Week 17 NFL DFS: 10 Players Under 10 Percent

There are just two weeks left in the NFL regular season and Week 17 is an important week for many players participating in their fantasy championships. DFS managers will have a large player pool to select from in the 13-game main slate, with many focused on the Bears/Lions game due to the 52.5 over/under being the highest of the week. Now, on to look at some of my favorite contrarian plays for Week 17.

Quarterbacks

Brock Purdy, San Francisco at LV ($5,500 DK, $7,000 FD)

With plenty of good value options at QB and Patrick Mahomes and Justin Fields likely to be popular choices, this is a great week to spend down at the position. Purdy has played well in all four of his starts and this is an opportunity for the 49ers to air it out more than usual against the Raiders' dead last DVOA ranked pass defense. A good stacking option with Brandon Aiyuk and/or George Kittle.

Mac Jones, New England vs. MIA ($5,000 DK, $6,400 FD)

It's difficult to overlook Jones at nearly a minimum QB salary after throwing for 240 yards and two touchdowns in much harsher weather conditions than he'll face this week. The Dolphins have found themselves in plenty of high-scoring games this season, so a stack with Jakobi Meyers and a Tyreek Hill bring back is a sneaky way to go that could pay off.

Running Backs

Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas vs. SF ($7,400 DK, $8,500 FD)

Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley will be chalky plays this week, so I'll look to drop down a tier to Jacobs as he'll be an afterthought by most against a tough 49ers defense. Despite the difficult matchup, Jacobs gets a drop down in price to the lowest he's seen since Week 8 and will be force-fed the ball with the Raiders going to Jarrett Stidham at QB. I expect plenty of check-downs in the passing game to Jacobs.

Cam Akers, LA Rams at LAC ($6,100 DK)

Akers has had a late season resurgence, posting four straight double-digit scoring games that included a massive 118 yards and three touchdowns on the ground last week. He'll look to carry that momentum into a great matchup against the Chargers, who have been much weaker at defending the run than the pass this season (9th pass DVOA, 28th run DVOA).

Zack Moss, Indianapolis at NYG ($5,400 DK, $6,900 FD)

Deon Jackson seems to have found himself in the doghouse as Moss received 12 of the 13 Indy carries last week and now has 36 rushes over the past two weeks. With a matchup against a Giants defense that ranks 31st in DVOA rush defense, he's one of the best under-the-radar values at the position.

Wide Receivers

DJ Chark, Detroit vs. CHI ($4,300 DK, $6,000 FD)

Chark has quietly had a productive season when he's been on the field, reaching over 90 receiving yards in three of his last four games and was only shut down by a stout Jets secondary during that stretch. Not much reason to think he'll be slowed down at all by a Bears defense that ranks 30th in yards per play allowed and 32nd in overall DVOA defense.

Elijah Moore, NY Jets at SEA ($3,500 DK, $5,300 FD)

The Jets receiving corps gets a boost with the return of QB Mike White this week, as Moore's only two double-digit scoring games this season came with White at the helm. With plenty of good value options available at WR, I like going with a stars-and-scrubs approach for my four WR GPP lineups.

Greg Dortch, Arizona at ATL ($3,000 DK, $5,300 FD)

Dortch is coming off his second 22-point fantasy performance over his last four games but shouldn't be heavily rostered despite his minimum salary as David Blough will be making his first start of the season. However, with DeAndre Hopkins looking iffy to play, Dortch should be one of the top targets for Blough.

Tight Ends

T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota at GB ($5,400 DK, $7,000 FD)

It was only a matter of time before Hockenson had a breakthrough game for the Vikings, as he had been targeted at least six times in every game since joining Minnesota but had just one touchdown before last week's 38-point performance. While many fantasy players are weary of players having big games in consecutive weeks, Hockenson can't be overlooked at less than 10 percent rostered.

Cade Otton, Tampa Bay vs. CAR ($3,200 DK, $5,000 FD)

QB Tom Brady has always liked leaning on his TEs and the rookie Otton has been a pleasant surprise, emerging as the team's best tight end. Otton has seen at least five targets in three of the last four games and will certainly outperform his salary if he can find the end zone (the Panthers allowed three to TE Shane Zylstra last week).

