LIV Golf Hong Kong: Team Power Rankings

1. Legion XIII

Legion XIII keeps their hold atop this week's power rankings following their runner-up finish in Adelaide. This was one of the team's rare off weeks last year, as they finished dead last in Hong Kong. Perhaps newcomer Tom McKibbin can help change things as the 22-year-old has had a quick start with finishes of T15 and T7 thus far. Not to anyone's surprise, Jon Rahm has been in good form as he's second in the individual standings.

Predicted order of Finish: Rahm, Hatton, McKibbin, Surratt

2. Crushers GC

Serving as the defending champions at Hong Kong Golf Club are Crushers GC, although they won't be coming in off a victory like they were last year as they've begun the year with back-to-back fourth place finishes. Paul Casey was a big part of their success a year ago where he lost in a three-way playoff, while Bryson DeChambeau and Charles Howell III also chipped in with top 10s. Anirban Lahiri leads the team at 11th in the individual

Predicted order of Finish: Casey, DeChambeau Lahiri, Howell

3. Ripper GC

Ripper GC was unable to defend their title last time out in the home country but have a good chance to bounce back after finishing on the podium here last year. Cameron Smith has had a modest start to the year with a best finish of T25, and one would imagine that won't last much longer especially since he finished T2 in Hong Kong in 2024. Veteran Marc Leishman continues to be a steady presence, and Lucas Herbert had a top 5 in Riyadh.

Predicted order of Finish: Smith, Leishman Herbert, Jones

4. Fireballs GC

Fresh off their win in Australia, Fireballs GC will look to stay hot and may be able to do just that with the defending champion in Abraham Ancer on their squad. With that said, David Puig and Sergio Garcia both finished outside the top 30 which led to a sixth-place team result. 22-year-old rookie Luis Masaveu has had an uneventful start with finishes of T33 and T37, but he's driven the ball well and should get more comfortable as the season goes on.

Predicted order of Finish: Garcia, Ancer, Puig, Masaveu

5. Torque GC

Torque GC responded from a mediocre showing in Saudi Arabia by finding the podium in Adelaide to move to sixth in the team standings through two events. With two of the top five players in the individual standings (Joaquin Niemann, third; Carlos Ortiz, fifth), it's pretty easy to see the high ceiling this team has and both players finished in the top-5 here last year. All four scores count this year, however, and Mito Pereira has been the weak link.

Predicted order of Finish: Niemann, Ortiz, Munoz, Pereira

6. RangeGoats GC

Although we're only two events in, RangeGoats GC have been hit-or-miss with a T2 result to start the year followed by 11th down under. That's not much different than how they were early last year, and they also finished 11th in Hong Kong in 2024. New addition to the team Ben Campbell has had a decent start, finishing in the top half of both tournaments. Captain Bubba Watson has also looked noticeably better as he leads the team in the individual standings.

Predicted order of Finish: Uihlein, Campbell, Watson, Wolff

7. Stinger GC

Stinger GC has had a disappointing start to the year with consecutive eighth place finishes, but it really feels like the group is too talented not to contend soon. Whether that will happen at a place where they finished ninth last year is yet to be seen, but Dean Burmester did top 10 here. After leading the team at sixth in last year's individual standings, Louis Oosthuizen has posted results of T25 and T37 thus far.

Predicted order of Finish: Burmester, Oosthuizen, Schwartzel, Grace

8. 4Aces GC

Dating back to last year, 4Aces GC snapped a streak of four consecutive tournaments finishing 10th or worse with a T5 team result in Adelaide. Harold Varner III looks to be showing some of his pre-2024 form early on to start the year as he's coming off his first top 10 on LIV since 2023. Surprisingly, Patrick Reed hasn't looked like himself despite playing well on the DP World Tour and Asian Tour leading into the LIV season. He finished T29 in Hong Kong last year.

Predicted order of Finish: Reed, Johnson, Pieters, Varner

9. Cleeks GC

Cleeks GC will look to rebound from their second-to-last place finish in Australia, and that's certainly possible considering they had one of their better results of the season here a year ago, finishing fifth. Richard Bland led the way with a T8 result and is coming off a fifth-place finish. Adrian Meronk's win in the opening event still has him atop the individual standings. Meanwhile, Martin Kaymer and Frederik Kjettrup have both finished outside the top 30 in both events.

Predicted order of Finish: Bland, Meronk, Kjettrup, Kaymer

10. HyFlyers GC

HyFlyers GC deserves a bump up in this week's rankings after finishing T5 last time out for their best result since last April. Phil Mickelson returned after missing the season opener and looked good with a T23 result. The downside is that the group bested just one team here last year. Cameron Tringale continues to be the rock of this group with six top 20s across his last seven worldwide events.

Predicted order of Finish: Tringale, Steele, Ogletree, Mickelson

11. Majesticks GC

I'll admit, I didn't have high expectations for Majesticks GC coming into 2025, but they've proved me wrong through two events with finishes of T8 and T5 - but can it continue? Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson both had top 10s in Hong Kong last year, so it's certainly possible. Youngster of the group Sam Horsfield has led the team and sits 10th in the in individual standings.

Predicted order of Finish: Stenson, Horsfield, Poulter, Westwood

12. Smash GC

Things continue to trend in the wrong direction for Smash GC, and it feels like they've hit the bottom after finishing last in Adelaide. The team didn't make any changes in the offseason and Brooks Koepka is the only one with a top 20 result. Graeme McDowell posted a top 10 here last year, but he was the lone player to finish in the top-half of the field. Three-time LIV winner Talor Gooch is searching for his 2023 form.

Predicted order of Finish: Koepka, Gooch, McDowell, Kokrak

13. Iron Heads GC

It's a familiar place at the bottom for Iron Heads GC, who have identical finishes of 10th and 13th to Smash GC. Kevin Na and Yubin Jang also improved their results dramatically from the opening event, so perhaps there's at least reason to be optimistic. It's unclear if Jinichiro Kozuma is expected to return after being sidelined for the first two events, but he could perhaps give the team a spark if he does.

Predicted order of Finish: Jang, Na, Kozuma, Lee