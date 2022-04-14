DraftKings NHL: Thursday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday's NHL slate features 12 games after 7:00 p.m. EDT. Below, you'll find a breakdown of the action and suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

SLATE PREVIEW

There's a boatload of appetizing matchups to capitalize on in this slate. The Lightning vs. Anaheim, Hurricanes vs. Detroit and Avalanche vs. New Jersey are all prohibitive home favorites. The next layer of teams to build around would probably top the selection on the majority of nights, and it includes the Canucks against Arizona, Bruins against Ottawa and Blues in Buffalo. The Carolina, Colorado and St. Louis games are joined by Capitals-Maple Leafs in a tie for the night's highest line at over/under 6.5 goals.

GOALIES

Linus Ullmark, BOS vs. OTT ($8,500): Ullmark had a six-game winning streak snapped in his previous outing, but he's still allowed just 13 goals over his past seven starts. If he gets the nod for this one, Ullmark should continue his recent success against a Senators team that's averaging just 2.68 goals per game.

Thatcher Demko, VAN vs. ARI ($8,400): Demko has been fantastic at home all season, and with the Canucks still hanging around the outskirts of the playoff race, he should make quick work of the lowly Coyotes here. Arizona's offense ranks last in the league with 2.47 goals per game, while Demko has gone 15-11-3 with a 2.54 GAA and .923 save percentage at Rogers Arena.

Kaapo Kahkonen, SJ at CHI ($7,500): Kahkonen's excellent performance went unrewarded Tuesday in Nashville, as he shut out the Predators in regulation but was ultimately tagged with a 1-0 overtime loss despite making 40 saves. Hungry for his first win since Feb. 20, Kahkonen's an under-the-radar option with some appeal against the scuffling Blackhawks. Chicago has dropped eight in a row and is averaging just 2.60 goals per game overall this season.

Ilya Sorokin, NYI at PIT ($7,500): It's too little too late for the Islanders' playoff chances, but Sorokin's been sharp since returning from an upper-body injury, setting aside 63 of 68 shots to beat the Hurricanes and Penguins. If he gets the nod for this rematch with Pittsburgh, Sorokin would make for an intriguing value pick at $7,300.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Alex Ovechkin, WAS at TOR ($8,400): Ovechkin has been widely regarded as the NHL's best goal scorer for the majority of his career, but public sentiment is starting to anoint Auston Matthews as that guy. Look for the prideful Russian winger — who still has a very respectable 46 goals and is on a four-game goal streak — to try to prove he's still top dog in this head-to-head clash with Matthews' Maple Leafs, who have allowed 17 goals in their last four games.

Steven Stamkos, TB vs. ANH ($7,200): Tampa Bay's offense has scuffled lately, but a visit from a Ducks team that's won just two of its last 17 games should help the Lightning offense get back on track. Stamkos leads the team in both goals and points with a 32-48-80 line, and he should add to those totals in this favorable matchup.

Timo Meier, SJ at CHI ($6,600): Even with San Jose's offense scuffling lately, Meier has remained productive. He has been denied on all 24 shots in the last four games but still has three assists over that span. The power forward has an excellent opportunity to finally capitalize on one or more of his numerous chances and add to his season total of 31 goals against a Blackhawks team that's been getting some of the league's least effective goaltending since trading Marc-Andre Fleury to Minnesota.

Bo Horvat, VAN vs. ARI ($5,900): Vancouver's captain has led by example as the Canucks continue their uphill climb of a playoff push, notching a 5-3-8 line during his current five-game point streak, as well as nine goals in his last 11 games. Horvat should keep rolling at home against an Arizona team that's giving up 3.66 goals per game.

Mark Stone, VGK at CGY ($4,000): The Flames are one of the toughest matchups around and this will be just Stone's second game back from a back injury, but it's still hard to pass up one of the league's most productive wingers at just $4,000. With 89 points in 84 games since the start of last season, Stone ranks 20th among all players in the league in points per game over that span.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Avalanche vs. Kings

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $8,400), Mikko Rantanen (W - $7,500), Andre Burakovsky (W - $4,300)

The Kings are ostensibly a much tougher opponent than the Devils, and they had absolutely no answer for this trio, and specifically MacKinnon, Wednesday night. A three-goal, five-point performance from MacKinnon gave the superstar center a 7-5-12 line during his five-game point streak. Rantanen boasts a team-best 35-52-87 line, while Burakovsky's been hot recently with a 3-5-8 line in his last six. New Jersey's allowing 3.66 goals per game, and that number will likely balloon even higher by the time this one's done.

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings

Sebastian Aho (C - $6,900), Andrei Svechnikov (W - $6,500), Seth Jarvis (W - $3,300)

Carolina's top line should dominate a league-worst Red Wings defense that's surrendering 3.82 goals per game. Aho hasn't had too many flashy performances lately, but he's been consistently great, just like the Hurricanes as a whole. He's been held off the scoresheet only twice in the past 12 games, posting a 7-7-14 line over that stretch to push his season line up to 34-41-75. Svechnikov's second on the team in both goals (29) and points (66), including a goal and an assist in each of his last two games. Jarvis brings excellent value at $3,300, as the highly skilled rookie has notched a 1-4-5 line in his last four appearances.

Blues at Sabres

Ryan O'Reilly (C - $4,700), David Perron (W - $5,600), Brandon Saad (W - $3,800)

After a stretch of strong play, the Sabres seem to be reverting to the mean, having been outscored 16-11 en route to a 1-3-0 record in their last four games. Between O'Reilly's extra motivation against his former team and his linemates' recent production, this reasonably affordable trio should add to Buffalo's defensive struggles. Perron has been on fire for a month and a half at this point, producing a 15-12-27 line over his last 21 games. Saad has added eight points in his last nine games, while O'Reilly has a 3-4-7 line in his last eight.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL vs. NJ ($7,900): Whether you're going with an Avalanche stack or simply want to lock in an elite offensive blueliner in a favorable matchup, Makar should be worth paying up for. He's compiled 77.8 fantasy points in the last three games alone thanks to two goals, four assists, 14 shots and six blocks. Makar's the only defenseman over the 20-goal mark, and he's already cleared that threshold by six, plus he'll be motivated to add to his total of 81 points and try to cut into Roman Josi's six-point lead atop the scoring charts for defensemen.

Morgan Rielly, TOR vs. WAS ($5,800): This game should feature plenty of offense, so Rielly's set up to build on his recent production. He has a 4-10-14 line in the past nine games, notching at least 11.3 fantasy points seven times in that stretch.

Charlie McAvoy, BOS vs. OTT ($5,600): McAvoy's eight-game point steak was ended last time out, but he's still dished out 12 helpers in his last nine games. He's added at least three shots on goal in three of the last four games and is a consistent contributor of blocked shots as well, giving McAvoy a high floor heading into this home game against the lowly Senators.

Evan Bouchard, EDM at NSH ($3,700): Bouchard's all-around ability should allow him to deliver nice bang for the buck at just $3,700. He has a goal, two assists, 20 shots and seven blocks in his last five games, and Bouchard's having an underrated offensive season with a 10-28-38 line.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Sasha Yodashkin plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Youngsash, DraftKings: Yashdogg,Yahoo: Sasha, Fanball: Yashdogg.