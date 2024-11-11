Category Targets: Plenty of Short-Term Streamers

This article is part of our Category Targets series.

Fantasy managers looking to tinker with their rosters will benefit from zeroing in on specific categories. Whether you are looking for long-term fits or short-term options, there should be a plethora of potential pickups to help your fantasy squad.

Let's get into this week's suggestions for your consideration

Jake DeBrusk, LW/RW, Canucks (33% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Hits

Following a four-game scoreless skid to end October, DeBrusk has warmed up offensively with three goals and one assist during a four-game point spree. He has struggled with consistency throughout his career but has fantasy appeal during his hot streaks. He has been a fixture in the top-six forward group while playing alongside Elias Pettersson recently. The 28-year-old DeBrusk has 22 shots on goal and 24 hits through 13 contests this campaign. If he stays healthy, he should come close to 200 shots and could top 100 hits for a second straight year. Vancouver plays four times at home this week, making DeBrusk an intriguing pickup.

Rickard Rakell, C/RW, Penguins (33% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Hits

Rakell has been productive in bunches this season, collecting six goals and five assists through 16 games. He has clicked with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin this season. Rakell sits third on the Penguins in points, shares the team lead with Crosby in goals and ranks second on the club with 44 shots on the net. Over his last seven outings, the 31-year-old Rakell has averaged 20:33 of ice time while contributing two goals, four helpers, 24 shots, 11 hits and four blocked shots. Rickard Rakell could be a superb addition with the Penguins set to play four times this week, including three home-ice contests.

Bowen Byram, D, Sabres (27% rostered) for Assists/Points/Hits/Blocks

Byram is off to a fantastic start this season, compiling three goals, six assists, 15 shots, 16 blocks and 15 hits across 15 outings. He has reached the scoresheet in four of his last seven appearances, earning three markers and three helpers. Byram has averaged a career-high 21:55 of ice time per game, including a jaw-dropping 32:34 against Calgary on Saturday in a 3-2 shootout victory. He is flourishing on the top pairing of the Sabres alongside Rasmus Dahlin this campaign. The 23-year-old Byram offers plenty of category coverage, making him a solid addition for fantasy managers seeking a depth defender.

Dmitry Orlov, D, Hurricanes (17% rostered) for Assists/Shots/Hits

Orlov's four-game point streak was snapped in Saturday's 6-4 loss to Colorado, but he has three goals and three assists over his past seven matches. The 33-year-old defender was a fantasy darling in 2022-23 after being traded to Boston by Washington. He registered four goals, 17 points, 47 shots, 23 blocks and 49 hits across 23 outings. Orlov isn't far behind those rates this campaign. Orlov, who is tied for the league lead with a plus-14 rating, offers plenty of multicategory coverage for potential fantasy managers during a busy four-game week for Carolina.

Ryker Evans, D, Kraken (13% rostered) for Assists/Hits/Blocks

Evans has three goals and eight points in 15 appearances this season after supplying one goal and nine points across 36 NHL outings in 2023-24. The 22-year-old blueliner has filled the stat sheet with 20 shots, 25 blocks and 27 hits during the 2024-25 campaign. He has cooled offensively following a hot start, but he has one goal and two helpers in his past six games. Even though there is potential for more points, Evans has upside for fantasy managers seeking hits and blocks in a busy four-game week for Seattle as the team plays the second game of a season-long six-game home stand on Tuesday versus Columbus.

Jack Roslovic, C/RW, Hurricanes (12% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots

Roslovic has made the most of his opportunity playing alongside Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov, tallying nine goals and 10 points through 13 games this season. The 27-year-old Roslovic already matched his goal total from 2023-24 in 47 fewer contests. He has potted six goals on 21 shots in his last six outings despite averaging 13:35 of ice time. Roslovic's inflated 25.0 shooting percentage is a red flag, but he is worthy of at least a short-term pickup with the Hurricanes set to play four times this week.

Evan Rodrigues, C/LW, Panthers (6% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Hits

Rodrigues has heated up, accumulating three goals and three assists during his four-game point streak. He has nine points, 30 shots and 19 hits in 15 appearances this campaign. Rodrigues didn't have a point in eight straight appearances before his current scoring spree, and he was hot and cold offensively last season. Still, he should be a solid streaming option during Florida's three-game week while skating on the top line with Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, C, Islanders (5% rostered) for Goals/Shots/Hits

Pageau has netted three goals in five games since being promoted to the top line alongside Bo Horvat and Anders Lee. With Mathew Barzal and Anthony Duclair facing extended absences due to injuries, Pageau should continue his recent success. The 32-year-old Pageau has 29 shots and 35 hits through 15 games this season. He has only nine blocks in 2024-25 but finished eighth among forwards with 81 blocks last campaign.

Nicolas Roy, C/RW, Golden Knights (4% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/PP

Roy has amassed three goals and nine points over his past nine contests. He has lit the lamp two times and added four assists in the last five games. Roy was promoted to the top line and first power-play unit in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to Seattle due to the absence of Mark Stone, who is dealing with a lower-body injury. The 27-year-old Roy notched one goal and a power-play assist versus the Kraken while logging a season-high 20:36 of ice time. It's unclear how long Stone will be unavailable, but Roy possesses plenty of fantasy upside alongside Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev. Vegas also plays four times this week.

Jonathan Lekkerimaki, RW, Canucks (2% rostered) for Goals/Shots

Lekkerimaki was summoned from AHL Abbotsford on Sunday to occupy a top-six role with Vancouver. At the time of his recall, he had a team-leading five goals in seven minor-league outings. With Brock Boeser out indefinitely because of an upper-body injury, Lekkerimaki is poised to make his NHL debut Tuesday versus Calgary. The 20-year-old Lekkerimaki practiced alongside J.T. Miller and Pius Suter on Sunday. Lekkerimaki has plenty of fantasy appeal in dynasty leagues due to his offensive upside, and he could be a decent short-term option in other formats during Vancouver's four-game week.