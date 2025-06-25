Golf One and Done Pool Expert Picks: Rocket Classic

This article is part of our Golf One and Done Pool Expert Picks series.

Rocket Classic

The Signature Events are finished for 2025, which means there aren't very many opportunities left to make a big move in the standings in your one and done leagues. That said, events like the Rocket Classic typically see a very wide range of players used and that can lead to some more variability, especially considering that around half the 156 players teeing it up will be going home after two rounds. Only two players in the top 10 of the OWGR will be in the field in Detroit and they are Collin Morikawa, who is looking for his first win since 2023, and Keegan Bradley, who is coming off a victory last week at the Travelers Championship. That said, there are plenty of other viable OAD options looking to hunt down the $1.728 million top prize in Detroit.

Course Tidbits

Course: Detroit Golf Club (7,370 yards, par 72)

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Purse: $9.6 million ($1.728 million to winner)

Defending Champion: Cam Davis (-18)

2024 Scoring Average: 70.54

Average Winning Score Last 5 Years: -21.8

Detroit Golf Club has been one of the most friendly courses on Tour since its debut in the Rocket Classic back in 2019. The winning score has hit 18-under-par in all six editions, including in 2022 when Tony Finau set the tournament record at 26-under. It has also taken at least 3-under-par to make the weekend in every tournament here. Safe to say we are looking for players who make a lot of birdies and eagles. It's not the most demanding course in terms of length, but the fairways are pretty generous and big-hitters have thrived here over the years. From there, players who are able to put their approaches in the proper segments of the undulating greens will leave themselves pretty straight forward putts. Players who rank highly in some combination of SG: Approach/GIR Percentage/Proximity and SG: Putting/Putts per GIR are likely to find themselves in contention.

RotoWire One and Done Tools

Rocket Classic: One and Done Picks

Davis Thompson

Thompson played well during the Midwest Swing last year, winning in the Quad Cities and was one shot back of Cam Davis here last year so he clearly likes this part of the schedule against lesser competition. He's coming off a T25 result in Connecticut last week in which he ranked third in SG: Tee-to-green, so his game is trending in the right direction. Although Thompson has struggled more than expected in his third year, his issues have mainly been on the greens. If he can find a spike putting week, he should be in contention over the weekend. --Ryan Pohle

Ben Griffin

Griffin stated a couple weeks ago that he feels like he's one of the best golfers in the world and now it's time to prove it, lest he gets lumped in with Patrick Reed moving forward. Nothing against Reed, but he jumped the gun a bit years ago when, while riding a heater, declared that he was a top-5 golfer, when he wasn't. It's good to be confident, but to put a target on yourself before you are ready shows a lack of maturity and common sense to be honest. Hopefully Griffin is ready to back up his words, if not, this could snowball, although I have to admit that Griffin's words didn't get nearly the attention that Reed's did over a decade ago. Perhaps Griffin's peers think more highly of him than they did of Reed in 2014. --Greg Vara

Harry Hall

The Rocket Classic always turns into a shootout, so why not take the player who has made more birdies on the PGA Tour this season than anybody? Hall is one of the most lethal putters out there ranking second in both SG: Putting and putts per GIR in 2025. Now the ball-striking is starting to follow suit as well, leading this run of five straight top-25s and ten straight made cuts. The 27-year-old got his first PGA Tour win last summer at the ISCO Championship and he is trending towards another one this summer. Detroit GC might be just the place. --Ryan Andrade

Harry Hall

Showing up to a putting contest with the best putter in the field at single-digit OAD ownership seems like a good play to make no matter where you currently land in your standings, especially at an event without much firepower at the top of the board. In addition to his brilliant work with the flat stick, Hall also has gained strokes from tee to green in eight consecutive starts dating back to the Valspar Championship in late March. --Bryce Danielson

Cameron Young

Young has been playing great of late and he's played well at Detroit Golf Club (T6 last year, runner-up in 2022). Further, this is a week to target aggressive golfers with high upside, even if they have a lower floor than others. The winning score has reached 26-under here and Young is one of the few guys in the field capable of hitting that number - now more than ever since he's vastly improved his putting this season.. He's ranked top 10 on Tour. --Len Hochberg

Rocket Classic: One and Done Fades

Collin Morikawa

Morikawa was my fade last week, and I'm going right back to the well. As the tournament favorite, this could make me look silly, but I'm willing to take the risk. He finished T42 at TPC River Highlands and uncharacteristically lost strokes on approach. Morikawa's short game has leveled off following a strong 2024 and it's a big reason why he hasn't posted a top-10 since THE PLAYERS. With this being a non-signature event, anything less than a runner-up finish is going to feel like a disappointment. Even with the season winding down, I think we will still have a couple of better spots to use him. --Ryan Pohle

Keegan Bradley

Great win this past week, not taking anything away from that, but I think that win is one of a few reasons why Bradley is not a good option this week. Yes, his game appears to be on point, but remember, the Travelers is an event where's he's had a lot of success in the past, which is not the case this week. There's also a potential hangover from such a big win. Lastly, with his spot seemingly secured on the Ryder Cup team, check that, completely secured (or at least it should be), he might be missing that motivation that he's been playing with all season. --Greg Vara

Hideki Matsuyama

Matsuyama still has just one top-10 all season and that was his victory at The Sentry. It's hard to believe for a player who has been so consistently solid over his career to go this long without another high finish. At a non-signature event we really need a player who can give us a top-5 at minimum to make up any ground in the standings. Matsuyama doesn't even have a top-25 in his last five starts. If you still have him available to burn, it's probably best to stash him for the playoffs and hope he finds something over the next month. Matsuyama has made four career starts in Detroit, but has putted miserably. --Ryan Andrade

Cameron Young

Young's driving distance and red-hot putter make him an excellent course fit at Detroit Golf Club where he's previously placed T6-T2, but most gamers know that, and I'd rather not eat an absurd amount of chalk on a player with win-equity concerns and a lousy approach game. If you're playing from behind in the OAD standings, Young is probably better suited for you to target in other betting/DFS formats this week. --Bryce Danielson

Collin Morikawa

There had to be a name at the top but it just as easily could have been one of the other two favorites in Patrick Cantlay and Bradley. Morikawa and Cantlay have forgotten how to win. And now Morikawa has made another caddie change, his second in two months. Bradley of course knows how to win quite nicely. But two in a row at a tournament he's never had a top 10 is not the way to go. --Len Hochberg

