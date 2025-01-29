Yahoo PGA DFS Picks: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Cash and GPP Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo PGA DFS Picks series.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach Golf Links - Par 72 - 6,972 yards

Spyglass Hill Golf Course - Par 72 - 7,041 yards

Field - 80 entrants

Purse - $20M

The Preview

The second of eight Signature Events on the PGA Tour's 2025 schedule, this year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am invites a limited 80-man field to compete for their share of a $20 million purse, and although there's no 36-hole cut, the amateur contingent comprised of celebrities and CEOs must say goodbye to their professional playing partners after completing Friday's second round before the pros hog Pebble on Saturday and Sunday. Featuring one of the shortest layouts we'll see all season without much trouble off the tee, Pebble Beach's wide landing areas will guide these players into tiny but slow-ish poa greens, emphasizing the importance of precision on the abundance of shorter approach shots that come from 75-150 yards out. A much calmer weather forecast than last year's fiasco awaits, though it projects to be chilly and cloudy throughout the weekend.

Recent Champions

2024 - Wyndham Clark

2023 - Justin Rose

2022 - Tom Hoge

2021 - Daniel Berger

2020 - Nick Taylor

2019 - Phil Mickelson

2018 - Ted Potter Jr.

2017 - Jordan Spieth

2016 - Vaughn Taylor

2015 - Brandt Snedeker

Key Stats to Victory

SG: Approach

Proximity: 75-150 yards

SG: Putting (poa)

Scrambling

Yahoo Value Picks

Based on $200 salary cap

Cream of the Crop

Scottie Scheffler - $45

A freak hand injury suffered Christmas Day while attempting to make homemade ravioli has kept Scheffler sidelined from tournament action since his win at the Hero World Challenge in early December, but he returns this week at Pebble Beach where he tied for sixth in his AT&T Pro-Am debut last year while pacing the entire field in GIR percentage. If other gamers are still worried about his recovery from hand surgery, this could be one of the only spots all season to snag a $45 Scheffler at discounted ownership.

Collin Morikawa - $44

A sneaky top-10 scrambler over his past 50 measured rounds, Morikawa opened his 2025 campaign with a runner-up effort at The Sentry where he gained a collective six strokes on and around the greens. The flat stick has been extremely cooperative for Morikawa since The Masters last April, and poa specifically has been his best putting surface by a wide margin over the past three years.

Justin Thomas - $42

Thomas excelled with his short game en route to a second-place finish in his most recent outing at The American Express, where he ultimately converted 14 of 16 scrambling opportunities while tallying just two total bogeys across 72 holes. Over his last 50 measured rounds, Thomas ranks second in Prox: 100-125, sixth in scrambling and eighth in Prox: 200-plus.

Glue Guys

Sam Burns - $32

Burns is second to none in Birdies or Better Gained over his last 24 rounds, while also ranking fourth in SG: Par-4, fifth in SG: Par-3 and sixth in SG: Putting within this sample. He gained a combined 7.3 strokes putting throughout his first two starts of 2025 at The Sentry and The AmEx, and Burns posted a top-10 result here at Pebble Beach last year.

Sungjae Im - $31

Im rebounded from a missed cut at The AmEx by tying for fourth last week at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked T3 among the field in driving accuracy and fifth in SG: Around-the-Green. Carrying outright odds as short as 22-1 in the betting market, this $31 salary figures to make Im one of the more popular mid-range clicks on Yahoo.

Jason Day - $29

Day is one of the more noteworthy horses for the course this week with nine top-10s in 14 career appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, so it was a bit shocking to see his sub-$30 salary, especially after he went T3-T32 at The AmEx and the Farmers Insurance Open. The Aussie gained a collective 6.8 strokes with his irons across these two starts, but he lost strokes putting in each of his first three outings to begin 2025. Day should feel more comfortable this week on Pebble's small poa greens.

Bargain Bin

Maverick McNealy - $27

McNealy's local ties lend him a bit of a home-field advantage, especially considering he's in the poa specialist camp, which helped guide him to a T5-2 stretch here at the 2020 and 2021 editions of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He gained 2.35 strokes with his irons on the South Course at Torrey Pines this past week, ultimately ranking T8 among the FIO field in GIR percentage by tournament's end.

Corey Conners - $25

It's always tough to consider Conners in a "putting contest," but he's guaranteed the full 72 holes to throw darts, and he's top-10 in both SG: Approach and GIR percentage over his last 50 measured rounds. The $25 salary is too low for a player of Conners' ball-striking caliber, and he was awesome on the greens at the season opener before missing the cut at Waialae, so maybe there's a little magic still hidden in that flat stick.

Will Zalatoris - $20

Similarly to Conners, Zalatoris can be a frightening selection when putting factors more heavily into the equation at an event like this, but the $20 minimum salary is silly for Zalatoris, who just tied for 12th at The AmEx where he ranked T4 in driving accuracy and T7 in putts per GIR en route to 23 total birdies and an eagle. Expect Zalatoris to be paired often in top-heavy lineup builds that include several $42-plus studs.

Picked out your AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am wagers? Hit up the best Sports Betting Apps!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Bryce Danielson plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: brycedanielson99, FanDuel: brycedanielson99, Yahoo: RotoBOOM.