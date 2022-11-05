Week 9 NFL DFS: 10 Players Under 10 Percent

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

The Week 9 NFL action is the smallest main slate thus far with just 10 games on tap as a season-high six teams are on bye. As a result, we'll have to dig a little deeper than normal, and I'll go over 10 of my favorite targets that we expect to be rostered by less than 10 percent of the field in GPP tournaments.

Quarterbacks

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay vs. LAR ($6,000 DK, $6,900 FD)

While a lot of people will spend up for Josh Allen on Sunday, I'll look towards some less expensive options and start with Brady who has Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones at full strength. He's averaging 20.3 fantasy points when they all play compared to 14.6 when they don't. This is also a good matchup against a Rams defense that has been much better at stopping the run.

Justin Fields, Chicago vs. MIA ($5,300 DK, $7,400 FD)

After a slow start to the season, Fields has finally started to heat up with back-to-back games with at least 24 fantasy points. The Dolphins are coming off allowing 321 passing yards to Jared Goff and rank 29th in DVOA pass defense this year, and Fields has been difficult to stop in the running game as well. He also gets some help in the passing game with the recent addition of Chase Claypool.

Running Backs

Dalvin Cook, Minnesota at WAS ($7,800 DK, $8,500 FD)

With star running backs Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley and Nick Chubb all on bye, my main RB target when looking to pay up at the position this week is Cook, who has scored over 25 fantasy points in two of his last three games. Alexander Mattison's role has also decreased, as he's seen less than 20 percent of the total snaps over the last two weeks combined.

Raheem Mostert, Miami at CHI ($6,100 DK, $6,500 FD)

With Chase Edmonds off to Denver, Mostert should see a majority of the touches out of the backfield as the Dolphins will likely ease Jeff Wilson into the action with his new team. Mostert has a pair of 20+ point fantasy games over the last four weeks and gets a great matchup against a Bears defense that ranks a lowly 28th in DVOA rush defense.

Jamaal Williams, Detroit vs. GB ($5,900 DK, $7,500 FD)

Williams has managed to be fantasy relevant whether D'Andre Swift is on the field or not and while Swift appears to be likely to play Sunday, he's not fully healthy and won't have his normal workload. Meanwhile, Williams has been as efficient as it comes at the RB position this year, averaging 4.5 ypc with eight touchdowns. He'll be plenty motivated in a matchup against his former team.

Wide Receivers

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati vs. CAR ($7,300 DK, $8,000 FD)

With a lot of people likely to spend up for the star WR options this week, the $7k range can get overlooked. There is where we find Higgins, who was quiet Monday night outside of a late 41-yard TD but gets a great matchup against the Panthers who are much better against the run. He's a great target for GPPs due to his high ceiling with Ja'Marr Chase out.

Jakobi Meyers, New England vs. IND ($5,400 DK, $6,800 FD)

Meyers has had to deal with preparing for multiple QBs this season but has still managed to put up double-digit fantasy points in every game thus far with a pair of 20+ point performances. With DeVante Parker (knee) sidelined for the first time this season, I wouldn't be surprised to see Meyers with 10+ targets.

Michael Bandy, LA Chargers at ATL ($3,500 DK, $4,600 FD)

The Chargers WR corps is riddled with injuries as Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) are both out while DeAndre Carter (illness) is questionable to play. That leaves Bandy in line for a lot of snaps on an offense that passes 44 times a game at a minimal salary. A great spot for him to step into as well with this being the highest over/under on the slate.

Tight Ends

Evan Engram, Jacksonville vs. LV ($3,300 DK, $5,200 FD)

I'm looking towards value options at the TE position with nobody priced over $5,100 and all the top TEs having question marks. Engram has been a pleasant surprise with his new team, seeing 29 targets over the last four weeks and is on pace for over 700 receiving yards. The Raiders have also been a mess defensively allowing 25 ppg.

Noah Fant, Seattle at ARI ($2,900 DK, $4,800 FD)

Fant was very involved in the Seahawks first meeting with the Cardinals, leading the team in both targets and receptions. Arizona has struggled against opposing TEs this season, allowing a pair of touchdowns to Juwan Johnson a couple weeks back and eight catches to Dallas Goedert. He's a great value at under $3k.

