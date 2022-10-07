DraftKings NHL: Friday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

The NHL season begins Friday, with one game in Prague as the league finally returns to Europe after a three-year absence due to COVID. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

SLATE PREVIEW

Nashville is the home team in Czechia as they host the San Jose Sharks. The Predators are favored Friday in a game with an over/under of 6.0 goals. Your lineup will consist of six players, including a Captain spot which costs 1.5 times as much and scores 1.5 times as many fantasy points.

GOALIES

Juuse Saros, NAS vs. SJ ($10,400): Saros has been one of the top goaltenders in the NHL the last two years, going 38-25-3 with a 2.64 GAA and a .918 save percentage. Saros is the projected goaltender for Nashville and was a perfect 3-0-0 last season versus the Sharks, shutting them out twice while giving up only one goal on 74 shots. He makes the perfect captain Friday for your DFS team.

James Reimer, SJ at NAS ($10,000): Reimer had a better than average season in his first season with the Sharks, going 19-17-10 with a 2,90 GAA and a .911 save percentage. He faced the Predators only once last season, giving up two goals on 25 shots in a 3-1 loss. You will need a San Jose player in your lineup and Reimer could be your best bet.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Kevin Labanc, SJ at NAS ($5,800): Labanc is nicely priced Friday and is expected to see time on the second line as well as the Sharks top power play unit. Labanc only played 21 games last season, scoring three times and adding three assists before ending his season in mid-December with a shoulder injury that required surgery. He is back and healthy.

Eeli Tolvanen, NAS vs. SJ ($3,200): Tolvanen is a bottom-six forward but does see time on the second power play, making him an inexpensive play Friday. He had 11 goals and 23 points in 75 games last season and is capable of plenty more. He is only 23 and still has yet to break out in the NHL.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Predators vs. Sharks

Filip Forsberg (W - $9,600), Mikael Granlund (C -$7,400), Matt Duchene (C - $8,800)

The Predators top line was outstanding last season and carried Nashville into the playoffs offensively. Forsberg led the charge with careers bests in all offensive categories, scoring 42 times and adding 42 assists in just 69 contests. Granlund was the playmaker of the trio with 53 helpers to go with 11 goals while Duchene, rebounded from a couple of poor seasons to score 43 goals and pick up 43 assists in 80 games.

Sharks at Predators

Timo Meier (W-$9,200), Tomas Hertl (W-$8,600), Luke Kunin (C-$6,200)

The Sharks have a pretty nice combination as well with Meier and Hertl having excellent 2021-22 seasons. Meier was a star as he set career marks with 35 goals and 76 points in 77 games, including a five-goal effort against the Kings in January. Hertl chipped in with 30 goals and 64 points while Kunin spent last season with the Predators before an offseason trade and he has something to prove against his old teammates.

DEFENSEMEN

Roman Josi, NAS vs. SJ ($10,600): The most expensive player on the night, Josi had a season for the ages, scoring 23 goals and adding 73 assists, winning the Norris Trophy as the NHL's best defenseman. Josi was also strong on the power play, picking up 37 points. While it is highly unlikely that he repeats his sensational year, Josi will still be among the league-leader in points by a defenseman.

Matt Benning, SJ at NAS ($2,000): Since there is a $50,000 budget to keep in mind, you will likely need an inexpensive player if using the stars and Benning fits the bill. He is slated to see time on the second power play for the Sharks and after a couple of seasons with the Predators, he plays his first game in a San Jose uniform against his former teammates.

