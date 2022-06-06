DraftKings NHL: Monday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

The Connor McDavid experience may be coming to a close for the year. Colorado has managed to win the first three games of the Western Conference Finals. A sweep is possible Monday. The Avalanche might punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Finals. That means needing another win on the road, though. The impartial viewer will want an Edmonton win, and also the impartial DFS player. More hockey means more contests! For DraftKings' single-game contests, you get $50,000 in salary to spend on six players. Your captain earns 1.5 times the points, but also commands a higher salary. For perhaps the last time in this series, here is a lineup you could go with.

CAPTAIN

Connor McDavid, EDM vs. COL ($15,900): The narrative early in the playoffs was that McDavid was carrying the Oilers on his back. Well he'll need to do that again. However, what are the odds the Oilers are swept at this point in the playoffs, and at home at that? Beyond playing the odds, McDavid is still, you know, McDavid. He has 30 points and 56 shots on net in the playoffs, and has at least one point in every single home game he's played this postseason.

FLEX

Cale Makar, COL at EDM ($8,800): Makar's defensive acumen has been getting some love in this series, but DFS players care about his offensive upside. You know, like his 86 points in the regular season, or his 17 points in 13 playoff games. Makar also had 34 power-play points this season, and the Oilers had the 17th-ranked penalty kill.

Zach Hyman, EDM vs. COL ($7,800): Hyman's six-game goal streak ended in Game 2 of this series, but he did pick up an assist in Game 3. Over the last two rounds he's also put 36 shots on net in eight games. He may skate alongside Leon Draisaitl and not McDavid in Game 4, but that's not necessarily a bad place to be. Plus, he's averaged 3:17 on the power play in this series, and the Avalanche had the 15th-ranked penalty kill.

Valeri Nichushkin, COL at EDM ($7,200): The two goals on five shots on net in Game 3 aren't the only real I am in on Nichushkin, though they certainly help. No, getting to skate on Colorado's top line with Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog was helping the Russian winger out before that two-goal outing. This year he picked up 25 goals and 52 points in only 62 games, both of which were career highs. It pays to have the right opportunity in your hands.

Tyson Barrie, EDM vs. COL ($5,800): Barrie will be hoping for some better luck, and also some power-play time. During the regular season Barrie picked up 21 points with the extra man. That production hasn't been there since the first round, but the Avalanche did have the 15th-ranked penalty kill this year. Barrie still plays on the point on the top power-play unit, and now would be a great time for him to get back in the groove.

J.T. Compher, COL at EDM ($4,400): It's a bummer that Nazem Kadri is out, perhaps into the next round should the Avalanche avoid a collapse. However, opportunity knocks for Compher, who will presumably be elevated to being Colorado's second-line center. That means skating next to Mikko Rantanen. It helps that Compher has already been the hottest he's ever been in his career. The 27-year-old has five goals in his last four games.

