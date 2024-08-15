DraftKings LIV Golf DFS Picks: Greenbrier Cash and GPP Strategy

This article is part of our DFS Golf series.

LIV Golf Greenbrier

Purse: $20M individual, $5 million team

Winner's share: $4M individual, $3M team

Location: White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

Course: The Old White at The Greenbrier

Yardage: 7,299

Par: 70

Tournament Preview

Greenbrier marks the penultimate regular-season tournament for the 2024 LIV Golf League, and time is running out for players and teams to make a final push up the season standings.

After finishing in the top-10 in every LIV Golf tournament (other than Houston due to a withdraw), Legion XIII captain Jon Rahm finally shook the monkey off his back by capturing LIV Golf United Kingdom at JCB Golf and Country Club, beating out teammate Tyrrell Hatton, Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith and Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann by one stroke. Rahm's and Hatton's efforts also lifted Legion XIII to their league-leading fourth team trophy of the season, beating Smith's Ripper GC by three strokes.

With a sweep of LIV Golf UK under his belt, Rahm looked to be riding that momentum into the Summer Olympic Games in Paris. Rahm was one of seven LIV Golf players in the field at Le Golf National, and the 29-year-old Spaniard held a four-shot lead with eight holes to play. Unfortunately, his shot at an Olympic Gold medal quickly slipped through his fingers as he finished the final round five-over across the last eight holes of the tournament, which knocked him down to a share of fifth place. Niemann was the only other LIV Golf player to finish in the top-10 (T9), and Torque GC's Carlos Ortiz (T26) was the third-best representative of the league.

It was a disappointing finish for Rahm, but the two-time major champion has at least been able to shake off his winless streak in LIV Golf after winning in the United Kingdom. With Niemann finishing T2, however, the Torque GC captain remains at the top of the individual season standings. Niemann and Rahm are two of six players who are able to capture the crown of 2024 LIV Golf Individual Champion, with the others being Hatton, Smith, Fireballs GC captain Sergio Garcia and Stinger GC captain Louis Oosthuizen.

Those who finish in the top-three earn individual bonuses. In addition to six mentioned above, the 10 other LIV Golf players who are still in contention for a top-three finish in the season standings are Ortiz, Stinger GC's Dean Burmester, Crushers GC's Bryson DeChambeau and Paul Casey, Smash GC's Brooks Koepka and Talor Gooch, 4Aces GC captain Dustin Johnson, Fireballs GC's Abraham Ancer, Cleeks GC's Adrian Meronk and RangeGoats GC's Matthew Wolff.

Individual Standings

Team Standings

Crushers GC - 175.5 points (Previous: 1) Legion XIII - 160 points (2) Ripper GC - 127 points (4) Torque GC - 117 points (3) Stinger GC - 104 points (5) Fireballs GC - 100.83 points (6)

Like Rahm in the individual standings, Legion XIII is also honing in on the top of the team standings, trailing Crushers GC by only 15.5 points. Ripper GC overtook Torque GC to crack into the top-three, with the Australian foursome coming off a solo second at LIV Golf UK. These four teams are the only ones at a chance of the No. 1 overall seed. The top three teams at the end of the regular season earn a first-round bye at the LIV Golf Team Championship Tournament in Dallas, with the other 10 teams competing in the first round.

For a comprehensive rundown of the individual and team standings -- including players who are in jeopardy of finishing in the drop zone and are relegated from the 2025 LIV Golf League -- be sure to check out Mike McAllister's preview for LIV Golf Greenbrier .

Champions Profile

The Old White Course at The Greenbrier will host a LIV Golf tournament for the second straight year. Last year's event saw DeChambeau set a course record with a 12-under 58 in the final round, and his 23-under par winning score is the lowest score of any LIV Golf winner, as he beat Torque GC's Mito Pereira by six strokes. Greenbrier played host to Tour events from 2010-19, three of which were won by current LIV Golf players; Iron Heads GC's Danny Lee (2015) and captain Kevin Na (2018) and NIemann in 2019.

Scoring won't be hard to come by on this course, with nearly half of the field in last year's event finishing 10-under par or better. All but one LIV Golf winner this season has finished top-10 in that tournament in GIR (including top-five in that category in seven events), but converting on those opportunities will be key at Greenbrier, so those who can keep their putts down should be in trophy contention come Championship Sunday. The par-5 12th hole should be a mandatory birdie for every player, as it averaged a 4.392 score in 2023.

With the 2024 LIV Golf season quickly coming to an end, here are my picks for Greenbrier.

DraftKings Value Picks

Based on a Standard $50k Salary Cap

Tier 1 Values

Jon Rahm (Captain, Legion XIII) - $11,5000 (Winning odds at The DraftKings Sportsbook: +650)

Rahm's Olympic finish is a blemish in what has otherwise been some of his best play of the year. Coming off a T7 finish at The Open Championship, Rahm finally captured his first LIV Golf trophy at JCB Golf and Country Club in the United Kingdom, thanks in large part to his bogey-free eight-under par score in the first round. Rahm ticks off every box to success at Greenbrier; he leads the league in GIR (73.84 percent) and ranks fifth, eighth, ninth and 14th and 15th in driving distance, scrambling, putting average and driving accuracy, respectively.

Bryson DeChambeau (Captain, Crushers GC) - $11,000 (+650)

Co-leading the odds for LIV Golf Greenbrier is defending champion DeChambeau, who overcame a slow start in the UK to finish T11. The U.S. Open champion finished fourth in the individual standings in 2023, and while he is out of contention for this year's crown, a late surge in Greenbrier and Chicago in September could help him crack the top-three for that sweet bonus payout. DeChambeau is the premier long hitter in the league this season (319.7 yards), and he ranked ninth in both putts per hole (1.57) and GIR (70.54 percent).

Tyrrell Hatton (Legion XIII) - $10,000 (+900)

Hatton nearly won his second LIV Golf trophy in three tries, but he was unable to finish the job on home soil. Tied with Rahm for the lead heading into the final hole, Hatton's usually-reliable putting game let him down, as his three-putt on the par-four 18th scored him a bogey and gave his Legion XIII teammate the victory. Still, Hatton has finished in the top-three in each of the last three LIV Golf tournaments, highlighted by his dominant six-stroke victory in Nashville. He is the second-best putter in the league this season (1.53 putts per hole) and ranks fifth in scrambling (68.75 percent) and 10th in GIR (70.37 percent).

Tier 2 Values

Louis Oosthuizen (Captain, Stinger GC) - $9,700 (+2000)

While a LIV Golf individual trophy continues to elude Oosthuizen, he has six top-10 finishes this season, including his T6 finish at the most recent tournament in the United Kingdom. Oosthuizen rarely finds himself in trouble, and even when he does, he can usually get himself out of it, highlighted by his 74.01 percent scrambling rate that leads the league. He also ranks second in both putts per hole (1.53) and driving accuracy (67.05 percent).

Talor Gooch (Smash GC) - $9,400 (+2000)

Gooch hasn't been able to get back into his form in 2023, when he won the LIV Golf Individual Season Championship thanks to his three victories. He had finishes of T45-T42 in Nashville and Andalucia, but he managed to shake things off with a T6 finish in the United Kingdom. While Gooch's GIR ranks middle of the pack this season, he ranks fifth, sixth and ninth in driving accuracy, scrambling and putting average, respectively.

Patrick Reed (4Aces GC) - $9,100 (+2000)

Reed has had an up-and-down season, showcased by his T3-T32-T4-T27 finishes over the last four LIV Golf tournaments. He's finished in the top-10 just three times this season, but he has been performers on the green this season. Reed's 1.54 putts per hole ranked fifth in the league, and he also ranks third in scrambling (69.57 percent).

Tier 3 Values

Cameron Tringale (HyFlyers GC) - $8,300 (+4000)

Tringale is coming off his best performance of the season at LIV Golf UK, finishing tied for sixth with a nine-under par score. He's about middle-of-the-pack across most statistical categories this season, but at JCB Golf and Country Club he ranked eighth in GIR (74.07 percent) and 15th in putts per hole (1.56).

Lucas Herbert (Ripper GC) - $7,700 (+8000)

Getting to the fairway and green has been a challenge for Herbert this season. However, the Australian's putting game has been elite, with his 1.53 putts per hole tied for second with Oosthuizen and Hatton on the season.

John Catlin (Substitute, Smash GC) - $7,600 (+8000)

Catlin will make his fifth-straight LIV Golf appearance this weekend, this time as a member of Smash GC after Graeme McDowell was suspended for one tournament. Catlin's at the top of both the International Series Rankings and Asian Tour Order of Merit due to back-to-back victories at International Series Macau and the Saudi Open presented by PIF. Outside of the Asian Tour, his best finish in the LIV Golf League was a T7 outing in Nashville, and he was the second-best LIV Golf performer at The Open Championship with a T16 finish.

Tier 4 Values

Peter Uihlein (RangeGoats GC) - $7,300 (+10000)

Uihlein is riding some momentum heading into Greenbrier after winning the International Series England tournament by a commanding seven strokes. His 10-under 61 in the second round was a course record, and he finished strong with a bogey-free, eight-under 63 in the final round. Uihlein ranks seventh in putts per hole (1.56) and 11th in driving distance (309.9 yards).

Kevin Na (Captain, Iron Heads GC) - $7,200 (+6000)

Na has been in a bit of a slump as of late, with finishes of T24-T25-T40-T41 over his last four LIV Golf tournaments. However, he ranks 11th in both driving accuracy (62.77 percent) and scrambling (64.47 percent) and 15th in putts per hole (1.58) this season. Na could be a sleeper in Greenbrier if he can up his GIR to above average.

Caleb Surratt (Legion XIII) - $7,000 (+12000)

The elite play of Rahm and Hatton have yet to rub off on the 20-year-old Surratt. He has failed to accrue points over the last five LIV Golf tournaments However, he did finish T2 at International Series England, which could give the young American a much-needed boost of confidence heading into the penultimate LIV Golf tournament of the regular season.

