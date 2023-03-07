DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Tuesday's NHL slate features 10 games after 7:00 p.m. EST. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective DraftKings DFS lineup. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

As expected in a larger slate like this one, there are numerous lopsided matchups to target. The Hurricanes in Montreal, Avalanche vs. the Sharks, Penguins vs. the Blue Jackets, Kraken vs. the Ducks and Lightning vs. the Flyers are all massive favorites. Carolina's game has an over/under of 6.0 goals, as does Flames-Wild, but the rest of Tuesday's slate checks in at 6.5.

GOALIES

Frederik Andersen, CAR at MON ($8,400): Andersen posted a shutout in his last start and has allowed no more than one goal in three of his last five starts. The stout Carolina defense should limit the chances Montreal produces against the Danish netminder, and the Canadiens are averaging a meager 2.68 goals per game.

Tristan Jarry, PIT vs. CLS ($8,200): Jarry was scratched from Saturday's start due to an illness, but assuming he's feeling better, he should be thrust right back into the crease for a Pittsburgh team locked in a battle for the final two playoff spots. The Penguins' top goalie is riding a personal three-game winning streak, which has boosted his season record to 19-7-5 along with a 2.77 GAA and .916 save percentage. Jarry should build on those strong stats against a Columbus team with a league-worst 20-37-6 record.

Filip Gustavsson, MIN vs. CGY ($7,900): Gustavsson's 6-0-2 in his last eight outings, with just 11 goals against during this strong stretch. Conversely, the Flames have won only once in their last six games. That victory came Monday in Dallas, but Calgary will have a tough time replicating that result with tired legs after traveling to Minnesotra.

Carter Hart, PHI at TB ($7,300): Hart isn't for the faint of heart here, as his floor is quite low against the explosive Lightning offense, but the talented young netminder makes for an intriguing against-the-grain play. Tampa Bay has been in free fall recently, dropping five in a row and eight of 10. The Lightning have been shut out twice in that longer span, while Hart's coming off a strong effort in which he held the Red Wings to one goal while making 25 stops in a 3-1 win Sunday.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Brayden Point, TB vs. PHI ($7,400): Point can't be blamed for Tampa Bay's recent struggles, as he had a seven-game goal streak going before the Lightning were shut out Sunday in Carolina. He added six assists to his seven goals during the streak, bringing his season line to 39-34-73 through 63 games.

Nick Schmaltz, ARI vs. STL ($6,200): Schmaltz has some pretty extreme home/road splits, which makes him an enticing play on home ice against a reeling Blues team that's giving up 3.65 goals per game. The top-line winger has a 13-14-27 line in 24 games at Mullett Rena and just a 6-10-16 line in 23 games elsewhere this season. Over his last 12 games regardless of location, Schmaltz has contributed an 8-7-15 line.

Pavel Buchnevich, STL at ARI ($5,600): Sticking with Blues-Coyotes, Buchnevich is one of the few fantasy bright spots left in St. Louis. He has been held without a point only once in his last nine appearances, producing a 3-11-14 line over that span. The productive winger should keep rolling against a Coyotes team that's surrendering 3.56 goals per game.

Dawson Mercer, NJ vs. TOR ($5,000): Mercer's goal streak was halted at eight games, but he still has points in nine straight, with a 10-6-16 line over that span. Skating in a top-six role on the potent Devils offense, Mercer will be looking to extend his point streak against a Maple Leafs team that's been mediocre on the road with a 15-11-4 record.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, CAR at MON ($3,100): Kotkaniemi's coming off a five-point outburst Sunday. The former third overall pick of the Canadiens will be motivated to build off that effort here against his former team, and Kotkaniemi's a low-risk, high-reward play at $3,100.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Avalanche vs. Sharks

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $9,800), Valeri Nichushkin (W - $6,400), Artturi Lehkonen (W - $5,500)

Building around MacKinnon's line is the sensible thing to do against a Sharks team that's allowing 3.69 goals per game, if you can clear enough cap space. The star center leads all available skaters Tuesday with 20.0 fantasy points per game, and MacKinnon's averaging a goal per game in his last 11 to go with eight assists over that span. Injuries have prevented Nichushkin from building sustained success this season, but the hulking winger has at least one point in each of his last seven appearances, while Lehkonen has been held without a point only twice in his last 10 games.

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets

Sidney Crosby (C - $7,100), Jake Guentzel (W - $7,300), Rickard Rakell (W - $6,000)

Crosby and Guentzel make up one of the most reliable stacks over the past few seasons, and this campaign has been no exception. Crosby has a 27-46-73 line through 62 games, while Guentzel has a 24-30-54 line in 58 appearances. The latter has gone 20 shots without a goal over the past six games, but a visit from a Blue Jackets team that's surrendering 3.70 goals per game presents a golden opportunity for Guentzel to post a breakout performance. Rakell has posted three-plus shots in each of his last four games and could also snap out of his slump in this favorable matchup.

Kraken vs. Ducks

Matty Beniers (C - $4,700), Jared McCann (W - $5,700), Jordan Eberle (W - $4,900)

There are plenty of star players with favorable matchups Tuesday, so locking in some or all of Seattle's affordable top line can clear cap space to pursue pricier options elsewhere without sacrificing upside, as the Kraken will be hosting a Ducks team that's allowing a league-high 4.03 goals per game. Eberle's team-high 50 points include a 4-8-12 line over his last 11 games. McCann leads the Kraken with 30 goals, including four in his last four games. Beniers ranks second in goals and fourth in points on the Kraken with 19 and 45, respectively.

DEFENSEMEN

Mikhail Sergachev, TB vs. PHI ($5,700): Victor Hedman left the Lightning's last game due to an undisclosed injury, and Sergachev would stand to benefit if Hedman can't go Tuesday. Sergachev would likely absorb a significant portion of the team-leading 23:59 TOI vacated by Hedman's absence, and the Russian blueliner's power-play usage would grow without Hedman around to siphon off playing time at the point.

Noah Dobson, NYI vs. BUF ($5,600): The Sabres are playing their second game in as many nights and allowing 3.55 goals per game, so the low-octane Islanders offense is poised for a stronger performance in this one. Dobson leads the charge from the back end, as he's more than doubled the goal total of the next-highest Islanders defenseman and nearly doubled the next-best point total with a 12-25-37 line. His 17 power-play points are the most among all healthy skaters in an Islanders uniform, and Dobson will have a nice opportunity to add to his power-play success against Buffalo's 72.6 percent penalty kill, which is second-worst in the league.

Justin Faulk, STL at ARI ($5,500): Faulk has stuffed the stat sheet lately, complementing a 2-4-6 line over the past seven games with six multi-shot performances and five multi-block efforts in that span. The well-rounded defenseman's poised for another strong performance against the lowly Coyotes.

Vince Dunn, SEA vs. ANH ($5,000): Dunn's current six-game point streak has boosted his season line to 11-37-48, putting him just two points shy of Eberle's team-leading total and tied for second with McCann. Whether as part of a Kraken stack against the league's worst defensive team or a standalone option, Dunn should deliver strong value at $5,000.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Sasha Yodashkin plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Youngsash, DraftKings: Yashdogg,Yahoo: Sasha, Fanball: Yashdogg.