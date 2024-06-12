NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, June 13

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

With only one game on the schedule Thursday, your lineup will consist of one Captain, who carries a 1.5x multiplier, and five Flex slots. The salary cap is set at $50,000. There are no positional requirements and goaltenders are available to be selected. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Edmonton (vs. Florida) is the favorite on the Moneyline. The Oilers trail the Panthers 2-0 in the Stanley Cup Final. Florida has outscored Edmonton by a 7-1 margin in the series. The over/under for Thursday's contest is set for 5.5 goals.

CAPTAIN

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. FLA ($12,000 for Captain or $8,000 for Flex): Bouchard filled the scoresheet in Game 2, earning one assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots. He has generated one goal and six helpers across his last six outings. Bouchard's category coverage and offensive consistency during Edmonton's playoff run make him a strong option for Thursday's slate.

FLEX

Connor McDavid, EDM vs. FLA ($11,000): McDavid contributed an assist and three shots in Game 2 versus the Panthers. He has produced two goals, nine points and 27 shots across his last six outings.

Zach Hyman, EDM vs. FLA ($9,000): Hyman hasn't earned a point versus Florida despite posting four shots on goal in the series. Still, he stands a good chance of getting back on track in Game 3. Hyman has racked up eight of his playoff-leading 14 goals on home ice.

Aleksander Barkov, FLA at EDM ($8,200): Barkov is also a good candidate for the Captain spot, which would bump his salary to $12,300. He is currently trending toward playing in Game 3 after leaving Monday's 4-1 victory in the third period due to an upper-body injury. Barkov has one goal, five assists and 18 shots in his past six appearances.

Sam Bennett, FLA at EDM ($7,400): Bennett has registered three goals and three assists during his five-game point streak. He has four tallies and four helpers over his last eight contests. Bennett has two assists, four shots on goal and 17 hits through two postseason games versus Edmonton.

Evan Rodrigues, FLA at EDM ($5,600): Rodrigues has notched three goals and one assist over a three-game point spree. His red-hot play versus the Oilers, which includes three markers, three shots, four hits and two blocks in two games, gives him plenty of bang for the buck upside. Rodrigues also moved up to the top line during Wednesday's practice.

Anton Lundell, FLA at EDM ($5,200): Lundell has compiled one goal, three assists, six shots, four hits and four blocks in four games heading into Thursday night's action. He collected two helpers in Game 2 against the Oilers. If Barkov doesn't play, Lundell may also receive a larger role in Game 3.

