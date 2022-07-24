Training Camp Notes: July 24

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

Eagles passing game

Although most fantasy players know that Dallas Goedert is the top tight end for the Eagles, the team's website made the point that this is the first training camp in which he'll work atop the depth chart. Last year, Zach Ertz opened camp as the No. 1 TE. However, after an early-season trade sent Ertz to Arizona, Goedert took over. Goedert posted at least 105 yards in two of the Eagles' last four games, showing he can produce at an elite level. The extra preseason reps could help Goedert cement his status as a preferred target for Jalen Hurts. There's no doubt that Goedert's 830 yards in 2021 was impressive, but he's currently being drafted outside the top-five TEs.

However, the Eagles passing game is difficult to predict. Hurts threw for fewer than 200 yards per game last year. He also threw for fewer than 180 yards in five of his last eight games. That coincided with the Eagles becoming an excellent running team that placed less emphasis on the pass. The team traded for and signed A.J. Brown to a massive contract. They also selected DeVonta Smith in the first round of last year's draft. This potentially gives the Eagles a lethal trio of receivers when Goedert is added to the mix. If the Eagles want to know if Hurts is their future at QB, they'll need to let him throw far more often than he did last season. That would allow them to see if he's capable of carrying the team when needed. But if they remain a run-first team, there may not be enough targets to go around to allow any of the receivers to reach their ceiling.

The way I see it, because the running game was so dominant last year, the team will still make the run a priority. But with the addition of Brown, they may simply make their offense balanced instead of leaning heavily on one facet over the other. Since Goedert and Smith have ADPs that seem to have baked in the idea that neither will have a huge season, they are reasonable floor producers based on draft cost. On the other hand, Brown is still being drafted as if he'll be an elite producer. It seems unlikely that Hurts will force targets to Brown while ignoring Smith and Goedert. As a result, it may be difficult to see the upside when drafting Brown at his ADP.

Injury Notes

John Metchie - Bringing much sadness to the football community, Metchie (knee) released a statement that he has been diagnosed with Acute Promyolocytic Leukemia. On a potentially fortunate note, APL is the most curable form of leukemia, so hopefully he has a speedy and full recovery. Not that anyone cares about the football side of this, but it's unlikely he'll play in 2022. Metchie's difficult situation likely ensures that Nico Collins is the unquestioned No. 2 WR, although again, Metchie's health is all that matters here.

Jameson Williams- As anticipated, the Lions have placed Williams (knee) on the active/NFI list on Sunday. Recovering from an ACL injury while in college, he won't be ready for training camp, and it's unknown as to whether he'll be ready for the regular season. Spending an early fantasy pick on him carries significant risk. But using a late-round selection on Williams presents potential upside. While he recovers, DJ Chark should serve as the team's primary deep threat.

Most days we'll have significantly more player updates, but that's all we have for today.