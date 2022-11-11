DraftKings NHL: Friday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are four games in the NHL Friday. San Jose played Thursday in St. Louis and travel to Dallas. Tampa Bay visits the Capitals in Washington while Pittsburgh travels to Toronto and Minnesota are in Seattle Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Martin Jones, SEA vs. MIN ($7,500): Jones has been outstanding this season as he has become the Kraken's top netminder after spending last season as the backup in Philadelphia to Carter Hart. Jones is 7-3-1 with a 2.45 GAA and a .907 save percentage. He has won his last four in a row, giving up four goals on 117 shots. He shut out the Wild eight days ago, stopping all 22 shots and looks to be the play Friday at home.

Scott Wedgewood, DAL vs. SJ ($8,300): Dallas is the play here, whether Wedgewood starts or Jake Oettinger returns to action after he suffered a lower-body injury Oct. 29. If it is Oettinger, you surprisingly save $200, but right now the call is Wedgewood between the pipes. Wedgewood is 3-3-1 with a 3.21 GAA and a .903 save percentage. The Stars face a tired Sharks team, who played Thursday, losing 5-3 to the Avalanche.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Dylan Strome, WAS vs. TB ($3,800): Strome is having a nice season with four goals and 12 points in 15 games. Strome is seeing second line duty, centering Marcus Johansson and Sonny Milano, but also is on the top power play with Johansson, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Erik Gustafsson and, of course, Alex Ovechkin. Seven of Strome's 12 points have come with the man-advantage as he is seeing 4:01 of power play time per game, this season.

Jason Zucker, PIT at TOR ($3,700): Zucker is off to a good start with three goals and nine points in just 11 games. He missed a pair of games two weeks ago with an undisclosed injury but has not let that stop him as he has two goals and an assist in five games since his return. Zucker plays alongside Evgeni Malkin and Rickard Rakell on the second line as well as playing on the Penguins' second power play. He is a great price.

Alex Killorn, TB at WAS, ($2,900): Killorn has four goals and eight points in 13 games but has been coming on of late with three goals and five points in his last five contests. His shot totals are way down this season as he has only 17 in 13 games after averaging over two shots per game over the last two seasons, so you have to figure he will start shooting more often. Killorn plays on the second line with Steven Stamkos and Nick Paul as well as seeing second unit power play time.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Stars vs. Sharks

Jason Robertson (W - $7,200), Roope Hintz (C -$6,100), Joe Pavelski (W - $5,000)

The Stars take on the tired Sharks on Friday and going with their top line is always a great play. Robertson has scored in each of his last six games, and has nine goals and 19 points in only 13 contests this season. Hintz is also on a six-game points streak and has five goals and 17 points this season, while Pavelski was held off the scoresheet Tuesday but still has six goals and 12 points in 13 contests. The trio also make up 60 percent of the Stars' first power play as they have combined for six goals and 16 points with the man-advantage.

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs

Jake Guentzel (W-$7,700), Sidney Crosby (C-$7,300), Bryan Rust (W-$5,800)

The Penguins will face the Maple Leafs third (and possibly fourth) string goaltender in Erik Kallgren and Crosby and company could have a field day. Crosby got off to an outstanding start with four goals and 11 points in his first six games, and while he has six goals and 15 points in 13 games, he does have a goal and two assists in his last two games. He has Guentzel back on his wing after Guentzel missed four games with an upper-body injury. Guentzel has seven goals and 12 points in only nine games, while Rust has only four goals and eight points in 13 games. All three play on the top power play

DEFENSEMEN

Erik Karlsson, SJ at DAL ($8,100): The best defenseman in the NHL right now, Karlsson is tied for fourth in NHL scoring with 21 points. Not among defensemen, but overall. That is amazing. Karlsson has 10 goals and 21 points in just 15 games this season and is on a six-game points streak in which he has accumulated seven goals and 15 points. The trade of Brent Burns to Carolina has done wonders for Karlsson, who has re-established himself as a top scorer among defensemen in the NHL after two mediocre seasons. Karlsson's value keeps rising as indicated in his high salary.

Erik Gustafsson, WAS vs. TB ($3,700): You will need some salary relief if you take Karlsson and Gustafsson will be a nice addition to your lineup. He is currently quarterbacking the first Washington power play as John Carlson is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, missing the last six games. Gustafsson has six assists in 15 games but had three power play assists Monday in a 5-4 win over Edmonton.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.