DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Tuesday's NHL slate consists of 11 games after 7:00 p.m. EDT. Below, you'll find a breakdown of the action and suggested options for crafting an effective DraftKings DFS lineup. All game lines and odds used below are pulled from DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Flames desperately need a win to bolster their playoff hopes, but they're in good shape to get one at home against the last-place Blackhawks. Just behind Calgary as the second-biggest favorite is Toronto at home against the Blue Jackets. The Hurricanes vs. Ottawa and Avalanche in San Jose are both expected to take care of business as both teams try to get one step closer to winning their respective divisions. Toronto's game is tied with Sabres-Panthers for the slate-high over/under of 7.0 goals.

GOALIES

Frederik Andersen, CAR vs. OTT ($8,300): With some of the other lopsided games expected to see significant scoring from both sides, Andersen stands out as a solid goalie option on home ice against the 19th-ranked Ottawa offense. Andersen's 20-9-1 with a 2.42 GAA and .904 save percentage.

Alexandar Georgiev, COL at SJ ($8,200): Georgiev has been one of the hottest goalies down the stretch with the Avalanche steamrolling everything in their path. He's 8-2-0 in his last 10 decisions, with two or fewer goals allowed in six of those 10 games. Georgiev should keep rolling against the Sharks, who are one of four teams with fewer than 60 standings points.

Jonathan Quick, VGK at NSH ($7,900): Quick will get this second leg of a back-to-back, and he has a nice opportunity to improve his 5-2-0 record as a member of the Golden Knights. The Predators will be highly motivated since they are still in the playoff hunt, but they simply don't have the personnel to keep pace with top teams given Nashville's plethora of key injuries. Nashville just got manhandled 5-1 by the Stars on Monday night, and the Predators have gone 4-6-1 in their last 11 games while scoring more than two goals only twice over that span.

Devon Levi, BUF at FLA ($6,500): Levi will be an intriguing value play if he gets the nod for this pivotal game. Buffalo's potential goalie of the future won his NHL debut this past Friday, setting aside 31 of 33 shots in an overtime victory against a Rangers team that was admittedly off its game in the second leg of a back-to-back. At just $6,500, Levi could be the bargain of the day against a Panthers team that averages a league-high 36.8 shots per game, though his floor is also low.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Jake Guentzel, PIT at NJ ($7,500): Guentzel has enjoyed his fair share of success in big games, and with every point crucial to the Penguins in their playoff push, the winger has been fully engaged down the stretch. He has 11 goals on 59 shots in the last 15 games. This matchup looks daunting on paper, but the Devils have been prone to clunkers down the stretch, having gone 4-5-2 in their last 11 games while allowing five-plus goals in three of their last six.

Jordan Kyrou, STL vs. PHI ($7,300): The Blues won't be in the playoffs this year, but that hasn't stopped Kyrou from building up his personal accolades. The speedy winger could still reach a point per game with a strong finish, and his 36-35-71 line through 74 games includes five goals in his last five games. A Flyers team that's been playing without starting goalie Carter Hart (lower body) will have a tough time slowing Kyrou down.

Dylan Larkin, DET at MON ($6,900): Larkin's another top forward enjoying a strong finish on a non-playoff team. He has a 5-3-8 line during his current four-game point streak heading into a matchup with a Montreal team that's giving up 3.66 goals per game.

Jared McCann, SEA at VAN ($5,700): McCann continues to provide excellent value. His pair of goals on seven shots Monday against the Coyotes brought his goal total up to 37, which is tied for 15th across the NHL. In this slate alone, there are 28 wingers with more expensive valuations than McCann.

Casey Mittelstadt, BUF at FLA ($3,200): Mittelstadt has been integral to Buffalo's playoff push, dishing seven helpers across his last four games. The likely return of Tage Thompson ($7,900) could push Mittelstadt down the lineup, but Mittelstadt should remain an integral piece of Buffalo's power play, on which he has racked up 16 points.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets

Auston Matthews (C - $9,100), Michael Bunting (W - $4,300), Calle Jarnkrok (W - $3,600)

The Matthews vs. Connor McDavid ($10,300) debate is pretty much settled at this point, but just for one night, the former is more appealing, as he'll face a Blue Jackets team that's surrendering 3.97 goals per game. Matthews should get playmaker Mitchell Marner ($6,500) back on his side after Marner was rested last game, but even if the 95-point scorer is rested again, Matthews should continue to generate plenty of chances after producing a 5-3-8 line and 38 shots over the past six games. Jarnkrok has four goals in his last eight games, while Bunting has chipped in double-digit fantasy points in four of his last six games.

Avalanche at Sharks

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $9,600), Mikko Rantanen (W - $7,800), Evan Rodrigues (W - $4,600)

A Sharks team that's allowing 3.75 goals per game is unlikely to slow down MacKinnon or Rantanen. MacKinnon has a 5-10-15 line in his last nine games, and that isn't even much of a departure from his season average of 1.52 points per game. Rantanen's coming off a four-point performance, which raised his season line to 49-43-92 — he's fourth in goals and 12th in points. Rodrigues is a low-risk, high-reward play at just $4,600 while occupying a top-line role.

Flames vs. Blackhawks

Mikael Backlund (C - $5,800), Jonathan Huberdeau (W - $4,100), Blake Coleman (W - $3,700)

This has been the most effective line in Calgary's balanced offense recently. Backlund has a 3-8-11 line in his last 12 games. Huberdeau has been a massive disappointment after scoring 115 points for the Panthers last season, but he's picked it up lately with a 3-7-10 line in his last 11 contests. Coleman has added a 4-3-7 line in his last nine games, and this affordable trio should provide nice value against the Blackhawks, who are bringing up the rear in the league standings with 54 points.

DEFENSEMEN

Brandon Montour, BUF vs. FLA ($6,600): Montour has been productive all season with 65 points in 75 games, and he's been especially integral to Florida's playoff push recently, with 14 points in the last 12 games. He'll be highly motivated for this pivotal game with massive playoff race implications against his former team. Another player who has been hot recently and can similarly benefit from this revenge game narrative is Panthers winger Sam Reinhart ($5,800) — Buffalo's second overall draft pick in 2014 has an 8-9-17 line over the last 12 games for Florida.

Morgan Rielly, TOR vs. CLS ($5,300): If you're stacking Maple Leafs against the lowly Blue Jackets, make sure to bring Rielly along for the ride. Toronto's top defenseman has a 2-6-8 line in his last nine games.

Jake Sanderson, OTT at CAR ($5,200): Despite the daunting matchup in Carolina, Sanderson has some against-the-grain appeal here. He's operating as Ottawa's top defenseman with Thomas Chabot (upper body) sidelined, and Sanderson has produced at least 12.7 fantasy points in each of the last three games thanks to 13 shots and nine blocks.

Jaccob Slavin, CAR vs. OTT ($3,900): Slavin's a better real life player than fantasy player, but the shutdown defenseman has been solid in the latter realm recently as well, averaging over 12 fantasy points in the past three games thanks to a goal and two assists. The Senators have allowed three-plus goals in four of their last five games, so perhaps Slavin can stay hot here.

