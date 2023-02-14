This article is part of our NFL Draft series.

The Patriots took a step back in 2022, missing the playoffs with an 8-9 record. Retooling the roster will be key to bouncing back in 2023, especially on the offensive side of the ball. What is the perfect offseason for the New England Patriots, and how much can New England improve its chances of making the Super Bowl?

What Is The Perfect Offseason For The New England Patriots?

To have a perfect offseason, the Patriots must find success in both free agency and the draft. The position in biggest need of an upgrade is wide receiver. That position group was New England's weakest in 2022, and receiving leader Jakobi Meyers will be a free agent. Wide receiver could be addressed in a few ways, but the perfect offseason could see the Patriots add multiple contributors at the position.

Re-signing Meyers in free agency would be a nice first step for the Patriots, as he has proven chemistry with quarterback Mac Jones. Despite Jones' poor play this past season, Meyers managed to lead the team in receiving yards (804) and receiving touchdowns (six). Bringing back Meyers would just get the Patriots back to their underwhelming 2022 receiving corps, but another addition would help New England take a step forward. In a perfect offseason, the Patriots would swing for the fences and trade for Arizona's DeAndre Hopkins.

The Patriots' defense and special teams significantly outperformed the team's offense in 2022, so fewer upgrades are necessary in those phases of the game. Coaxing one more season out of veterans Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater would give New England plenty of leadership on and off the field, while re-signing cornerback Jonathan Jones would add continuity and production in the secondary, much like retaining Meyers would on offense.

The Perfect Offseason Draft For The New England Patriots

Having addressed the wide receiver position above, the Patriots would still need to fix other holes on offense to complete the perfect offseason. New England seems committed to Jones under center, so maybe he can find an offseason training regimen that gets his arm closer to Josh Allen levels. Even the current noodle-armed Jones can be successful in the right situation, and addressing the offensive line in the draft could help the Patriots create such an environment.

New England currently owns its own picks in the first, second, fourth and sixth rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as third and sixth-rounders from Carolina and fourth and sixth-rounders from Vegas. Even after parting with a couple mid-round selections in a hypothetical Hopkins trade, the Patriots would still have more than enough draft capital to address the offensive line. If the Patriots draft a day one starter at tackle while adding some depth at cornerback and running back in the later rounds, New England will have nailed the draft and set itself up for a bounce-back season in 2023.

What the New England Patriots Super Bowl Odds Could Look Like After A Perfect Offseason

Let's say all of the above comes to fruition; what would it mean for the Patriots' Super Bowl odds? Currently, the Patriots have +5000 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII at BetMGM. Other top mobile sportsbooks have similar Patriots title odds, as New England sits at +5000 on Caesars Sportsbook and +5500 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Barring a major step forward from its quarterback, New England will continue to fight uphill battles against teams such as the champion Chiefs, Allen's Bills and Joe Burrow's Bengals in the AFC. Still, with Bill Belichick coaching a stout defense, an upgraded offense with better protection, and a true No. 1 receiver for Jones, the perfect offseason could help the Patriots slide up into the +2000 odds range currently occupied by the likes of the Chargers.

