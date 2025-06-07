Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

This article is part of our Major Power Rankings series.

2025 U.S. Open Power Rankings

Below are RotoWire's full-field Power Rankings for the 2025 U.S. Open.

This list is an asset for any fantasy or gaming format, including wagers, season-long leagues, PGA DFS -- and even office pools. In fact, use RotoWire's PGA power rankings to bet on the PGA Championship utilizing the best sportsbook promos.

The 125th U.S. Open will be played at historic Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa., outside Pittsburgh. It is the self-proclaimed hardest course in America. A lot of other people proclaim it, too, including many of the golfers who toured "Oakmonster" leading up to this week.

Oakmont is a 1903 Henry Fownes design with a 2023 Gil Hanse renovation and was the first U.S. golf course to be registered as a National Historic Landmark.

This will be the 10th U.S. Open contested there, more than at any other course. Ernie Els won in 1994, Angel Cabrera won in 2007 and Dustin Johnson won in 2016.

Oakmont is also home to what is considered by many the greatest round in golf history. It was there on Sunday at the 1973 U.S. Open that Johnny Miller fired a mind-boggling 8-under 63 to capture the title.

Inside the Vault: Johnny Miller capped off his 1973 #USOpen victory at Oakmont with a record-setting 63 in the final round. pic.twitter.com/wxzUW4nNVn — USGA (@USGA) May 18, 2017

This will also be the 18th USGA Championship played at Oakmont, with the most recent being the 2021 U.S. Amateur.

It will play as a par-70 spanning 7,372 yards. That may not sound long, but for a par-70 it is extremely long, especially for a track with narrow fairways. There are only two par-5s and both exceed 600 yards. Seven of the 12 par-4s are 450+ yards, with two of them surpassing 500, including No. 18. Three of the four par-3s are more than 200 yards, including a gargantuan No. 8. It is listed on the scorecard at 289 yards but could play as long as 300. It is the longest par-3 in major championship golf.

The course has no water, no trees and enormous greens, so someone otherwise unfamiliar with the course might wonder what makes it so hard. First, there are those narrow fairways. Second, the rough is a full five inches tall. So getting the ball in the fairway is important but not easy. Along the way, there are 168 bunkers leading to the diabolically slick and undulated poa greens that will run close to 15 on the Stimpmeter. Par is a good score -- on every hole.

In 2007, Cabrera won at 5-over, edging Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk by a stroke. In 2016, Johnson won at 4-under, three strokes better than Furyk, Shane Lowry and Scott Piercy.

Oakmont's signature is the humongous Church Pew bunker bridging the third and fourth fairways. It is 100 yards long.

These course characteristics form the foundation for our rankings, along with the usual indicators such as current form and U.S. Open and major history.

There will be 156 players in this year's field. As of publication, 150 are officially in. More than half this field had to go through qualifying tournaments played throughout the United States and around the world, including Canada, England and Japan. Some of them had to first go through local qualifying before final qualifying. There are 16 such golfers who had to go through both rounds of qualifying. What an accomplishment by them to get this far. They are listed separately at the bottom. There are also 15 amateurs denoted with an (a).

Unlike regular PGA Tour events, only the top 60 and ties will make the cut.

These rankings were compiled before the completion of the PGA Tour's RBC Canadian Open and LIV Golf's event in Virginia.

Any changes to the field will be updated in the comments section at the bottom.

And with that, here are our rankings for the 125th U.S. Open, which are broken down into the following categories:

Favorites

Contenders

Making the Cut

Borderline

Long Shots

Local Qualifiers

How hard is Oakmont? Paul Casey shot 66 at Oakmont in the second round of the 2007 US Open. So what, right? That round is (statistically) the 3rd best major round played in the last 50 years (+10.8 shots vs field average). pic.twitter.com/Q5gTsN7YCV — Jamie Kennedy (@jamierkennedy) June 4, 2025

FAVORITES

1. Scottie Scheffler

Scheffler is back in the top spot of the Power Rankings after falling to No. 2 at the PGA Championship. He won the PGA to reestablish his hold on No. 1 in the world rankings. Now, Scheffler will try to win his first U.S. Open and get a third leg of the career grand slam. He came close three years ago, finishing a shot back of Matt Fitzpatrick at The Country Club, then was third a year later. Scheffler's first U.S. Open came at Oakmont in 2016; he missed the cut.

2. Rory McIlroy

When we last saw McIlroy at the U.S. Open, he was an ashen-faced wreck hurriedly exiting the premises at Pinehurst after seeing Bryson DeChambeau wrest the title from his grasp. It was a moment some wondered whether McIlroy could recover from. He obviously did, winning the Masters for one of his three titles so far in 2025. McIlroy won the 2011 U.S. Open at Congressional. In his past six Open starts, he's finished T9-T8-T7-T5-2-2. He missed the cut at Oakmont in 2016.

3. Bryson DeChambeau

The defending champion tries to add a third U.S. Open title to his resume, having also won in 2020 at Winged Foot. A very young DeChambeau played in the 2016 Open at Oakmont and tied for 15th. He finished top-6 in five of his past six major starts, a feat no one else has matched.

4. Jon Rahm

Rahm's A game showed up at a major for the first time since he left for LIV when he challenged Scheffler at the PGA last month. He ultimately had a disastrous finish to fall into a tie for eighth. But he displayed the game he did in prior years, such as when he won the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in 2021. Rahm finished T12 and T10 in the U.S. Open the next two years, but had to withdraw before last year's tournament with a foot issue.

Mock-collar Rory. Pre-bulk Bryson. ASU Rahm. 19-year-old Scottie. The U.S. Open at Oakmont in 2016. What an era. What stands out? pic.twitter.com/KE10LQF4co — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 5, 2025

5. Collin Morikawa

Not a long hitter, Morikawa did well to finish in the top-5 in both the 2021 and '22 U.S. Opens. He tied for 14th each of the past two years. He is second on Tour right now in driving accuracy, and that might be the more valuable skill this week than being able to hit it far. Morikawa is coming off his worst major in years, a tie for 50th at the PGA, and has had trouble closing out tournaments ever since his last win nearly two years ago at the 2023 ZOZO.

6. Xander Schauffele

Schauffele has not been at his best since missing two months of the season with a rib injury. He has only one top-10 in nine starts and has not contended for a title in 2025. He is missing badly off the tee and on the greens, two areas that will be vital this week. Schauffele's track record at the U.S. Open has been spectacular, with seven top-10s and three top-5s in eight career starts. He tied for seventh last year, sandwiching his two major wins at the PGA and Open Championship.

7. Patrick Cantlay

One of these majors, Cantlay will get some significant Sunday TV time, right? Well, he kinda/sorta did last year. No one remembers anything but the DeChambeau-McIlroy melodrama, but Cantlay tied for third. It was a good sign, his best major showing in five years. Unfortunately, 2025 has started out in the wrong direction, going T36-MC at the first two majors. Cantlay has had a bunch of good finishes this season, including three top-5s. He just hasn't been in contention to win.

8. Tommy Fleetwood

It is entirely possible that Fleetwood's first win on the PGA Tour comes in a major. That's how good he's been in the four of them collectively, and in particular the U.S. Open. He's finished in the top-5 three times, including two years ago. Last year, he tied for 16th. Fleetwood has one of the most statistically balanced games on Tour -- ranked in the top-50 in every strokes-gained metric -- which is exactly what's required to win a U.S. Open.

9. Sepp Straka

Straka has been the third best player on the PGA Tour this season, behind Scheffler and McIlroy. No shame in that. He's won twice and has three other top-10s, including solo third at the Memorial. The one concern is that Straka missed the cut at the first two majors. But there's no denying that someone ranked ninth in fairways hit, second in SG: Approach, fifth in Tee-to-Green and 16th in Putting is well-equipped for major tracks. Straka tied for 58th in last year's U.S. Open.

10. Viktor Hovland

Hovland had a seven-major stretch from late 2022 into 2024 in which he finished T2, 3rd, T4, T7, T13, 19th and MC. That's how good he can be. In the first two majors this year, he finished T21 and T28. Good by many standards, but not his. It's been a down season for him, despite winning the Valspar, but through it all Hovland has been hitting the ball very straight off the tee. Oakmont is such a hard golf course that there aren't many guys who can beat Hovland – if he plays at his best or even close to it.

CONTENDERS

11. Russell Henley

As beneficial as it usually is to be long at U.S. Opens, it's vital to hit the ball straight. Henley is one of the straightest. He tied for seventh last year at the Open and had top-15s in 2021 and '23. This season, Henley has a win at Bay Hill among six top-10s this season -- including T5 at the Memorial -- yet he uncharacteristically missed the cut at the first two majors.

12. Corey Conners

Conners missed the cut in his first five U.S. Opens. And then he tied for ninth last year. As one of the game's premier ball strikers, he really should've been doing better all along. But maybe he's turned a corner now. And, with improved putting this season, he arrives at Oakmont with a weapon he never had before. It helped him tie for eighth and 19th in the first two majors this season.

13. Ludvig Aberg

Aberg won the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines and tied for seventh at the Masters. But there haven't been many other 2025 highlights. He tied for 16th at the Memorial -- pretty good -- but even that came with three so-so rounds before a sparkling Sunday 66. Aberg tied for 12th in his debut U.S. Open last year. His power game should allow him to tackle Oakmont better than just about everyone else in the field.

14. Harris English

Many people might be surprised to learn just how great English has been in the U.S. Open. In the past five years, he's finished third, fourth and eighth. He's never missed a cut in nine starts (including Oakmont in 2016, T37). He's coming off a shared runner-up at the PGA Championship and won the Farmers earlier this season on a U.S. Open track in Torrey Pines.

15. Shane Lowry

Lowry tied for second the last time the Open was played at Oakmont back in 2016. But overwhelmingly, this major has not been a strength for him. He did have top-20s the past two years, and those have been his best showings since that runner-up. Lowry has shown his well-balanced game can deliver on long tracks, despite him being so short off the tee.

16. Justin Thomas

Thomas has been misleadingly great this season, if that's even possible. He has a win, he's back up to No. 5 in the world. Yet his top results have mostly come on shorter courses – the win was at Harbour Town. Thomas' best finish in 10 U.S. Opens has been a tie for eighth; in other words, he's never contested for the title. He's even missed six cuts. He is coming off a missed cut at the PGA after tying for 36th at the Masters.

17. Joaquin Niemann

Maybe Niemann's first 23 majors were warmups? He had never had a top-10, not even a top-15. But at last month's PGA, Niemann tied for eighth. He's been LIV's best player this season and he finally showed it. He's made the cut in his past four U.S. Opens with a bet of T23 in 2020.

18. Sam Burns

The start of Burns' major career was pretty bad. Not all that uncommon for a young player. But he's turning it around. He's made his past four cuts, beginning with a tie for ninth at last year's U.S. Open and ending with a tie for 19th at last month's PGA. Burns is also playing his best golf of the season now, with top-20s in four of his past five starts, including a T12 at the Memorial.

19. Ben Griffin

Griffin has been one of the top five or six golfers on Tour this season. He's won twice, but you're allowed to say once if you're anti-Zurich. He just finished runner-up to Scheffler in a Sunday duel at the Memorial. That came a couple of weeks after he tied for eighth at the PGA. This will be Griffin's first U.S. Open and fifth career major. He's made only one cut, but that was last month.

20. Min Woo Lee

Lee broke through for his first PGA Tour win at the Houston Open in March. He has qualified for every major since the 2021 Open Championship and has made 10 of 15 cuts. He's had at least one good result in all four majors. In his three U.S. Opens, Lee tied for fifth in 2023, sandwiching a T27 in 2022 and a T21 last year.

21. Brooks Koepka

Koepka was top-10 in every edition of RotoWire's Major Power Rankings going back many years. Since winning the 2023 PGA Championship, he has not had a top-10 in a major. So what to do with someone who has missed the cut in the first two majors this season and hasn't so much as cracked the top-25 in his past seven of them? Move him down to No. 21 and wonder whether that was even far enough.

22. Keegan Bradley

Bradley has had his moments in U.S. Opens, but not many. He's made the cut only six of 12 times. Two of those were a tie for fourth in 2014 and for seventh in 2022. Bradley is playing so well this season that the talk of him possibly being a Ryder Cup playing captain has not dissipated.

23. Denny McCarthy

The most obvious feature at a U.S. Open course is length. But being able to putt, which is a great way to avoid bogeys -- or double bogeys -- should not be overlooked. McCarthy is one of the very best on Tour. He just tied for eighth at the PGA at Quail Hollow, which is very long. His best Open was a T7 in 2022 and he tied for 20th in 2023 before a T32 last year.

24. Tyrrell Hatton

Hatton flirted with top-25s the past two years at the U.S. Open, finishing T26 and T27. He's never finished better than T21. That came in 2019. Open setups can be very frustrating for the golfers, even for those far more in control of their emotions than Hatton. Earlier this season, he tied for 14th at the Masters and for 60th at the PGA.

25. Akshay Bhatia

This will be the 23-year-old Bhatia's third U.S. Open. He's made both cuts, including last year's tie for 16th, which is his best result in seven career majors. This season, he's been up and down. Bhatia has only three top-10s in 16 starts. One of them was a T3 at THE PLAYERS in March, and that's also his most recent top-10. But he's coming off top-25s in his past two starts, including at the Memorial.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, tournament participation and overall golfer performance, head to RotoWire's latest golf news or follow @RotoWireGolf on X.

MAKING THE CUT

26. Maverick McNealy

Despite ranking 11th in the world, this will be McNealy's first U.S. Open in eight years. He's played in only two, and missed both cuts. But he cashed in the first two majors this season. McNealy already has six top-10s in 2025, the latest being a tie for fifth at the Memorial. He's been a bit all-or-nothing in that he has finished top-10 or outside the top 25 in all 16 of his starts.

27. Patrick Reed

Reed has made the cut in his past seven U.S. Opens, four of them being top-20s, though he didn't qualify last year. He's now back, thanks to his third-place showing at the Masters. Reed had made the cut in 11 straight majors till missing at the PGA.

28. Tony Finau

Finau's major sweet spot was from 2018 to 2021. He's had only one top-10 since, though it happened to come at last year's U.S. Open, where he tied for third. He has not been great in 2025, with just one top-10 and five top-25s in 14 starts. He missed the cut at the Masters before tying for 19th at the PGA. Finau used to be a top-5 player on approach; this year, he's ranked 85th. The rest of his game isn't good enough to overcome that decline.

29. Hideki Matsuyama

Matsuyama has had his moments in the U.S. Open -- T2, 4th, 6th and T10 -- through the years. He's missed the cut only one time in 12 Opens. That came at Oakmont in 2016. This season has not been great after his opening win at the Sentry -- it's Matsuyama's lone top-10. He's really been struggling with his driver, and that's a big uh-oh for Oakmont.

30. Matt Fitzpatrick

The 2022 U.S. Open champion at Brookline, Fitzpatrick has been steady across all four majors. He's made 16 of his past 18 cuts overall and just tied for eighth at the PGA. These past two seasons have not been great -- he's fallen all the way to 79th in the OWGR -- but with that recent PGA result Fitzpatrick is showing signs of reversing course.

31. Brian Harman

Harman has made the cut in his past seven U.S. Opens and had some decent finishes along the way. He had top-25s last year and in 2021, and of course was runner-up to Koepka at Erin Hills in 2017. He's made the cut in his past five majors overall. Harman's success this season has been inflated by his win at the Valero. He has only one other top-10 and four other top-25s in 16 starts.

32. J.J. Spaun

Spaun has been around quite a few years, but this will be just his second U.S. Open. He missed the cut in 2021. He's amid his best season on Tour, despite not having won, and he's already made the cut at the first two majors. Spaun has two runners-up among four top-10s this season, and he's ranked fifth on Tour in SG: Approach.

33. Jordan Spieth

Since winning the U.S. Open in 2015 at Chambers Bay -- really, a gift from Johnson -- Spieth has just one top-25 in the Open. That was a T19 in 2021. He finished T41 last year, missed the cut in 2023 and tied for 37th the year before that. Average, at best. Spieth is not the same player he once was, but with a surgically repaired wrist, he has four top-10s this season, including last time out at the Memorial, and has inched back inside the top 50 of the OWGR at No. 45.

34. Bud Cauley

Not too many guys coming out of final qualifying will reside in the "Making The Cut" section. But Cauley has been one of the best stories of the season. He went through the Dallas qualifier, but he's top-60 in the world so he probably didn't even need to play a qualifier. He just appeared in his first major in five years (T72 at the PGA) and hasn't been in a U.S. Open since 2017. Cauley has missed only one cut all season and has four top-10s, most notably at THE PLAYERS (T6).

35. Stephan Jaeger

Jaeger made the cut at the first two majors this year and he tied for 21st at last year's U.S. Open. That's his best showing in 10 career majors. He's made nine straight cuts this season leading up to the Open. Jaeger is a top-50 player in the world rankings, as well as statistically in SG: Approach, Around-the-Green and Putting.

36. Taylor Pendrith

Pendrith is having a good season, one that would land him in the TOUR Championship if it started today. He has four top-10s, including a T5 at the PGA. He tied for 16th last year at the U.S. Open, and he was also top-25 back in 2020. He is excellent in every phase of his game -- until getting on the green (ranked 144th in SG: Putting).

37. Wyndham Clark

Clark's season has been awful. He has only one top-10 and if the playoffs started today, he wouldn't be in them. He has made the cut at the first two majors, but he hasn't had so much as a top-30 in any major since winning the 2023 U.S. Open. Clark's biggest issue right now is his iron play. He's ranked 147th on Tour in SG: Approach.

38. Jason Day

Day tied for eighth at the Masters in April before missing the cut at the PGA. He's missed the cut at the past two U.S. Opens, which followed a two-year absence. More than a decade ago, he finished second, second and fourth in a four-year span, then tied for eighth in 2016 at Oakmont. Day hasn't played all that much in 2025, just 10 times, and has three top-10s.

39. Daniel Berger

Berger was speeding along in a terrific bounceback season, one that had him headed toward the TOUR Championship and maybe the Ryder Cup. Now, who knows? He has recently completely lost his putter and missed his past two cuts, including at the Memorial. But he tied for 21st at last year's U.S. Open and had two other top-10s before he was sidelined with that wrist injury.

40. Robert MacIntyre

After a breakthrough 2024 season, MacIntyre has taken a step or two back in 2025. He's making cuts, but he has just three top-10s in 14 starts. He missed the cut at the Masters and tied for 47th at the PGA. MacIntyre has played in only three U.S. Opens, missing the cut last year with a best of T35 in 2021.

41. Si Woo Kim

Kim has made the cut in three of the past four U.S. Opens, albeit nothing inside a top-30. He just tied for eighth at the PGA and it's his best major finish ever. That's one of only two top-10s this season, though they've both come more recently. Kim has made six of his past seven cuts with those two top-10s and two other top-25s.

42. Andrew Novak

This will be Novak's third career major. He missed the cut last month at the PGA and at the 2022 U.S. Open. He's amid a breakthrough season, one that has him headed toward the TOUR Championship. He won the Zurich alongside Griffin, but also lost a playoff to McIlroy at the RBC Heritage and has two other third-place showings.

43. Davis Thompson

Thompson tied for ninth at last year's U.S. Open, then made the cut at the Open Championship and Masters before missing at the PGA last month. This season has not been as good for Thompson as was 2024. He has just one top-10 (T10 at THE PLAYERS) and three top-25s in 16 starts.

44. Davis Riley

Riley at the beginning of the season and Riley now are two different golfers. He didn't cash until his sixth tournament – in March. But since then he's been a cut machine, had a top-25 at the Masters and shared runner-up at the PGA. He's on the doorstep of a top-50 spot in the OWGR. This will be Riley's fourth U.S. Open and he tied for 31st last time in 2022.

45. Aaron Rai

If there's one thing you want to do at the U.S. Open, or any major for that matter, it's hit the ball straight. Rai is as straight a hitter as they come. He's made the cut in the past five majors, including twin T19s at last year's U.S. Open and last month's PGA. This season he has just one top-10, and it came in a weak Mexico Open field. It's odd, because his stats aren't that bad collectively. Rai leads the Tour in driving accuracy.

46. Adam Scott

This will be Scott's 96th straight major, which now includes 24 U.S. Opens. He's been very average, making only 14 cuts with just seven top-25s. He tied for 32nd last year. Scott missed the cut at the Masters in April before rebounding with a top-20 at the PGA. This season, he's made 9 of 11 cuts but doesn't have a top-10. He's now 44 and, while he's kept it going into his 40s, this year feels different.

47. Tom Kim

Kim has finished 23-T8-T26 in his three U.S. Opens. That, of course, is very good. But he hasn't been on his game this season, as although he has made the cut in both majors he finished outside the top 50 in each. Kim has missed only four cuts but has just one top-10, way back in January at Pebble Beach. His biggest trouble spot is putting -- ranked 136th on Tour.

48. Cameron Young

Young won a thrilling 5-for-1 playoff for the final berth out of the Dallas qualifier, a quintet that included Max Homa and Rickie Fowler. He sank a birdie putt on the first extra hole. We note that because Young's putting has improved significantly in 2025. He's currently ranked 25th on Tour. It's his approach play that's been a mess in a trying season. But he does have a top-10 and top-25 in his past three starts. He's been good at making major cuts -- seven of the past eight -- which includes two U.S. Opens.

49. J.T. Poston

Poston is getting better at this major thing. This will be his 19th. He's made the cut in three of his past four. That includes a personal best of T5 at last month's PGA, a made cut at the Masters and a T32 at last year's U.S. Open. Now, that PGA has been his only top-10 this season, but he's been a cut-maker at 15-of-17.

50. Max Greyserman

Greyserman is compiling a nice season. He's missed only two cuts in 17 starts. He has seven top-25s, four of them at Signature Events, including the Memorial last time out. He made the cut at both majors. He's a top-25 putter. This will be Greyserman's third U.S. Open and he's made both prior cuts, including T21 last year.

51. Rasmus Hojgaard

Only one Hojgaard twin will be in the U.S. Open and it's Rasmus. He's made his past four cuts in majors, including both this year. His only U.S. Open was in 2020, where he missed the cut. It has not been a great debut season on the PGA Tour for Hojgaard, but he's been good at making cuts; he hasn't missed one since March. He qualified for the Open via the 2024 Race to Dubai standings.

52. Sam Stevens

Stevens has shown a lot of promise this season. Coming out of the Oklahoma State pipeline, he's missed only three cuts in 19 starts. He was runner-up at the Farmers -- on a U.S. Open track -- was third at the Byron Nelson and has four other top-25s. Stevens made the cut at the PGA, and now he's 4-for-4 in majors, including the 2022 and '23 U.S. Opens.

53. Justin Rose

Rose won in 2013 at Merion, but the full body of his U.S. Open work has not been good. He's made the cut only nine of 19 times, including only one of the past five. He's coming off an MC at the PGA, which followed his playoff loss to McIlroy at the Masters. Rose has not so much as finished in the top-40 in four starts since Augusta.

54. Byeong Hun An

Since beginning the second act of his golf career, An has made the cut in six of the past seven majors. The one miss? Last year's U.S. Open. But he has two earlier top-25s in the Open, including in 2016 at Oakmont. An has taken a step back since last season. He has just one top-10 and four top-25s and currently sits just outside of playoff position.

55. Cameron Smith

Maybe the LIV side-effects took a little longer to hit Smith. He's missed the cut in the past three majors, including his two specialties -- the Masters and Open Championship. His last made cut in a major was T32 at last year's U.S. Open, and he also tied for fourth there the year before. Smith will have a lot of trouble off the tee at Oakmont. It's just a question of whether his wedge and putter can save him.

56. Sungjae Im

In 13 combined U.S Opens and PGA Championships – which tend to be the longest majors – Im has missed nine cuts. He has one top-25 in six Opens and missed his past three cuts. Im has been so-so in 2025. He has just three top-10s, including a T5 at the Masters, but also seven top-25s.

57. Jackson Koivun (a)

The world's No. 2-ranked amateur emerged from the Georgia qualifier to reach his first major. The Auburn star was the top player in the nation last year as a freshman. He's played four career PGA Tour events and made three cuts, all in big-boy events: the 2024 Memorial and the Farmers and Arnold Palmer Invitational this season. Koivun actually earned Tour membership through the PGA Tour University program, but he deferred it till 2026 to return to Auburn for his junior season.

58. Michael Kim

Kim has come out of nowhere with a breakthrough season, one that got him into both the Masters and PGA, and he made both cuts. Before that, he hadn't made a cut in a major in seven years (heck, he had played in only five during that time). Kim has missed only three cuts in 17 starts this season. He doesn't do anything at an elite level, but put it all together and he's a top-30 player in SG: Tee-to-Green.

59. Marc Leishman

Leishman survived a playoff in the Maryland qualifier to reach his first major since 2022. So it's a bit of a crapshoot how he'll do. The LIV golfer has been in 12 U.S. Opens, made seven cuts with two top-25s, including a personal best of T14 in his last start in 2022. Throughout his career, Leishman has been far better in Masters and Open Championships than U.S. Opens and PGAs.

60. Sahith Theegala

This hasn't been a bad season for Theegala, it's been brutal. He has zero top-10s and only two top-25s, and one of those came in the Zurich team event. But we also don't know how healthy he is. He withdrew before the PGA citing a neck injury after WDing from the Truist. He missed the cut at the Memorial, then WD from the Canadian Open, though he didn't give a reason.

How do these golfers stack up against the rest of the PGA? Visit RotoWire's fantasy golf rankings for a list of the top 100 golfers for the current season.

BORDERLINE

61. Carlos Ortiz

9th major. 5th U.S. Open. First major since 2023 U.S. Open (MC). Dallas final qualifier. Won Asian Tour event in March 2025, won Asian Tour and LIV events in 2024.

62. Christiaan Bezuidenhout

19th major. 4th U.S. Open. 3 made cuts. T31 in 2022. MC at 2025 Masters. T50 at 2025 PGA.

63. Nick Taylor

17th major. 7th U.S. Open. 2 made cuts. T43 in 2019. T40 at 2025 Masters. MC at 2025 PGA.

64. Gary Woodland

53rd major. 15th U.S. Open. 9 made cuts. Won 2019 Open at Pebble Beach. MC at 2025 PGA.

65. Nico Echavarria

6th major. 3rd U.S. Open. Solo 54th in 2024. Made the cut at 2025 Masters and PGA.

66. Matt Wallace

21st major. 6th U.S. Open. T12 in 2019. T17 at 2025 PGA. Canada final qualifier.

67. Dustin Johnson

64th major. 18th U.S. Open. 14 made cuts. Won 2016 Open at Oakmont.

68. Chris Kirk

31st major. 8th U.S. Open. 4 made cuts. T26 in 2024 MC at 2025 Masters. T55 at 2025 PGA.

69. Mark Hubbard

6th major. 3rd U.S. Open. T50 in 2024. Canada final qualifier.

70. Matthieu Pavon

11th major. 5th U.S. Open. T5 in 2024. MC at 2025 Masters. T41 at 2025 PGA.

71. Cam Davis

12th major. 3rd U.S. Open. Two MCs. MC at 2025 Masters. T19 at 2025 PGA.

72. Thomas Detry

12th major. 4th U.S. Open. T14 in 2024. MC at 2025 Masters and PGA.

73. Ryan Gerard

4th major. 3rd U.S. Open. T56 in 2023. T8 at 2025 PGA.

74. Joe Highsmith

4th major. 2nd U.S. Open. MC in 2021. Won 2025 Cognizant Classic. MC at 2025 Masters. T8 at 2025 PGA.

75. Jordan Smith

11th major. 3rd U.S. Open. T20 in 2023. DP World Tour player. England final qualifier.

LONG SHOTS

76. Mackenzie Hughes

21st major. 8th U.S. Open. 3 made cuts. T15 in 2021. MC at 2025 PGA.

77. Tom Hoge

20th major. 8th U.S. Open. 2 made cuts. T43 in 2019. T14 at 2025 Masters. MC at 2025 PGA.

78. Brian Campbell

6th major. 4th U.S. Open. T27 in 2015 as low amateur. T32 at 2025 Masters. T55 at 2025 PGA.

79. Adam Schenk

10th major. 4th U.S. Open. T24 in 2022. Dallas final qualifier. MC at 2025 Masters.

80. Emiliano Grillo

28th major. 7th U.S. Open. T41 last year. Canada final qualifier.

81. Erik van Rooyen

18th major. 6th U.S. Open. MC in 2021, '22, '24. MC at 2025 PGA. Columbus, Ohio, final qualifier.

82. Johnny Keefer

2nd major. MC at 2025 PGA. 2025 Korn Ferry points leader. Dallas final qualifier.

83. Lucas Glover

53rd major. 17th U.S. Open. 2009 winner at Bethpage Black but only 4 made cuts. MC at 2025 Masters. T37 at 2025 PGA.

84. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

2nd major. 1st U.S. Open. MC at 2025 PGA. Dallas final qualifier.

85. Jacob Bridgeman

2nd major. 1st U.S. Open. T2 at 2025 Cognizant Classic. MC at 2025 PGA.

86. Jhonattan Vegas

18th major. 5th U.S. Open. T41 in 2018. T5 at 2025 PGA.

87. Matt McCarty

4th major. 2nd U.S. Open. MC in 2022. Qualified as 2024 Korn Ferry points leader. T14 at 2025 Masters. MC at 2025 PGA.

88. Laurie Canter

9th major. 1st U.S. Open. MC at 2025 Masters and PGA. Qualified via 2025 Race to Dubai standings.

89. Richard Bland

11th major. 4 U.S. Open. T43 in 2022. Qualified as 2024 U.S. Senior Open winner. T37 at 2025 PGA.

90. Niklas Norgaard

2nd. Major. 1st U.S. Open. Canada final qualifier. MC at 2025 PGA.

91. Guido Migliozzi

7th major. 2 U.S. Opens. T4 in 2021. DP World Tour player. Former top-100 OWGR golfer. England final qualifier.

92. Sam Bairstow

4th major. 2nd Open. MC in 2024. DP World Tour player. England final qualifier.

93. Thriston Lawrence

9th major. 2nd U.S. Open. MC in 2023. Qualified via 2024 Race to Dubai standings. MC at 2025 Masters and PGA.

94. Phil Mickelson

128th major. 34th U.S. Open (ties Hale Irwin for second most all-time behind Jack Nicklaus' 44). 26 made cuts. Runner-up 6 times in 1999, 2002, '04, 06, '09, '13. MC in 2016 at Oakmont. MC at 2025 Masters and PGA.

Phil Mickelson says there's a "high likelihood" that next week is his final U.S. Open. 👀 The U.S. Open is the last leg missing for him to complete the career grand slam. pic.twitter.com/x4pRVkOuiB — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) June 4, 2025

95. Thorbjorn Olesen

29th major. 5th U.S. Open. 4 MCs. Canada final qualifier. T33 at 2025 PGA.

96. Chris Gotterup

3rd major. 2nd U.S. Open. T43 in 2022. New Jersey final qualifier.

97. Yuta Sugiura

1st Major. Won 2024. Japan PGA championship. Japan final qualifier.

98. Justin Lower

3rd major. 2nd U.S. Open. T50 in 2024. Columbus, Ohio, final qualifier. T60 at 2025 PGA.

99. Ben James (a)

2nd major. 2nd U.S. Open. MC in 2024. No. 3-ranked amateur. University of Virginia junior All-American. New Jersey final qualifier.

100. Nick Dunlap

8th major. 7 MCs. 4th U.S. Open. MC at 2025 Masters and PGA.

101. Jacques Kruyswijk

1st major. DP World/Sunshine Tour player. Won 2025 Kenya Open. England final qualifier.

102. Frederic LaCroix

1st major. DP World Tour player. Won 2024 Danish Golf Championship event. England final qualifier.

103. Alistair Docherty

1st major. Korn Ferry Tour player. T2 at 2024 KF Tour Championship. North Carolina final qualifier.

104. Lanto Griffin

11th major. 5th U.S. Open. Columbus, Ohio, final qualifier. 1st major since 2022 U.S. Open (MC).

105. Emilio Gonzalez

1st major. Korn Ferry Tour player. North Carolina final qualifier.

106. Andrea Pavan

3rd major. 2nd U.S. Open. MC in 2014. DP World Tour player. Former top-100 OWGR golfer. England final qualifier.

107. Jose Luis Ballester (a)

2nd major. MC at 2025 Masters. 2024 U.S. Amateur champion.

108. Zac Blair

6th major. 4th U.S. Open. T26 last year. Springfield, Ohio, final qualifier.

109. Kevin Velo

1st major. PGA Tour rookie. Canada final qualifier.

110. Victor Perez

17th major. 5th U.S. Open. 4 MCs. Canada final qualifier. MC at 2025 PGA.

111. Preston Summerhays (a)

3rd major