Yahoo DFS Hockey: Tuesday Picks

The NHL trade deadline is behind us. Rosters situations are clearer. To celebrate, the NHL has a big day Tuesday. There are 11 games on the slate. Here are some players to target and avoid for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. OTT ($40): Sorokin has posted a 2.30 GAA and .927 save percentage this year. He's at home Tuesday facing a Senators team that has scored 2.60 goals per game and don't have Thomas Chabot for the rest of the season.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TAM at CAR ($32): These are two great teams with two number-one goalies having great campaigns. The Lightning have been slightly better offensively (3.33 goals per game to 3.26), but the Hurricanes have also averaged 33.6 shots on net per contest. Vasilevskiy is also on the road, another potential concern in this big-time matchup.

CENTER

Kevin Hayes, PHI at DET ($17): Hayes is healthy again and, with Claude Giroux a Panther, he's centering the top line for the Flyers. He's notched seven points in eight games since returning to the lineups. The Red Wings, meanwhile, have a 3.71 GAA.

CENTER TO AVOID

Connor McDavid, EDM at DAL ($37): McDavid is fantastic, obviously. He's as productive as any player in the NHL. Hear me out, though. The salary is high, clearly. McDavid is also on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. Jake Oettinger has a 2.47 GAA and .918 save percentage. With 22 teams in action, I think there are many better ways to spend your DFS salary.

WING

Bryan Rust, PIT vs. CLM ($28): Production on the wing aside from the top line for the Penguins has been lackluster, though maybe Rickard Rakell can help there. As such, I'm just going ahead and shelling out the salary bucks for Rust. Playing on Sidney Crosby's wing, Rust has 20 goals and 28 assists in 41 games. The Blue Jackets have a 3.68 GAA, and have allowed a league-high 35.4 shots on net per contest.

Nikolaj Ehlers, WPG vs. VGK ($20): Talk about hitting the ground running. Since returning, Ehlers has a points in eight out of nine games. He also has a four-game point streak. The Golden Knights are on the road for the second night of a back-to-back, and since they didn't make an addition at the deadline for now they are riding with the duo of Laurent Brossoit and Logan Thompson.

WINGS TO AVOID

Filip Forsberg, NAS at LOS ($26): The Kings are the stingiest team in the NHL. That is to say, they've allowed a league-low 28.5 shots on net per contest. Since Forsberg and company are on the second leg of a back-to-back, I like his chances even less against a team that can clamp you down.

Alex Killorn, TAM at CAR ($13): Killorn has been moved to being on the wing with Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov, and he could use the kick in the hockey pants. He only has three points over his last 10 games. Unfortunately, scoring against the Hurricanes is tough. They have a 2.37 GAA and have allowed a mere 28.9 shots on net per contest.

DEFENSE

Jacob Trouba, NYR at NJD ($18): Trouba has tallied eight points in his last 10 games. He's also got 10 goals, making this his first double-digit season on that front since he was a rookie. Maybe he'll tick that total to 11 against the Devils. They do have a 3.58 GAA, after all.

Vince Dunn, SEA at ARI ($13): Somebody has to step up with Mark Giordano gone, and Dunn has a four-game point streak. He's also averaged 3:47 per game with the extra man, likely a function of both Giordano's absence and opportunity being there due to penalties from opposing teams. Still, that's all encouraging, and the Coyotes have a 3.55 GAA and have allowed 35.3 shots on net per contest.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Zach Werenski, CLM at PIT ($20): Werenski is scoring and shooting a lot, but Tristan Jarry isn't letting many pucks past him. Jarry has a 2.28 GAA and .922 save percentage. The Penguins also have the second-ranked penalty kill in the league, and 11 of Werenski's 41 points have come with the extra man.

Dougie Hamilton, NJD vs. NYR ($18): Hamilton hasn't been quite up to his usual level since returning from injury, though he does have five points in 12 games. This matchup is not one for finding your footing, though. Igor Shesterkin has a 2.05 GAA and. 938 save percentage.

