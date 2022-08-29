Training Camp Notes: August 29

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

Although there are no more preseason games, there's plenty of news on the injury and job-battle front.

Training Camp Storyline

Chiefs' Passing Attack

JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) returned to practice Monday.

With Smith-Schuster back in action, the Chiefs have their entire WR group healthy as the team prepares for their Week 1 game against the Cardinals.

There's a wide range of outcomes for the Kansas City passing attack this year. It's likely that they'll see many teams they face drop seven and eight players into coverage to keep Patrick Mahomes from making big plays. As a result, the Chiefs will be provided two things- room to throw the ball underneath the coverage and opportunities to run the ball. Given Andy Reid's coaching history, it's unlikely they'll consistently commit to the run. If Mahomes can remain patient and take the easy throws, Smith-Schuster, Skyy Moore and Travis Kelce could each see heavy targets. Aside from Travis Kelce, who goes as the TE1 in most leagues, fantasy managers are taking a somewhat cautious approach, as Smith-Schuster is the WR24 and Moore is the WR45. However, if Mahomes leans heavily into the short-passing attack, both of these WRs could easily beat their ADP. But if we learned anything last year, Mahomes stayed disciplined for periods of time, but he often became impatient, which led to drive breakdowns. That continued scenario is the primary one that would lead to this passing attack not reaching its potential. Fantasy managers have to objectively evaluate the Chiefs offense and not pretend this is the offense that ran roughshod over the league from 2018 through the first quarter of the 2021 season.

Injuries

Brian Robinson- All that matters is that Robinson's (lower body) recovery is beginning and coach Ron Rivera said Robinson is '"doing well." With football being far less important than his health, we still have to give fantasy gamers an update. That said, there's no timeline for his return. John Keim of ESPN.com reported that a determination as to whether Robinson will go on the non-football injury list will be made after the team talks to doctors. If he's placed on that list, he'd miss at least four games.

JK Dobbins, Mike Davis, Gus Edwards- What would the 2022 preseason be without a daily Dobbins update? Coach John Harbaugh is unsure if Dobbins (knee) will be ready for Week 1 against the Jets. It's unlikely he sees a full workload whenever he returns. That makes Davis a player who could have fantasy value early in the season, especially with Edwards (knee) set to miss at least four games.

Najee Harris- After dealing with a Lisfranc sprain that he suffered on the first day of training camp, Harris made his preseason debut in the Steelers' preseason finale. That would seem to indicate he's at full health. That should give fantasy managers the green light to draft him as if the injury didn't exist.

Miles Sanders- It's now been over two weeks since Sanders (hamstring) was on the practice field. With no word as to whether he's being held out as a precaution or if the injury is serious, there's no indication as to his Week 1 status. Otherwise, Kenneth Gainwell is likely getting valuable reps as he tries to take on a bigger role this year. If Sanders misses any regular-season time, Boston Scott would also see work.

Job Battles