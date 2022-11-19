DraftKings NHL: Saturday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Saturday is packed to the gills with NHL action. There are 13 games on the docket in the evening, which is the slate that starts at 7 p.m. ET, and all in all only two teams aren't in action. Let's focus on that baker's dozen of games, though, which is where all my DFS recommendations are focused.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are a lot of games Saturday, but that comes after a light Friday for the league. As in, only one game was played. That leaves us with only one team, the Kings, on the second leg of a back-to-back. Obviously, with 26 teams on the table, we're running the full gamut in terms of offensive and defensive prowess.

GOALIES

Linus Ullmark, BOS vs. CHI ($8,500): When the goalie who is having the best season is playing one of the worst offensive teams in the NHL, it just makes sense to go for it. Linus Ullmark has an 1.89 GAA and .937 save percentage which almost feels unfair given that the Bruins lead the NHL in goals per game as well. The Blackhawks, meanwhile, are 31st in goals and shots on net per contest. One caveat: There is talk Jeremy Swayman may return from injury for this one. The matchup remains favorable, but I'm much less confident in Swayman.

Jordan Binnington, STL vs. ANA ($8,300): This is a battle of two teams in the bottom five in goals per game, so don't expect a barnburner. Anaheim has been slightly worse, though, as it has averaged 2.65 goals per contest. It would be nice for Binnington to show some consistency. He started hot, played terribly, and how has a 2.43 GAA and .932 save percentage in his last five games.

Martin Jones, SEA vs. LOS ($8,000): Jones' .912 save percentage is middling, but his 2.33 GAA is impressive. How did he get there? Thanks to a defense that has only allowed 27.4 shots on net per contest. The Kings have been good offensively, but they are the sole team on the second leg of a back-to-back, and they are on the road for good measure.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Andre Burakovsky, SEA vs. LOS ($4,500): Burakovsky has racked up 15 points in 17 games with his new team. That's with a 9.3 shooting percentage that is the lowest of his career, so he could be doing even better. As I noted, the Kings are the one team on a back-to-back, and likely starter Cal Petersen has a 3.58 GAA and .878 save percentage.

Pavel Buchnevich, STL vs. ANA ($4,400): Buchnevich took a little time to get going after returning from injury, but he has five points in his last five games. On the year, he still has an 8.7 shooting percentage, so the future is looking even brighter for the Russian. Speaking of reasons for enthusiasm, the Ducks have a 4.24 GAA and have allowed a league-high 38.4 shots on net per contest.

Taylor Hall, BOS vs. CHI ($4,200): Hall has picked up an assist in each of his last two games, giving him 11 points on the season. He's also started 68.5 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone, second highest on the Bruins. Hall will have opportunity against a Blackhawks team that has allowed 34.7 shots on net per contest and has the 23rd-ranked penalty kill.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Red Wings at Blue Jackets

Dylan Larkin (C - $6,900), Lucas Raymond (W - $4,300), Jonatan Berggren (W - $3,600)

The Blue Jackets have been woeful defensively. They rank last in GAA at 4.31, and they have also given up 36.6 shots on net per contest. Joonas Korpisalo is Columbus' best option in net, and he has a career .902 save percentage. Detroit's top line has been tweaked a bit due to injury, but this trio has a great opportunity here.

Larkin is the leading light for the Red Wings as per usual. After having 69 points last season he has 19 points through 17 games this year. He's also put 53 shots on net for good measure. Raymond got off to a slow start, but he has six goals and two assists in his last 10 games. Five of those points have come on the power play, and the Jackets rank 19th on the penalty kill. Due to injuries, the Wings called up Beggren to give himself his first opportunity at the NHL level. The 22-year-old has responded with three points in four games.

Hurricanes at Wild

Sebastian Aho (C - $6,800), Martin Necas (W - $6,300), Stefan Noesen (W - $3,900)

The Wild have a 3.06 GAA, which is 20th in the NHL. However, Marc-Andre Fleury is out. That leaves FIlip Gustavsson as the lead netminder for the Wild. He has a 3.20 GAA and .901 save percentage. As long as Gustavsson is leading the way, Minnesota could be in trouble. The Hurricanes have not gotten a lot of depth scoring, but the top line is delivering.

Aho has eight goals and 10 assists through 17 games. He's never failed to have at least 24 goals in an NHL season, and the Finn is as reliable as it gets offensively speaking. Necas has been a fine secondary option in the past, but this year he's pacing the team with 21 points. His minutes are up a ton – 19:29 per game overall and 3:57 on the power play – so it's entirely possible he's going to be able to keep producing at a high level. Noesen is more along for the ride, but he's here on the top line. He's also tallied four points on the power play, so if the Wild rack up a few penalties, Noesen could capitalize.

DEFENSEMEN

Moritz Seider, DET vs. CLM ($5,200): Seider finally notched his first goal of the season to go with five assists. As a rookie he had 50 points and won the Calder, so I think the German defenseman is going to get in the groove. The Blue Jackets could help on that front, what with their league-high 4.31 GAA.

Morgan Rielly, TOR vs. BUF ($5,100): Rielly doesn't have a goal yet, but he does have 15 assists in 18 games. He's also on a five-game point streak. Who needs goals when you are a defenseman this prolific at playmaking? Craig Anderson has a 2.82 GAA and .910 save percentage, and the 41-year-old goalie isn't likely to handle shouldering a substantive role at this point in his career.

Torey Krug, STL vs. ANA ($4,400): Krug has seven points this season, with three on the power play. In his career, Krug has largely been a weapon with the extra man, having routinely notched double-digit power-play points every season. The Ducks, in addition to having allowed 38.4 shots on net per game, are battling the Canucks to avoid having the league's worst penalty kill.

