FanDuel NHL: Thursday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's another busy Thursday slate with 10 games, highlighted by Penguins at Rangers and Oilers at Kings as the four teams jostle for playoff position. There should be plenty of high-scoring games to choose from for fantasy managers, including the aforementioned Oilers-Kings matchup, but we can throw Flyers at Blue Jackets and Canadiens at Devils into the bag as well considering their woeful defense and goaltending.

It may not be a good night to bet on Pacific Division teams with the Flames, Canucks and Kraken all playing the second games of their back-to-back.

GOALIES

Jaroslav Halak, VAN at ARI ($7,700): Halak has struggled for most of the season but it's hard to get into a groove when you play so little. This will be Halak's fourth appearance in three weeks after playing just four times in January and February, and other his past three appearances has allowed only five goals. The Canucks will be shorthanded and playing the second half of their back-to-back, but their previous meeting was an easy 5-1 victory.

Mike Smith, EDM at LA ($7,900): Smith should draw his fourth straight start after winning both of his previous games, allowing just two goals in total. He'll be gunning for a sweep of the three California teams, and he should get enough goal support to do so with the Kings missing basically half of their regulars on defense.

VALUE PLAYS

Morgan Frost, PHI at CBJ ($3,600): Frost has been very underwhelming since getting drafted in the first round, but he continues to get grade-A chances. Frost will center the top line and he will have the Flyers' best finishers on his wings in Joel Farabee and Cam Atkinson. While it's a high-risk play, the rewards could be potentially great against a team that allows the third-most goals per game. Note that Frost has been shooting the puck more frequently with nine shots in his past two games.

Philip Tomasino, NSH at OTT ($3,900): The two teams don't meet very often but when they do, it's usually a high-scoring game. In their seven matchups since 2018, all but one game has featured at least one team that scored at least four goals. Tomasino is expected to play on the top line with Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen as Matt Duchene drops down to the second line in an attempt to balance out their offense. Tomasino's ice time remains limited but he scored three points against the Wild in his last game.

Alexander Barabanov, SJ vs. CGY ($4,600): The Sharks have an easier task facing backup Dan Vladar, who is expected to start over Jacob Markstrom, and Barabanov gets the plum assignment skating alongside Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl. Barabanov has not scored a goal in six games but does have three helpers and 15 shots in that span.

LINE STACKS

Canadiens at Devils

Nick Suzuki (C - $6,100), Cole Caufield (W - $5,800), Rem Pitlick (W - $4,100)

This line stack will surely fly under the radar but there's a lot going for them. Suzuki is their best playmaker, Caufield has scored a goal in two straight games and excelling under Martin St. Louis, and Pitlick has been a solid addition to their top six with 21 points in 34 games with the Habs, including three points in his past five games.

Stars vs. Maple Leafs

Roope Hintz (C - $6,700), Jason Robertson (W - $7,900), Joe Pavelski (W - $7,300)

The Stars' big line has been very quiet lately, getting shut out in consecutive games. That cold spell should end against the Leafs, who have a ton of concerns in net. The Stars are also at home where they've been dominant all season, and Hintz in particular has been much better at home with 34 points in 31 games, compared to just 24 points in 36 games on the road.

DEFENSEMEN

Tony DeAngelo, CAR vs. BUF ($6,100): DeAngelo has as much upside as any offensive defenseman available for Thursday's slate, and he'll be facing the league's 26th-ranked penalty kill. DeAngelo ranks ninth in points per game (0.87) among defensemen who have played at least 50 games this season. The Sabres have allowed three goals in six of their past seven games.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, VAN at ARI ($4,200): OEL is on a three-game point streak with four assists, and with Quinn Hughes out with an illness, has taken on quarterbacking duties for the top power play unit. He had three assists against his former team the last time they met in February.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.