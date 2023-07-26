Training Camp Notes: July 26

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

It only took a couple days of training camp before we're seeing some movement on some of the NFL teams' depth charts. Some especially interesting situations are taking place in Minnesota and Indianapolis. Be sure to read to the end to see the job battles section.

Injury Notes

Great news out of Broncos camp. Javonte Williams (knee) practiced on the first day of camp. That said, the team plans to bring him along slowly and mix in some planned rest days. Regardless, this news is likely going to move Williams up fantasy draft boards. He's currently being drafted right around pick 80. However, the team brought in Samaje Perine in the offseason, and even if Williams is a full-go, it seems likely he'll be in a timeshare, as he was during his first two seasons. Williams, if healthy, could still be a strong fantasy player, just be aware that he may continue to see less than 20 touches per game.

Tyreek Hill (non-injury related) reached a settlement in an incident at a Miami marina last month. Despite no legal charges being filed, the NFL is 'looking into" the matter. Since there will be no legal proceedings, the league would not have to wait to issue discipline if they uncover anything that violated the league's personal conduct policy. Typically, the league seems to move slowly in these matters, but based on this news, the possibility exists that Hill could face discipline at some point.

Although he's practicing, Kyle Pitts has a brace on his right knee after missing the end of last season with an injury. The fact that he's on the field bodes well for his potential to be on the field in Week 1. The bigger question is whether coach Arthur Smith figured out a way to make his star TE a consistent part of the offense. Last year, aside from inconsistent target totals, Pitts was seeing a heavy dose of deep passes. As a result, he wasn't getting many of the easy short passes that help build a player's production. Certainly, talent isn't a question, but fantasy managers need to decide whether the opportunity will be enough for Pitts to be a strong producer.

It's no surprise that Kyler Murray started training camp on the PUP list. After suffering an ACL injury on December 12, it appears unlikely that he will be ready to play in Week 1 (and possibly beyond). Fantasy players certainly feel that he'll miss significant time, as Murray is being drafted outside the top-18 QBs in average drafts. Those who believe that Murray will have his mobility and be ready for some part of the season may consider stashing him in leagues that have IR spots.

Zach Ertz (knee) has not been cleared for practice. He had surgery in late-November after tearing his ACL last year. Although he saw volume when healthy last year, he was in the fifth-percentile in yards after the catch. Between his return from serious injury, and him being 32 years old, Ertz seems to be a declining player. It's possible that second-year TE, Trey McBride, sees an increased role in the offense, even if Ertz returns to action soon.



Job Battles