Training Camp Notes: July 26

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.
It only took a couple days of training camp before we're seeing some movement on some of the NFL teams' depth charts. Some especially interesting situations are taking place in Minnesota and Indianapolis. Be sure to read to the end to see the job battles section.
Injury Notes
- Great news out of Broncos camp. Javonte Williams (knee) practiced on the first day of camp. That said, the team plans to bring him along slowly and mix in some planned rest days. Regardless, this news is likely going to move Williams up fantasy draft boards. He's currently being drafted right around pick 80. However, the team brought in Samaje Perine in the offseason, and even if Williams is a full-go, it seems likely he'll be in a timeshare, as he was during his first two seasons. Williams, if healthy, could still be a strong fantasy player, just be aware that he may continue to see less than 20 touches per game.
- Tyreek Hill (non-injury related) reached a settlement in an incident at a Miami marina last month. Despite no legal charges being filed, the NFL is 'looking into" the matter. Since there will be no legal proceedings, the league would not have to wait to issue discipline if they uncover anything that violated the league's personal conduct policy. Typically, the league seems to move slowly in these matters, but based on this news, the possibility exists that Hill could face discipline at some point.
- Although he's practicing, Kyle Pitts has a brace on his right knee after missing the end of last season with an injury. The fact that he's on the field bodes well for his potential to be on the field in Week 1. The bigger question is whether coach Arthur Smith figured out a way to make his star TE a consistent part of the offense. Last year, aside from inconsistent target totals, Pitts was seeing a heavy dose of deep passes. As a result, he wasn't getting many of the easy short passes that help build a player's production. Certainly, talent isn't a question, but fantasy managers need to decide whether the opportunity will be enough for Pitts to be a strong producer.
- It's no surprise that Kyler Murray started training camp on the PUP list. After suffering an ACL injury on December 12, it appears unlikely that he will be ready to play in Week 1 (and possibly beyond). Fantasy players certainly feel that he'll miss significant time, as Murray is being drafted outside the top-18 QBs in average drafts. Those who believe that Murray will have his mobility and be ready for some part of the season may consider stashing him in leagues that have IR spots.
- Zach Ertz (knee) has not been cleared for practice. He had surgery in late-November after tearing his ACL last year. Although he saw volume when healthy last year, he was in the fifth-percentile in yards after the catch. Between his return from serious injury, and him being 32 years old, Ertz seems to be a declining player. It's possible that second-year TE, Trey McBride, sees an increased role in the offense, even if Ertz returns to action soon.
Job Battles
- This could be veteran deference, but the Colts' official site reports that both Gardner Minshew and Sam Ehlinger are in competition with Anthony Richardson for the starting QB job. The fantasy community isn't buying it. The rookie is often being selected as a top-10 QB in fantasy leagues. Assuming the Colts install an RPO-based offense where the QB run is a big part of it, neither Minshew or Ehlinger would likely have much success in that scenario. Typically, NFL teams won't have two different offenses based on who the QB is. Even if Richardson sits early in the season, it would be surprising if the Colts didn't get their first-round pick on the field quickly.
- Antonio Gibson said that he'll be in a third-down back role this year for the Commanders. This backs up offseason reports that indicated Brian Robinson would be the early-down option with Gibson making his presence felt in the passing game. Gibson caught a career-high 58 passes last year. With J.D. McKissic (who had 40 targets in eight games last year) no longer with the team, it may not be a stretch to see Gibson catch 70 passes. That would make him a strong PPR choice in fantasy drafts at a price that is often outside the top-90 picks.
- This battle could go back and forth all preseason, but Khalil Herbert and D'Onta Foreman split most of the first-team reps as the Bears started camp. Fantasy managers seem convinced Herbert will win the job, as his ADP is RB39 while Foreman checks in at RB56. In these cases, it's often a smart gamble to go with the cheaper player, unless your conviction agrees with the masses. Don't forget that Foreman was very effective in a lead role for half seasons with the Titans in 2021 and with the Panthers last year.
- After being selected in the second-round of this year's draft, Sam Laporta has earned a role at the top of the depth chart for the Lions. With just Brock Wright, James Mitchell and Shane Zylstra competing with the rookie, Laporta could easily retain his role as the lead receiving TE all season. He's currently being drafted outside the top-15 TEs in fantasy drafts, but he could have enough opportunity to outperform his draft position.
- In Minnesota, Alexander Mattison spent the last four years as Dalvin Cook's backup. Now he's slated to be the starter, but fantasy gamers should be interested in who wins the backup role, especially those who don't believe that Mattison will thrive. Although this report is from Vikings' beat writer, Dane Mizutani, the first day of camp seems to indicate that Kene Nwangwu appears to be the top backup. Much can change, and it can change quickly. Ty Chandler and DeWayne McBride are also in the mix. This will be a backup situation to monitor in the coming days and weeks.
- If Breece Hall (knee) has any issues in his return from injury, the backup RBs for the Jets are of interest to many in drafts. Manty fantasy players are high on Jets' fifth-round pick Israel Abanikanda. However, the rookie hasn't pushed veterans Michael Carter and Zonovan Knight for practice reps. As of now, Abanikanda may have some ground to make up to be part of the team's RB rotation.