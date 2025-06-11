U.S. Open

Course: Oakmont Country Club (Par 70, 7,342 yards)

Purse: $21.5 million

Winner's share: $4.3 million

2024 champion: Bryson DeChambeau (Pinehurst No. 2)

Preview

The third major of the 2025 season is on the horizon, where 14 members of LIV Golf will compete for the U.S. Open. The breakaway tour contingent will be led by Crushers GC captain and defending champion Bryson DeChambeau who, in dramatic fashion, won in 2024 by one stroke over Rory McIlroy. DeChambeau -- who has finished in the top-5 at The Masters and the PGA Championship -- will look to become the first player since Brooks Koepka to successfully defend their U.S. Open Champion (Curtis Strange in 1998-99 was the last to do so before the Smash GC captain).

DeChambeau and Koepka (2017, 2018) will be joined by fellow U.S. Open winners Jon Rahm (2021) and Dustin Johnson (2016), while the other 10 LIV Golfers will look to hoist the trophy for the first time. Two those players -- Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann and HyFlyers GC captain Phil Mickelson -- both have much to prove at Oakmont this weekend. Rounding out the LIV Golf representation are Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith and teammate Marc Leishman, Legion XIII's Tyrrell Hatton, Torque GC's Carlos Ortiz, 4Aces GC's Patrick Reed, Iron Heads GC's Jinichiro Kozuma, Cleeks GC's Richard Bland and Fireball GC's Jose Luis Ballester.

This year's U.S. Open will be played at Oakmont Country Club for the 10th time and third since the turn of the century. It's one of the few par 70 courses that plays long and includes two par-5 holes that exceed 600 yards and three of four par-3s being more than 200. The greens are large and you won't find water hazards or trees, but the narrow fairways and thick roughs make accuracy off the tee and to the pin incredibly important. For more about the U.S. Open, check out Len Hochburg's Power Rankings, where he provides a deep dive into the field and the championship course.

All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 12:00 PM ET Wednesday

Past U.S. Open Champions

Bryson DeChambeau (15-2)

Performance at LIV Golf Virginia: T4

LIV Golf Standings: 2nd

Number of U.S. Open Championship Appearances: 10

Performance at 2024 U.S. Open: Winner by one stroke

Performance in recent Majors: T2 at 2025 PGA Championship, T5 at 2025 Masters, MC at 2024 Open Championship

A strong argument can be made for DeChambeau being LIV Golf's best player over the past two months. The Crushers GC captain has finished in the top-5 in each of the last six global tournaments, including the two prior majors and his victory at LIV Golf Korea. He leads the league in driving distance, scrambling opportunities and eagles made and sits in the top-10 in birdies made, GIR and putts per hole. DeChambeau could very well have more hardware in his trophy cabinet this season and enters Oakmont as a distant second to Scottie Scheffler (+275) to win the U.S. Open.

Jon Rahm (12-1)

Performance at LIV Golf Virginia: T8

LIV Golf Standings: 3rd

Number of U.S. Open Appearances: 8

Performance at 2024 PGA Championship: Did not play (left foot infection)

Performance in recent Majors: T8 at PGA Championship, T14 at 2025 Masters, T7 at 2024 Open Championship

Rahm kept his streak of top-10 finishes in LIV Golf alive in Virginia despite opening the round with three consecutive bogeys. That may an apt way to describe the Legion XIII captain; outstanding for most of the tournament bar for untimely mistakes that knock him out of contention. That was the case at the PGA Championship, where he found himself neck-and-neck with Scheffler before falling apart on the back nine. Rahm seems to have some confidence from sportsbooks as he enters the tournament tied with McIlroy for the third-best odds to win. Rahm leads the LIV Golf league in GIR this season and ranks in the top-10 in birdies made, scrambling opportunities and driving distance.

Brooks Koepka (60-1)

Performance at LIV Golf Virginia: T33

LIV Golf Standings: 14

Number of U.S. Open Appearances: 11

Performance at 2024 U.S. Open: T26

Performance in recent Majors: MC at 2025 PGA Championship, MC at 2025 Masters, T43 at 2024 Open Championship

Koepka sits in the top-15 of the LIV Golf individual season standings, but it's been a mostly disappointing 2025 campaign for the five-time major champion. He has finished outside of the top-30 in four of eight LIV Golf tournaments and missed the cut in each of the last two majors, and he's had issues with his play off the tee (55.65 percent driving accuracy -- 38th) and approaching the green (66.20 percent GIR -- 34th). Koepka has had plenty of success at the U.S. Open, who went back-to-back in 2017 and 2018 and has made the cut in 10 of 11 starts.

Dustin Johnson (170-1)

Performance at LIV Golf Virginia: T10

LIV Golf Standings: 27th

Number of U.S. Open Appearances: 15

Performance at 2024 U.S. Open: MC

Performance in recent Majors: MC at 2025 PGA Championship, MC at 2025 Masters, T31 at 2024 Open Championship

Johnson surged to his third top-10 finish of the year in Virginia after carding a five-under 66 in the final round. Like Koepka, Johnson has finished T30 or worse in four of eight LIV Golf events (including dead last in Hong Kong) and hasn't been in contention for a tournament since winning LIV Las Vegas in February of 2024. The 4Aces GC captain ranks in the top-12 in birdies made and driving distance and is top-25 in GIR an driving accuracy this season.

Other Major Champions

Patrick Reed (100-1)

Performance at LIV Golf Virginia: T23

LIV Golf Standings: 18th

Number of U.S. Open Appearances: 10

Performance at 2024 U.S. Open: T56

Best finish at U.S. Open: 4th (2018)

Performance in recent Majors: MC at PGA Championship, Third at 2025 Masters

Reed has put together a solid two months of golf after a poor start to the 2025 campaign. He has accrued points in each of the last four LIV Golf tournaments, and his solo third at The Masters in April was best out of the LIV Golf contingent. He missed the cut at Oakmont in 2016 but has made the cut in six of his last seven U.S. Open appearances. None of Reed's stats in LIV Golf pop out at you other than his 64.23 percent scrambling opportunity rate (sixth).

Cameron Smith (150-1)

Performance at LIV Golf Virginia: T23

LIV Golf Standings: 20th

Number of U.S. Open Appearances: 9

Performance at 2024 U.S. Open: T32

Best finish at U.S. Open: 4th (2015, 2023)

Performance in recent Majors: MC at 2025 PGA Championship, at 2025 Masters, MC at 2024 Open Championship

Smith's play has improved over the past two months, though his streak of top-10 finishes at LIV Golf tournaments ended in Virginia at three. His accuracy off the tee has been an issue for the Australian, with his 47.62 percent fairway hit ranking T50 in the league. Those troubles have overshadowed Smith's strength of getting out of sticky situations (eighth in scrambling opportunities) and play on the greens (T3 in putts per hole). He has missed the cut in each of his last three majors.

Phil Mickelson (300-1)

Performance at LIV Golf Virginia: T4

LIV Golf Standings: 11th

Number of U.S. Open Appearances: 33

Performance at 2024 U.S. Open: MC

Best finish at U.S. Open: 2nd (1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2013)

Performance in recent Majors: MC at 2025 PGA Championship, MC at 2025 Masters, T60 at 2024 Open Championship

Mickelson had a disappointing 2024 season in LIV Golf, but the HyFlyers GC captain has looked revitalized this year. He has accrued points in six of seven LIV Golf tournaments, has three top-6 finishes and put himself in contention for shot of the year after his chip shot in Virginia. The U.S. Open alludes the veteran lefty, but a win this weekend would give Mickelson the career grand slam that McIlroy earned at The Masters.

The Rest of the Field

Joaquin Niemann (30-1)

Performance at LIV Golf Korea: Winner by one stroke

LIV Golf Standings: 1st

Number of U.S. Open Appearances: 5

Best finish at U.S. Open: T23 (2022)

Performance in recent Majors: T8 at PGA Championship, T29 at 2025 Masters, T58 at 2024 Open Championship

Niemann's dominance on the LIV Golf tour continued this past weekend, winning in Virginia thanks to a eight-under 63 final round to beat out Graeme McDowell and Anirban Lahiri. Niemann became the first player in tour history to win four titles in a single season, and his six surpassed Koepka for most in LIV Golf history. Niemann hasn't had much success in major championships, but he is coming off a T8 at The PGA Championship, his first top-10 finish in a major. He leads the league in birdies made and ranks second and third in GIR and driving distance, respectively.

Tyrrell Hatton (60-1)

Performance at LIV Golf Virginia: T15

LIV Golf Standings: 2nd

Number of U.S. Open Appearances: 8

Performance at 2024 U.S. Open: T26

Best finish at U.S. Open: T6 (2018)

Performance in recent Majors: T60 at 2025 PGA Championship, T14 at 2025 Masters, MC at 2024 Open Championship

Hatton has performed as well in 2025 as he did last year in LIV, when he finished fourth in the individual standings. He has finished in the top-15 in each of the last three LIV Golf tournaments and has made the cut in both majors this season. Hatton ranks fourth in GIR and in the top-20 in putts per hole, birdies made and scrambling opportunities.

Carlos Ortiz (200-1)

Performance at LIV Golf Virginia: T10

LIV Golf Standings: 7th

Number of U.S. Open Appearances: 4

Best finish at U.S. Open: T52 (2019)

Ortiz earned a spot in this year's U.S. Open after finishing in a share of fourth at the Dallas Qualifier. He has finished in the top-10 in four LIV Golf tournaments this season -- with his T2 in Adelaide being his best effort -- and won the International Series Macau in March. Ortiz has the scored the fourth most birdies in the league this season and ranks in the top-15 in scrambling opportunities and GIR.

Marc Leishman (200-1)

Performance at LIV Golf Virginia: T10

LIV Golf Standings: 8th

Number of U.S. Open Appearances: 11

Best finish at U.S. Open: T14 (2022)

Leishman will make his first major outing of the season after surviving a three-man playoff at the U.S. Open Final Qualifier in Maryland. He's finished in the top-12 of a LIV Golf tournament four times this season, including a victory in Miami in early April. He hasn't been the most accurate off the tee (54.17 percent -- 40th), but Leishman does rank in the top-20 in GIR and putts per hole.

Richard Bland (400-1)

Performance at LIV Golf Virginia: T29

LIV Golf Standings: 21st

Number of U.S. Open Appearances: 3

Best finish at U.S. Open: T43 (2022)

Performance in recent Majors: T37 at 2025 PGA Championship

Bland won the 2024 U.S. Senior Open, which earned him a spot in this weekend's major. He doesn't hit the ball nearly as far as the rest of the field, but his outing at the PGA Championship demonstrated the 52-year-old Englishman's ability to stay pace with the competition. He has four top-15 finishes in LIV Golf this season and ranks ninth and T14 in scrambling opportunities and putts per hole, respectively.

Jinichiro Kozuma (600-1)

Performance at LIV Golf Virginia: T23

LIV Golf Standings: 38th

Number of U.S. Open Appearances: 1 (MC -- 2022)

Jinichiro was sidelined for the first five LIV Golf tournaments due to a lingering back injury. He made his debut in Mexico City in late April, and despite playing in only three tournaments, he sits well above the relegation zone ("The Drop Zone") in the individual season standings thanks to finishes of 21-T7-T23. He punched his ticket to Oakmont this weekend after finishing third in a four-man playoff at the U.S. Open Qualifier in Japan on May 19.

Jose Luis Ballester (1000-1)

Performance at LIV Golf Virginia: T50

LIV Golf Standings: 60th

Number of U.S. Open Appearances: Debut

Ballester opted to sign with LIV Golf in early June after a successful career at Arizona State, where he finished his senior season third in the PGA Tour University standings. He didn't have a great performance in his debut outing in Virginia, but he will be in the field this weekend as the reigning U.S. Amateur champion.

Spin through the latest Sportsbook Promo Codes before wagering on the U.S. Open!