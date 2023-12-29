DraftKings NHL: Friday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are nine games on the NHL slate Friday. Detroit hosts Nashville, Toronto travels to Columbus, New Jersey is on the road in Ottawa, the Rangers are in Florida, the Islanders host Washington, Chicago plays in Dallas, Colorado takes on the Blues in St. Louis, a tired Philadelphia team travels to Seattle and Anaheim hosts Arizona. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. WAS ($8,100): Sorokin has had his problems this season, and it was evident in his last two games as he gave up 10 goals on 65 shots. Sorokin has a good record, going 10-4-7, but his 3.09 GAA is well above his previous worst of 2.40 set two seasons ago, and his .914 save percentage is the worst of his career. Look for Sorokin to bounce back against Washington, as the Capitals are averaging only 2.34 goals per game, second-lowest in the NHL.

Juuse Saros, NSH at DET ($7,600): Saros also has something to prove as he has been pulled in two of his last four starts. Saros gave up five goals in each of his poor outings, facing 24 shots versus Vancouver and only 19 against Carolina on Wednesday. Saros is 15-12-0 with a 2.82 GAA and .909 save percentage, both being the worst in his eight-year NHL career. Saros will take on the Red Wings who are 2-8-0 in their last 10 games, but are still fifth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.51 goals per game.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Connor Bedard, CHI at DAL ($6,200): You will be hard-pressed to get Bedard at this value for the next ten years as he is a superstar in the making. Bedard is on a five-game point streak and has three goals and eight points during the streak. Overall, the 18-year-old wonderkid has 15 goals and 32 points in 34 games. Imagine what he will be able to do in the future with some scoring wingers.

Vladimir Tarasenko, OTT vs. NJ ($4,500): Tarasenko has picked up his pace of late, scoring three times and adding six assists in his last nine games. He is seeing second-line action with the red-hot Drake Batherson and the talented Tim Stutzle. Tarasenko has six goals and 22 points in 28 games this season. He is a great value Friday.

Johnny Gaudreau, CLS vs. TOR ($4,000): Gaudreau keeps getting cheaper and cheaper. He is only 20 months removed from finishing tied for second in NHL scoring, as he had 115 points in the 2021-22 season. Gaudreau has six goals and 22 points in 36 games this season. He had his five-game scoring streak come to a halt Wednesday. He managed two goals and seven points during the five-game streak and as such, deserves to be placed on your DFS roster, especially at his low, low price.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Maple Leafs at Blue Jackets

Auston Matthews (C-$10,100), Mitchell Marner (W-$6,700), William Nylander (W-$8,600)

The Maple Leafs top three players are worth stacking, especially if you are considering the Anaheim stack below. While Nylander is seeing second-line action with Marner and Matthews on the first unit, the trio play together on the first power play. Matthews leads the NHL in goals with 28 in 31 games and has 14 helpers as well. Matthews is on an eight-game point streak in which he has 12 goals and five assists. Nylander has a 12-game streak intact, scoring four times while adding 15 assists. Nylander has 16 goals and 46 points in 32 contests as he is primed to smash last season's career high of 87 points. Marner has slumped a bit of late with points in only one of his last four games, but the 26-year-old still has 36 points in 32 contests this campaign.

Ducks at Coyotes

Trevor Zegras (C - $3,800), Troy Terry (W -$4,900), Alex Killorn (W - $4,100)

This top line is so inexpensive. Zegras just returned to action after missing 20 games with a lower-body injury and has two points in two games. Forget the first 11 games of the season when he picked up only one goals as he had back-to-back 60-plus point seasons in his first two years in the league. Terry has eight goals and 22 points and is back playing with Zegras, as he too has had back-to-back 60-plus point campaigns in his last two years. Killorn rounds out the top line and has four goals and 13 points in 24 games. The trio is capable of breaking out at any time and their low pricing makes them quite attractive Friday.

DEFENSEMEN

Brandon Montour, FLA vs. NYR ($5,200): Montour has struggled offensively since returning 18 games ago from offseason shoulder surgery, as he has a goal and six points. He has come on of late with a goal and four points in his last five contests. Montour was outstanding last season with 16 goals and 73 points, including 33 points on the power play. He looks to be rounding into form and could go off against the Rangers.

Noah Dobson, NYI vs. WAS ($7,200): Dobson is having an outstanding season as he has become one of the top offensive defensemen in the NHL. Dobson has five goals and 34 points in 34 outings this season, tied for third best in the NHL. Dobson has been a stud on the power play with 13 points.

Jamie Drysdale, ANA at ARI ($3,200): Drysdale was highly regarded in his draft year of 2020, going sixth overall to the Ducks. He has been injured over much of the last two seasons, playing only 13 of 116 games, but returned to action three games ago after missing 29 contests with a lower-body injury. Drysdale scored his first of the season Wednesday and has three points in five games. He is quarterbacking the first power play and has seven shots on goal in the three games since returning.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.