DraftKings NHL: Thursday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday's NHL slate consists of 13 games after 7:00 p.m. EST. Below, you'll find a breakdown of the action and suggested options for crafting an effective DraftKings DFS lineup. All game lines and odds used below are pulled from DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Panthers are Thursday's largest favorites in Montreal. Not far behind them are the Capitals in Arizona and surprisingly, the surging Flyers, who will host the scuffling Blackhawks. Florida's game is one of five with an over/under of 6.5 goals, along with Ducks-Blue Jackets, Lightning-Oilers, Red Wings-Golden Knights and Devils-Kraken.

GOALIES

Samuel Ersson, PHI vs. CHI ($8,400): Ersson's off to a 5-0-0 start, and he's allowed just eight goals in the five wins. Whether it's Ersson or Carter Hart ($8,400) in net, the goalie of choice for a Flyers team that's 8-2-0 in its last 10 games should thrive against a Blackhawks offense that's averaging 2.33 goals per game — second-fewest in the league.

Darcy Kuemper, WAS at ARI ($8,300): Kuemper's 8-2-3 since Nov. 23, and he's well positioned to add another victory against the team with which he spent the bulk of his career. He went through some lean years in Arizona, and not much has changed in that regard for the Coyotes, who have a bottom-five offense at 2.66 goals per game.

Frederik Andersen, CAR vs. MIN ($8,000): Andersen hasn't missed a beat since returning from a two-month injury lay-off. He's stopped 55 of 58 shots in two subsequent wins, and with the stout Hurricanes defense in front of him, Andersen should contain Minnesota's middling offense in what projects to be a low-scoring game (over/under: 5.5 goals).

Jordan Binnington, STL vs. NSH ($7,600): It has been a roller coaster season for Binnington, but managers searching for upside in net at an affordable valuation could catch lightning in a bottle with the St. Louis netminder. Binnington has interspersed duds and big games across his ledger, notching at least 23.7 fantasy points four times in his last 13 appearances but also scoring fewer than 5.0 four times. He has a favorable matchup Thursday at home against the Predators, who average just 2.73 goals.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Travis Konecny, PHI vs. CHI ($8,300): Konecny has been one of the league's best players over the past month, mustering a 12-10-22 line over his last 13 appearances. A Blackhawks team that's allowing 3.69 goals per game is unlikely to cool off the red-hot winger.

Brayden Point, TB at EDM ($6,800): Point's a tier below some of the superstars involved in this matchup, but he's a proven No. 1 center and has been producing like one lately. Over his last 12 games, Point has potted 10 goals while dishing six assists.

Jesper Bratt, NJ at SEA ($5,500): Seattle's Achilles heel has been the penalty kill, which is neck and neck with idle Vancouver's for the worst in the league at 69.9 percent. Bratt's poised to capitalize on that weakness. The winger's six power-play goals are tied for the team lead with centers Jack Hughes ($7,900) and Nico Hischier ($6,100). Bratt and Hughes both have 17 power-play points, which is one shy of Dougie Hamilton's ($6,900) team-leading total.

Trevor Zegras, ANH at CLS ($5,200): These teams have both commonly served as punching bags for superior opponents, but a head-to-head matchup between two of the league's three most generous defenses should allow some often-overlooked forwards to shine. Zegras has been held without a point only once in his last eight games, and he should keep rolling against a Blue Jackets team that's allowing 3.89 goals per game.

Nicolas Roy, VGK vs. DET ($3,500): The versatile Roy has bumped up to the top line recently, and he's producing like a top-line player in that role, with a 3-2-5 line over his last six games. At just $3,500, Roy's a low-risk, high-reward option given his current deployment on Jack Eichel's ($7,700) line.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Panthers at Canadiens

Sam Bennett (C - $5,200), Matthew Tkachuk (W - $7,900), Carter Verhaeghe (W - $5,900)

This line is poised for a productive night against a Montreal team that's giving up the sixth-most goals (3.62) and fifth-most shots (33.8) per game. Bennett and Tkachuk have clicked all year, rekindling the chemistry from their days with the Flames. The latter leads the Panthers in both goals and points with a 22-34-56 line, while the former has scored twice on 18 shots over the past five games. Verhaeghe is just one goal back of Tkachuk's team-leading total.

Blue Jackets vs. Ducks

Jack Roslovic (C - $4,000), Patrik Laine (W - $6,500), Johnny Gaudreau (W - $5,800)

Hosting one of only two other teams with fewer than 30 standings points, the Blue Jackets' top forwards should thrive in this one. A Ducks team that's allowing a league-high 4.18 goals per game is unlikely to have an answer for Laine and Gaudreau. The first-line wingers are tied for the team lead at 12 goals apiece, with Laine's total coming in only 29 appearances. Gaudreau easily leads the Blue Jackets with 41 points in 44 games, while Roslovic is the only other player that slides in ahead of Laine in points, with 24 points to Laine's 22.

Capitals at Coyotes

Nicklas Backstrom (C - $3,500), Sonny Milano (W - $3,300), Tom Wilson (W - $2,900)

Washington's affordable second line features two buy-low candidates who recently wrapped up lengthy recoveries from injury. Backstrom has dished two assists in five games, but he's capable of much more. The Swedish pivot is one of nine active players with more than 1,000 points and has a career average just a hair under a point per game. Wilson is also five games into his comeback from injury, and he's averaged over 0.3 goals per game since 2018-19. Milano's on pace to top 40 points and is a nice value play as well against the Coyotes, who give up 3.61 goals per game.

DEFENSEMEN

Brandon Montour, FLA at MON ($6,800): Montour has been held without a point just once in his last seven games, and his 8-29-37 line through 44 games has him on pace to flirt with 70 points. If you're stacking Panthers in this one, Montour's offensive upside makes him worth the lofty valuation.

Miro Heiskanen, DAL at LA ($5,800): Heiskanen has dished out five assists over his last three games. Overall, he ranks ninth among defensemen with 36 points, and he's posted a 1-2-3 line with nine shots in two previous matchups against the Kings.

Vince Dunn, SEA vs. NJ ($4,700): Keep locking Dunn in while he's rolling. His point streak is up to eight games, with a 5-7-12 line over that productive stretch. Despite the recent success, Dunn still carries a sub-$5,000 valuation.

K'Andre Miller, NYR vs. BOS ($4,100): Like Dunn, Miller remains affordable despite a lengthy point streak. In Miller's case, he's marked the scoresheet in seven straight with a 3-6-9 line. The matchup is as tough as it gets on paper, but the Rangers could be catching Boston at the right time, as the Bruins are finishing up a back-to-back set and deployed Vezina Trophy favorite Linus Ullmark as their goalie Wednesday.

