison has been the subject of trade discussions with at least 12 teams. Should that be even remotely true, it's easy to see him getting dealt to another team. And in many circumstances, he wouldn't be behind someone as talented as Dalvin Cook, so his playing time could increase. If Mattison gets dealt, Kene Nwangwu and Ty Chandler would move up the depth chart. It's possible that the duo would work in a timeshare if Mattison leaves and Cook misses time.
- Jimmy Garoppolo- Adam Schefter reported that Garoppolo has agreed to a restructured deal and he'll back up Trey lance this season. Fantasy managers that were hoping he'd end up elsewhere likely won't get their wish, as the deal includes a no-trade clause.
- Sony Michel- The Dolphins released Michel on Monday. Even though he had 845 yards and four TDs while getting 204 carries with the Rams last year, he gave the team average production. He posted just 2.2 yards per carry after contact which was at the 54th percentile. He'll likely catch on elsewhere as a depth option, though he can be productive. He had a stretch of four games last year in which he averaged 25 carries, 106 yards and 0.5 TDs. Even though he's without a team, in leagues where it's impossible to find a RB, drafting him late makes sense with the understanding he can be quickly dropped to the waiver wire.
- Laviska Shenault- The Panthers acquired Shenault from the Jaguars. If Terrace Marshall and/or Robbie Anderson repeat last year's trend and disappoint, Shenault could move into a prominent role. The third-year WR is over six foot and weighs 227 pounds and played his best when getting the ball in the slot, which allowed him to use his power and size-adjusted speed to gain extra yardage. Of course, there's no guarantee that the Panthers would use him optimally if he sees regular playing time. Overall, there are worse dart throws late in drafts in leagues with deeper benches.
