DraftKings NHL: Thursday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday's NHL slate includes seven games after 7:00 p.m. EST. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective DraftKings DFS lineup. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Panthers and Islanders are favored at home against the Sharks and Canucks, respectively, while the Oilers are expected to get the job done in Philadelphia. Florida's game has a slate-high over/under of 7.0 goals, while the Oilers and Islanders games both come in at 6.5, as does Kraken-Devils.

GOALIES

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. VAN ($8,300): Sorokin has bookended the All-Star break with shutouts, and his 12 shutouts since the start of last season are the most in the league. Continuing that shutout streak won't be easy against a Canucks team that's averaging 3.31 goals per game, but Sorokin should get plenty of support for once since Vancouver gives up 3.94 goals per game, putting him in position to get right back in the win column.

Stuart Skinner, EDM at PHI ($8,100): Whether it's Skinner or Jack Campbell ($8,100), Edmonton's goalie of choice will be set up for a strong performance in Philly. The Flyers average just 2.75 goals – sixth-fewest in the league – while the Oilers are 8-0-1 in their last nine games.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB vs. COL ($7,800): Vasilevskiy will be motivated to get the bad taste of allowing seven goals to the Panthers out of his mouth. Unlike the Colorado team that beat the Lightning in last year's Stanley Cup Final, this year's edition has been far less scary for opposing goalies due to a mix of injuries and decreased depth. Despite ranking seventh with 33.1 shots per game, the Avs are below league average in scoring at just 3.02 goals per game.

Logan Thompson, VGK at MIN ($7,500): This slate's expected to feature plenty of offense, but Golden Knights-Wild is projected to be more of a defensive battle, with an over/under of 5.5 goals. Thompson had been struggling heading into the All-Star break, and one possible explanation for his decline was fatigue, as Thompson hadn't previously been used as a No. 1 goalie in the NHL. Making his first appearance since Jan. 28, a refreshed Thompson will take on a Wild team that's playing its second game in as many nights.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Timo Meier, SJ at FLA ($7,600): With an over/under of 7.0 goals, this game should feature plenty of offense from both sides. Meier may not be a Shark much longer, but the top winger likely to be available at the trade deadline continues to drive up his value. His two-goal, three-point night in Tuesday's win over the Lightning included the overtime winner, and that performance raised Meier's season line to 30-21-51 through 52 games. The power forward's also second in the NHL with 232 shots on goal.

Jesper Bratt, NJ vs. SEA ($6,400): Bratt should remain effective in this one regardless of Jack Hughes' (upper body) status, as they skate on different lines at even strength. The Swedish winger is just above a point per game with a 20-31-51 line through 50, which includes two goals and three assists during his current four-game point streak.

Dylan Larkin, DET vs. CGY ($5,500): Larkin leads the Red Wings with 44 points in 48 games, and the first-line center is tied with winger Lucas Raymond ($4,100) for the team goals lead at 15. At his middling $5,500 valuation, Larkin's an appealing option on home ice against a Calgary team that's been getting poor play in net. Jacob Markstrom has an .892 save percentage this season and an .867 mark in his last six appearances. Backup Dan Vladar has been only marginally better with a .904 mark.

Andrew Mangiapane, CGY at DET ($3,800): Mangiapane hasn't been able to replicate the success from last year's 35-goal campaign, but he's been heating up lately, with a 2-4-6 line in his last five games. The winger's most recent goal was a lucky one, as it wasn't ruled a kicking motion despite Mangiapane lifting his skate off the ice and swinging it to direct the puck into the net in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Rangers. Nonetheless, he's on the upswing but remains quite affordable heading into a visit to a Detroit team that's allowing 3.31 goals per game.

Conor Garland, VAN at NYI ($3,600): Garland's a streaky scorer, and while his inconsistency is maddening for coaches, it can lead to nice value opportunities for shrewd DFS players. He's currently in the midst of an uptick, with a 2-4-6 line over the past six games, which makes Garland a low-risk, high-reward option at just $3,600.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Oilers at Flyers

Leon Draisaitl (C - $8,300), Zach Hyman (W - $8,100), Evander Kane (W - $6,700)

Since Connor McDavid ($9,900) doesn't need good linemates to dominate, the Oilers have stacked much of their talent on this second line. Draisaitl's 76 points are second in the NHL behind McDavid's 93. Hyman just had a seven-game point streak snapped, but he still boasts a 26-34-60 line through 50 games. Kane has missed most of the season, but he's been productive when available, with a 7-9-16 line and 71 shots in 19 appearances.

Panthers vs. Sharks

Sam Bennett (C - $5,000), Matthew Tkachuk ($8,000), Carter Verhaeghe (W - $6,500)

This line is coming off a dominant performance against the Lightning, in which its members combined for five goals, 12 points and 15 shots. Tkachuk has been exquisite all season, ranking fifth league-wide in points with a 27-44-71 line through 50 games with Florida. Verhaeghe leads the Panthers with 28 goals, and Bennett's puck luck is starting to regress upwards. Even after scoring two goals on seven shots in his last two games, Bennett's still shooting only 8.4 percent, well below his 10.2 percent career mark and 12.1 percent conversion rate as a member of the Panthers prior to this season.

Islanders vs. Canucks

Bo Horvat (C - $7,200), Mathew Barzal (W - $5,600), Josh Bailey (W - $3,400)

Horvat scored his first goal as an Islander and 32nd of the season in the previous game, and the recent trade acquisition will have a nice opportunity to add to that total against his former team, as the Canucks are allowing the second-most goals per game in the NHL (3.94). Barzal has moved over to the wing to accommodate Horvat. While Barzal's feeble shot makes him an awkward fit on the wing, the speedy playmaker has made it work thus far with a point in each of Horvat's first two games, raising Barzal's season line to 13-32-45 in 53 games. Bailey's a nice value given the defensive attention both of his linemates demand, though the former 70-point scorer has only 20.

DEFENSEMEN

Erik Karlsson, SJ at FLA ($7,100): Karlsson should be worth paying up for in what's expected to be a goal-fest. A 2-3-5 line in the two games sandwiching the All-Star break has Karlsson up to 69 points in 52 games. That's easily the highest total among defensemen and is tied with Jason Robertson for sixth among all NHL skaters.

Aaron Ekblad, FLA vs. SJ ($5,700): Ekblad continues to pepper the net with pucks, and he's been rewarded for his aggressiveness recently. Over the past four games, Ekblad has a 1-5-6 line and 18 shots on goal while throwing in three blocks for good measure. A Sharks team that's surrendering 3.73 goals per game is unlikely to cool him off.

Noah Hanifin, CGY at DET ($4,500): Hanifin has taken a step back after seemingly breaking out with a 10-38-48 line last season. He's looked better lately, though, racking up a 1-4-5 line over his last five games. The top-pairing blueliner should see plenty of action on a nightly basis moving forward for a Flames team that needs every point it can get to stay in the playoff race.

Samuel Girard, COL at TB ($4,000): Girard's often overlooked with all the talent on Colorado's blue line, but he's a quietly strong source of offense. He's currently riding a four-game point streak that's included a 1-4-5 line, as well as 12 shots and 12 blocks. Girard needed only 48 games to rack up 32 points in 2020-21, so he's capable of sustaining a substantial level of productivity over a longer span.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Sasha Yodashkin plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Youngsash, DraftKings: Yashdogg,Yahoo: Sasha, Fanball: Yashdogg.