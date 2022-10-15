Week 6 NFL DFS: 10 Players Under 10 Percent

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

NFL Week 6 is here and this weekly article's goal is to highlight players that we expect to be rostered by less than 10 percent of the competition that make for great targets in large GPP contests to gain leverage on the field. 11 games are on tap for the featured main slates on DraftKings and FanDuel, with a showdown between a pair of 4-1 teams as Buffalo travels to take on Kansas City.

Quarterbacks

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay at PIT ($6,300 DK, $7,500 FD)

Brady makes for a strong GPP play this week (can be stacked with Mike Evans/Chris Godwin/Russell Gage) as the Buccaneers have an over/under of 28 points against a Steelers team that allowed 432 yards through the air last week. He's priced outside of the top-5 QBs despite having Godwin back healthy and has posted over 350 passing yards in back-to-back games.

Marcus Mariota, Atlanta vs. SF ($5,300 DK, $6,800 FD)

If you're looking for an under the radar and low salary QB this week, Mariota won't be rostered by many against a 49ers team that hasn't allowed 20 points in a game yet. However, their defensive stats are inflated by playing weak opposition thus far. Mariota has two good options to throw to in Drake London and Kyle Pitts, and he's also had 60+ yards rushing in two games.

Running Backs

Christian McCaffrey, Carolina at LAR ($8,300 DK, $8,700 FD)

McCaffrey has amassed at least 100 yards in four straight games despite only seeing 20 touches in two of those games. The trend I really like is that Baker Mayfield is now looking his way much more often with 21 targets over the last two weeks.

Breece Hall, NY Jets at GB ($5,800 DK, $7,100 FD)

Hall has started to take over the Jets' backfield with 39 touches over the last two weeks compared to Michael Carter's 23, including 197 yards and a touchdown last week. A matchup against the Packers isn't one to shy away from, either, as they rank 30th in DVOA rush defense this season.

AJ Dillon, Green Bay vs. NYJ ($5,600 DK, $5,900 FD)

The running game has to be more of a focal point this week after the Packers threw it 39 times compared to 20 rushes as they blew a second-half lead to the Giants. Dillon has been effective the last couple of weeks (23 carries for 107 yards) and this is a great positive game script for the Green Bay RBs as a 7.5-point home favorite.

Wide Receivers

Cooper Kupp, LA Rams vs. CAR ($9,700 DK, $9,400 FD)

Kupp's salary has reached the point that a lot of fantasy players will shy away from him in GPPs, but that's a risky proposition as he already has nine more catches than anyone else through just five games. There are a lot of good value options available this week, so I love starting my lineups with pricier options like Kupp or McCaffrey.

Jakobi Meyers, New England at CLE ($5,300 DK, $6,600 FD)

This is a great matchup for Meyers against the Browns who rank third to last in DVOA defense and have allowed at least 30 points in two of their last four games. He's seen at least an 80 percent snap share in all of his games thus far and has established himself as the Patriots top receiver with 16 catches over his last two games.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kansas City vs. BUF ($4,500 DK, $5,800 FD)

A showdown between the Chiefs and Bills is going to be a popular one amongst DFS players as it's the highest over/under of the week (54) and one of just two games in the 50s. Finding a contrarian play in this game isn't easy, however, so I'll look towards Valdes-Scantling and his big play ability (17.0 career YPC) for a spike week at a cheap salary.

Tight Ends

Hayden Hurst, Cincinnati at NO ($3,300 DK, $4,900 FD)

Hurst has been a pleasant surprise in his first season with the Bengals with at least five catches in 3-of-5 games and a touchdown in consecutive weeks. He's still dealing with a groin injury which has him questionable but that will help keep his rostered percentage low, and he is expected to play after practicing in a limited fashion all week.

Zach Gentry, Pittsburgh vs. TB ($2,600 DK, $4,600 FD)

Starting TE Pat Freiermuth is out with a concussion, which paves the way for Gentry to start and play a significant role in the passing game. He comes in with nearly a minimum salary and had five catches after stepping in for Freiermuth last week. I expect Kenny Pickett to continue to lean on the TE position early in his career.

