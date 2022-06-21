2022 Travelers Championship Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

This article is part of our Golf Picks series.

Travelers Championship Betting Preview

After an exciting finish at last week's U.S. Open, the PGA Tour stays in the Northeast for this week's Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and new No. 2 Rory McIlroy are the co-favorites at 9-1 odds, and they headline a field that includes five of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. The focus will not only be on those at the top of the rankings, as two spots in the Open Championship are available for those who have not qualified for the final major of the year. Last year, Harris English – at 35-1 – defeated Kramer Hickok in a marathon eighth-hole playoff to pick up his fourth PGA Tour victory.

A par-70 at approximately 6,850 yards, TPC River Highlands rivals Pebble Beach as the shortest venue on Tour. Driving is neutralized as a result, as the track features only a pair of par-4s over 450 yards and just two par-5s. To back that up, two of the last five winners lost strokes off the tee. Add it all up, and accuracy will take precedence over distance this week. The driveable par-4 15th – with water in play – is one of the most exciting holes on the course, and it is part of an exciting back nine that provides birdie opportunities and generally leads to a lot of leaderboard shifting over the final round.

I will be targeting players who excel with their irons and in the short game, as well as those who fare well from 125-175 yards out, as many approach shots will be struck in that range.

All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 1:00 PM ET Tuesday.

Rolling on a River

The following five golfers, with a minimum of three appearances, have the lowest scoring average at TPC River Highlands since 2017.

Streelman, the 2014 champion of this event and the runner-up in 2020, has feasted at this course throughout his career. It's not surprising that TPC River Highlands suits him well, as he ranks seventh in driving accuracy this season and iron play has traditionally been the best part of the game. This tournament comes at an ideal time for Streelman, as he missed four of his last six cuts. Despite the form, he should garner consideration in DFS lineups at an affordable salary. Another short hitter on the list is Reavie, who cruised to his second PGA Tour victory here in 2019. His game relies on precise driving and approach play, and he's a sneaky dark horse for a top-10 or top-20 wager, particularly with a couple top-15 results over his last four starts.

Trending in Tee-to-Green

These golfers, on a per-round basis, gained the most strokes from tee to green over their last 20 rounds.

While Scheffler expanded his lead atop the rankings last week, McIlroy climbed back into second for the first time in nearly two years. McIlroy's worst finish since a runner-up finish at The Masters was a T18 at the Memorial, where he lost strokes on the putting surface. McIlroy has fared well here, finishing T11, T12 and T17 in his last three starts at River Highlands. A little further down the leaderboard is Pereira, who checks in with 35-1 odds and seems to be closing in on his first PGA Tour victory. He will be making his first trip to TPC River Highlands, but that may not matter, as he's gaining shots in the four primary Strokes Gained categories and ranks top-70 in both driving distance and accuracy.

Outright Picks

Sungjae Im (28-1)

I'm going to pivot from the golfers near the top of the board, as I think it's a potential off week for some of them following a busy portion of the schedule. That leads me to Im, who comes in after missing the cut by a shot at the U.S. Open. In the three tournaments he appeared in before last week, Im finished 13th, sixth and second in SG: Tee-to-Green. A little more success up close could earn him a spot in the winner's circle.

Brian Harman (40-1)

Harman struggled over the second half of last year, but he has righted the ship, notching three top-10 finishes in 2022. That's good news, as he heads to a place where he has notched three top-10 finishes since 2015. Harman will be a popular pick in one-and-done contests this week.

Si Woo Kim (100-1)

I can't help but jump on Kim at this price, especially at a place where he has notched three top-30 finishes and gained 0.92 strokes off the tee over his last eight rounds. Kim is a streaky putter, but the three-time Tour winner is capable of a long shot win if he finds his form on the greens.

Top-10 Wagers

Cameron Tringale (5-1)

Tringale is never going to be the most exciting pick – the career grinder has never won on Tour and the best part of his game is on and around the green. That area will come into play more than usual at River Highlands, and he doesn't do anything poorly. Tringale narrowly missed a top-10 in two of his last six starts, and he is coming off a solid performance at Brookline.

Webb Simpson (6-1)

Simpson is making his first appearance in this event since 2018, but he should be plenty familiar with his surroundings, having notched a top-10 here in both 2013 and 2017. He has fallen all the way to 60th in the OWGR – his lowest standing since 2017 – so asking for a win would be a bit much. However, he's still a good play for a top-10, as you won't find many courses that fit his game better.

Sahith Theegala (12-1)

Theegala checks in a lot cheaper than he did a few weeks ago after finishing T53 in Canada and failing to qualify for the U.S. Open. He has still made nine straight cuts and posted a pair of top-10s over that stretch. It feels like he's the next young player to break through in this talented rookie class.

Head-to-Head Matchups

Aaron Wise (-105) over Davis Riley

As well as Riley has played over the last couple of months, I'm worried fatigue could set in, as he has played in all but two tournaments since The Masters and has played the weekend in seven straight appearances. He faces a tough test in Wise, who has also been hot. Wise makes for a great target in one-on-one bets, as he has made the cut in seven straight attempts and has finished worse than T27 just once over that span. The public agrees with this one, as Wise has noticeably closed the gap on Riley in the odds department.

Adam Long (-120) over Jhonattan Vegas

In a matchup featuring contrasting styles of play, I'll lean toward Long, who notched a pair of top-25s at this event over the last three years and whose precision game should match the course better than the long-hitting Vegas. Long's opponent certainly presents more upside, but it's tough to trust him in this format, as he did not finish better than T37 in any of his last four starts.