DraftKings NHL: Wednesday Breakdown

Wednesday's NHL slate consists of two Game 4s from Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs after 7:00 p.m. EDT. Below, you'll find a breakdown of the action and suggested options for crafting an effective DraftKings DFS lineup. All game lines and odds used below are pulled from DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Oilers are favored at home as they look to tie their series against the Golden Knights in a game with an over/under of 7.0 goals. Maple Leafs-Panthers has an over/under of 6.5 goals, and Toronto's a slight favorite to win on the road and keep its season alive, as Florida leads that series 3-0.

GOALIES

Stuart Skinner, EDM vs. VGK ($8,200): Skinner's tough to trust at the moment, as he's given up four-plus goals in three of his last four outings, though his other start over that stretch was a 30-save effort in Edmonton's 5-1 Game 2 win. With the Oilers at home and looking to counterpunch after falling behind again in the series, Skinner's likely to get decent support, so his ceiling remains high.

Joseph Woll, TOR at FLA ($7,900): Desperate times call for desperate measures, so Toronto's throwing everything at the Woll and hoping something sticks. The 24-year-old netminder allowed all three of Florida's goals after entering in relief in Game 3, but Woll was strong in the regular season, going 6-1-0 with a 2.16 GAA and .932 save percentage. With Ilya Samsonov (upper body) unavailable, Woll's getting the nod over two-time Stanley Cup champion Matt Murray in this must-win game for the Maple Leafs.

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA vs. TOR ($7,500): Bobrovsky's likely to be the most popular option among Wednesday's goalies given his reasonable valuation and the fact that he's on a six-game winning streak. He's also by far the most accomplished and experienced of the four probable starting netminders, and Bobrovksy has limited Toronto to two goals in each game of this series.

Adin Hill, VGK vs. EDM ($7,000): Hill has some major bargain appeal at just $7,000, though his floor's also low against the explosive Edmonton offense. He has stopped all 28 shots he's faced in two relief appearances in this series, and he played most of Game 3 after Laurent Brossoit ($7,500) exited due to a lower-body injury. Between the regular season and playoffs, Hill is 17-7-1 with a 2.39 GAA and .917 save percentage. Jonathan Quick ($7,000) will likely work as the backup if Brossoit sits out Game 4.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Auston Matthews, TOR at FLA ($9,000): Matthews may have earned a bit of goodwill by finally winning a playoff series, but he'll catch plenty of heat if he follows that up by getting swept by an 8-seed. Toronto's best player has just two assists through three games in this series while being blanked on all 14 of his shots, but a desperate Matthews with his back against the wall is capable of producing a lineup-carrying performance, and he scored five goals in the first round.

Zach Hyman, EDM vs. VGK ($5,700): Hyman has been a bit disappointing this postseason, though he does quietly have five assists in this series. He set career highs during the regular season with 36 goals and 83 points.

Mark Stone, VGK at EDM ($5,300): Stone leads the Golden Knights in points with a 4-7-11 line this postseason. Vegas took a page out of Tampa Bay's book by stashing Stone on LTIR to go over the salary cap in the regular season, but it's apparent that much like Nikita Kucherov a few years ago, Stone has been healthy and ready to hit the ground running for the playoffs.

Sam Reinhart, FLA vs. TOR ($4,900): Reinhart has been an understated contributor to Florida's playoff run. He scored the overtime winner in Game 3 against the Maple Leafs, giving Reinhart a 5-2-7 line through 10 games this postseason. Reinhart's middle-six role at even strength is accompanied by a spot on the top power-play unit.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Oilers vs. Golden Knights

Connor McDavid (C - $9,700), Leon Draisaitl (W - $8,000), Evander Kane (W - $5,200)

Draisaitl continues to lead all playoff scorers, and his league-high 17 points this postseason include a whopping 13 goals. McDavid's tied for second with 15 points this postseason, and Edmonton's pair of stars continue to be productive if you can afford to lock them in. Kane has a modest 3-1-4 line on 28 shots this postseason, but he's capable of breaking out at any time on this line.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs

Sam Bennett (C - $5,100), Matthew Tkachuk (W - $7,300), Nick Cousins (W - $2,900)

Tkachuk has been the Panthers' leader, as he's set the tone physically and emotionally while leading the team in points with a 5-10-15 line. Bennett has added a 4-3-7 line in just nine appearances this postseason, while Cousins has chipped in five points in 10 games and is a nice value on this line.

Golden Knights at Oilers

Jack Eichel (C - $6,800), Jonathan Marchessault (W - $4,700), Ivan Barbashev (W - $3,200)

This line has brought a nice mix of productivity and affordability. Eichel's 5-5-10 line this postseason includes a 2-3-5 output through three games in this series. Barbashev has thrived on the top line with three goals in this series, and Marchessault's 29 shots this postseason are one back of Eichel's team-leading total while no other Golden Knight has cracked 20.

DEFENSEMEN

Brandon Montour, FLA vs. TOR ($5,800): Montour's scoring pace has slowed down after he lit the lamp five times in the first round against Boston, but he's still generating plenty of chances, as he's scored one goal on 12 shots through three games against the Maple Leafs. Only Draisaitl and Mikko Rantanen (seven) have more goals than Montour this postseason.

Morgan Rielly, TOR at FLA ($5,000): Rielly's 3-8-11 line is good for the second-most points among blueliner this postseason. He's riding an eight-game point streak and is Toronto's top all-situations defenseman.

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. VGK ($4,900): Bouchard continues to be a no-brainer on the blue line. His 11-game point streak was snapped in Game 3, but Bouchard still leads all defensemen in points this postseason with a 3-11-14 line.

Alec Martinez, VGK at EDM ($3,900): Martinez has a high floor thanks to his shot blocking ability. He has blocked 22 shots through eight playoff games, with multiple blocks in all but one of those contests. The veteran blueliner also has multiple shots on goal in each of the past seven games.

