Yahoo DFS Hockey: Wednesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

As we inch toward April, the NHL schedule is quite robust. It seems like every day there is at least a handful of games. Even this Wednesday has six games, and Wednesdays aren't traditionally busy for the NHL. Here are some players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineup.

GOALIE

James Reimer, SAN at ARI ($25): Over his last 10 games, Reimer has posted a 2.32 GAA and .929 save percentage. He may be on the road, but I still like him against the Coyotes. Arizona has only managed 2.53 goals and 25.8 shots on net per contest. No other team has averaged fewer than 28.6 shots on net per game.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Ville Husso, STL at VAN ($28): Husso's had a better season than Reimer, but his recent play has been decidedly worse. Over his last 10 outings Husso has a 3.11 GAA and .903 save percentage. The Canucks didn't deal anybody at the deadline, and while they've only scored 2.79 goals per game they've put 32.3 shots on net per contest.

CENTER

Pierre-Luc Dubois, WPG at BUF ($18): Dubois has 50 points in 66 games, and he's shooting more than ever. The center has put 194 shots on net, a new career high by a wide margin. Buffalo has allowed 33.7 shots on goal per game, and it also has a 3.51 GAA.

CENTER TO AVOID

Robert Thomas, STL at VAN ($18): Wednesday is actually not an easy day for finding players to avoid. That's good for DFS players! Thomas is mostly a playmaker, as he has 40 assists but only has 82 shots on goal in 55 games. Also, he's on the second power-play unit, not the first. The Canucks have the league's second-worst penalty kill, but Thatcher Demko has a 2.66 GAA and .917 save percentage.

WING

Alexander Barabanov, SAN at ARI ($17): Barabanov is benefiting from playing on San Jose's top line with Tomas Hertl and Timo Meier. That's helped him notch nine points over his last nine games. The Coyotes have a 3.58 GAA, and they've allowed 35.5 shots on net per contest, which is highest in the NHL.

Alexis Lafreniere, NYR at DET ($15): The first-overall pick of 2020 recently had a six-game point streak. While he's on the second leg of a back-to-back, this is still a great matchup. The Red Wings have a 3.80 GAA, which is the highest in the NHL. Last time they took the ice, they allowed 11 goals.

WINGS TO AVOID

Evander Kane, EDM vs. LOS ($25): Kane's greatest strength is putting shots on net. The Kings, meanwhile, have only allowed 28.6 shots on goal per game. That's the lowest in the NHL. On top of that, Kane has moved to the second power-play unit and that could limit his opportunities. He's only averaged 31 seconds per game with the extra man over his last three games.

Clayton Keller, ARI vs. SAN ($18): Keller has been the only steady presence for Arizona's offense, but as I said over his last 10 games Reimer has a 2.32 GA and .929 save percentage. Plus, the Sharks have the third-ranked penalty kill. Since there aren't really any particularly-tough matchups Wednesday, you have a lot of better options.

DEFENSE

Alex Pietrangelo, VGK at SEA ($21): Shea Theodore is going through a cold streak, but fortunately for Vegas, Pietrangelo is picking up the slack. He has eight points and 30 shots on goal in his last nine games. Pietrangelo has also tallied 10 power-play points, and the Kraken have the 30th-ranked penalty kill.

Brent Burns, SAN at ARI ($18): Burns has tallied a point in two of his last three games, giving him 42 points on the season. He's also averaged 2:47 per contest with the extra man and has 14 power-play points. On top of their 3.58 GAA, the Coyotes have the 29th-ranked penalty kill.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Darnell Nurse, EDM vs. LOS ($18): While Nurse has put 32 shots on net in his last 18 games, he's only scored one goal in that time. As I mentioned, the Kings have only allowed 28.6 shots on net per contest. Nurse also has only averaged 1:22 per game with the extra man, so he can't rely on the power play.

Shayne Gostisbehere, ARI vs. SAN ($18): Gostisbehere has five points in his last five games, which is good. However, they've all come on the power play, which is a concern given this matchup. Like I said earlier, the Sharks have the third-ranked penalty kill.

