DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Tuesday's NHL slate features six games after 7:00 p.m. EST. Below, you'll find a breakdown of the action and suggested options for crafting an effective DraftKings DFS lineup. All game lines and odds used below are pulled from DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are two obvious choices to build around in what's otherwise expected to be a highly competitive slate. The Lightning are heavy favorites at home against the Sharks, while the Oilers are favored in Detroit. Both of those games have over/unders of 6.5 goals, as does Avalanche-Penguins.

GOALIES

Brian Elliott, TB vs. SJ ($8,100): Look for a much better effort out of the Lightning here after getting blown out 7-1 by the Panthers on Monday coming out of the All-Star break. Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed all seven of those goals, so Elliott will likely get the nod against a Sharks team that has only 15 wins in 51 games — tied for the fewest wins in the NHL. Elliott's 9-3-0 with a 3.07 GAA and .903 save percentage.

Martin Jones, SEA at NYI ($8,000): Jones is 8-2-0 on his last 10 decisions, bringing his record to 23-7-3 overall. Goals are expected to be hard to come by in this game with an over/under of 5.5 goals, and while the Islanders will be finishing up a back-to-back, Seattle will have fresh legs coming out of the All-Star break.

Anthony Stolarz, ANH at CHI ($7,700): The porous Ducks defense hasn't made life easy on the team's goalies, but Stolarz (3.88) actually has a lower GAA than John Gibson (3.89), who will likely get the night off after manning the crease Monday. For once, the Ducks won't be clearly outclassed by their opponents, as Chicago's one of only two teams that's below Anaheim in the standings. The Ducks have quietly played better lately, with a 4-1-1 record in their last six games.

Juuse Saros, NSH vs. VGK ($7,400): Saros took a three-game winning streak into the All-Star break, and he'll look to pick up where he left off against a scuffling Vegas offense. The Golden Knights are 1-5-2 in their last eight games and have scored two goals or fewer in six of their last seven.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Bo Horvat, NYI vs. SEA ($7,500): Horvat was held off the scoresheet in his Islanders debut Monday, but he had already tied his career high with 31 goals in 49 games with Vancouver prior to coming over in a blockbuster trade. Did the Islanders overpay for Horvat based on an outlier season in a contract year? Probably. However, he's still a decent player and will be motivated to make a strong impression during the honeymoon phase for a team that handed him an eight-year extension before he even made his Islanders debut.

Sidney Crosby, PIT vs. COL ($7,400): Crosby was one of the league's hottest skaters heading into the All-Star break, with a 3-9-12 line during his active seven-game point streak. There are 10 skaters with higher valuations in this slate, but Crosby's more than capable of delivering a top-10 fantasy performance Tuesday, even against a stout Colorado defense.

Evan Rodrigues, COL at PIT ($5,200): Rodrigues will be motivated to perform against his former team, and he's in position to deliver strong value while occupying a top-six role for the Avalanche. He's been held off the scoresheet only three times in the past 15 games while averaging a point per game over that span.

Adam Henrique, ANH at CHI ($5,200): Henrique has thrived in a top-line role recently, notching seven goals in his last nine games to go with three assists. The veteran winger has a nice opportunity to build on his momentum against a Blackhawks team that's allowing 3.63 goals per game.

Michael Rasmussen, DET vs. EDM ($3,300): Rasmussen has been a nice value play ever since shifting from bottom-six center to top-six winger. A 2-2-4 line over his last three games has brought Rasmussen up to five goals and 14 points over his past 18 appearances.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Lightning vs. Sharks

Brayden Point (C - $6,800), Nikita Kucherov (W - $7,900), Steven Stamkos (W - $7,500)

With Tampa Bay clustering its top three forwards on one line, this is the obvious line to build around Tuesday against a Sharks team that's giving up 3.75 goals per game. These are the Lightning's top three scorers in both goals and points. Kucherov has a 20-53-73 line, Stamkos is at 24-33-57, and Point's at 29-26-55.

Oilers at Red Wings

Connor McDavid (C - $9,900), Zach Hyman (W - $8,200), Dylan Holloway (W - $3,500)

While the Lightning are stacking their top forwards, Edmonton's currently deploying McDavid and Leon Draisaitl ($8,600) on separate lines. McDavid leads the league with 41 goals, and his 51 assists are two shy of Kucherov's league-best total. Hyman has benefited greatly from sharing the ice with McDavid, as a 6-10-16 line during an active seven-game point streak has propelled Hyman to a career-high 60 points overall. Holloway's still finding his footing in the NHL, but he was drafted 14th overall in 2020, suggesting that scouts saw offensive upside in his game.

Blackhawks vs. Ducks

Jason Dickinson (C - $3,900), Patrick Kane (W - $5,700), Andreas Athanasiou (W - $3,800)

This could be the rare time that a Blackhawks stack is actually prudent, as Chicago will host a Ducks team that's allowing a league-high 4.02 goals per game. Naturally, the line to target is the one featuring Kane. The two-time 100-point scorer is one point back of Max Domi's ($4,300) team lead with 34, but Kane's rate of .76 points per game is tops on the Blackhawks. Opposite Kane is Athanasiou, who has already reached double-digit goals for a seventh consecutive campaign, having scored as many as 30 in a season before. Dickinson centering the top line is all you need to know about the current state of the rebuilding Blackhawks, but he's on a two-game goal streak and on pace to top 25 points for the first time in his career.

DEFENSEMEN

Seth Jones, CHI vs. ANH ($6,100): Jones has a high floor thanks to his well-rounded game, as he's produced 100 shots and 76 blocks in only 38 appearances. Chicago's top blueliner has added a 3-9-12 line over his last 12 games, and he has a nice opportunity to build on that recent production against the league-worst Ducks defense.

Victor Hedman, TB vs. SJ ($6,000): Hedman could be a useful piece in a Lightning stack. Only 10 of his 33 points have come on the power play, so he'll be undeterred by San Jose's sixth-ranked, 82.3 percent penalty kill.

Moritz Seider, DET vs. EDM ($5,300): Seider has regressed offensively after a 50-point rookie season, but he's starting to pick up the pace again with 11 points in his last 10 games. With plenty of open ice against the up-tempo Oilers, Seider's ability to join the rush should be on full display.

Vince Dunn, SEA at NYI ($5,200): Dunn has a 5-12-17 line in his last 15 games, as we're in the midst of his long-anticipated breakout season. Even in what's likely to be a defensive battle, Dunn brings plenty of offensive upside relative to his $5,200 valuation.

