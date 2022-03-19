FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Eight college basketball teams will be punching their tickets for the Sweet 16 on Saturday, but I'm focused on the five NHL games taking play Saturday night. Here's my look at the action that starts at 7 p.m. ET and my DFS recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

The looming trade deadline is having an impact on rosters, with players like Mark Giordano sitting out. In terms of those on the ice, there are two teams on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back with the Flames and Senators. Both used their primary goalies on Friday, which means backups for Saturday.

GOALIES

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TAM vs. NYR ($8,500): As was to be expected, Vasilevskiy's recent downturn in play seems to have been a blip since he's made 59 saves on 61 shots over his last two starts to go with a 2.37 GAA and .919 save percentage on the season. The Rangers have Chris Kreider and his 40 goals, but they're actually below average in both average scoring (2.98) and shots on net (28.8).

Alex Nedeljkovic, DET at SEA ($7,300): Finding a second goalie to recommend Saturday was a stretch, to be honest. Nedeljkovic did just post a 43-save shutout, but he's struggled to a .903 save percentage this year. On the other hand, the Kraken have averaged 2.55 goals and 28.5 shots on net per game. They've already shipped out Calle Jarnkrok and Giordano is next. Maybe this matchup will lead to another strong outing for Ned.

VALUE PLAYS

Brady Tkachuk, OTT at MON ($7,200): I know the Senators are playing for a second straight night, but the Canadiens rank worst in GAA at 3.82 and have allowed 33.7 shots on net per outing. I know Jake Allen is back, but he's posted a 3.18 GAA and .900 save percentage. Tkachuk has notched 44 points and peppered the net with 211 shots on goal in 58 games. Even in these circumstances, I like him in this matchup.

Jared McCann, SEA vs. DET ($5,300): The Kraken haven't provided much punch on the power play, but McCann has with eight goals and five assists while up a man. The Wings have experienced defensive issues of late, and much of that has come on the penalty kill where they sit 30th in the league.

LINE STACKS TO CONSIDER

Predators vs. Maple Leafs: Ryan Johansen (C - $5,200), Filip Forsberg (W - $8,100), Matt Duchene (W - $7,100)

This is the big-money line to consider for Saturday. Desperate for stability in net, the Maple Leafs have turned to Erik Kallgren. The 25-year-old rookie has played well, but the sample size is severely limited. He's made two starts and played 30:20 in another game, and both were at home. Being on the road and facing a line like this one will be a different challenge for the untested netminder.

Johansen is not necessarily known for his goal scoring, but he's managed three over his last six games. He's still dishing out assists with six in nine. Forsberg is riding a five-game point streak and is trying to prove his 22.2 shooting percentage isn't destined for regression considering he's produced eight goals from his last 12 games…with a 22.9 shooting percentage. A five-game streak is nice, but Duchene one-ups his teammate with a current run of eight. He's also brought a balanced game with 31 goals and 30 assists on the campaign.

Canadiens vs. Senators: Nick Suzuki (C - $6,700), Cole Caufield (W - $6,000), Joel Armia (W - $3,700)

The Senators allow 33.5 shots on net per outing, which doesn't bode well on the road for the second night of a back-to-back. Oh, and Thomas Chabot is out for the rest of the season with a hand injury. Filip Gustavsson will be in net, and he's posted a 3.68 GAA and .890 save percentage. This brings me to Montreal's first line.

Suzuki has proven himself to be a franchise centerpiece with 45 points during a rough season. He's also recently been on absolute fire with 17 points and 38 shots on goal in his last 12 games. Caufield has managed three straight two-point performances, not to mention 21 points across 16 outings. He still has a 9.6 shooting percentage, but his puck luck seems to have come around. Armia is here because Josh Anderson is banged up. And if Anderson returns to the lineup, this could all be shifted around. That being said, Armia registered two assists in Anderson's first game out.

DEFENSE

Moritz Seider, DET at SEA ($6,100): Seider is in a cool patch with only one point in his last six games. But during that time, he's fired 12 shots on net and blocked 13 shots, so he's stayed active. Seider's also at 42 points overall, so this matchup could be good for what ails him. The Kraken enter with a 3.60 GAA with two goalies sporting sub-.890 save percentages.

Quinn Hughes, VAN vs. CGY ($5,800): The Flames are a different team with Dan Vladar in net. Jacob Markstrom's backup has posted a 2.90 GAA and .903 save percentage. Hughes will be getting a team on the road on consecutive nights with their iffy backup in goal. That bodes well for one of the most-prolific blueline passers you'll find who's up to 44 assists on the season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.