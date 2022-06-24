FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Avalanche can finish the job after Nazem Kadri's overtime heroics in Game 4 put the Lightning on the brink of elimination. It would end Tampa's valiant bid for a three-peat while Colorado would claim their first Cup in 21 years, both times where Joe Sakic was heavily involved.

The series has been surprisingly uncompetitive with the Avs dominating for most of the series even though Nathan MacKinnon has scored only one goal - and it didn't even go in off his stick. Mikko Rantanen leads Colorado with eight points, but it's Cale Makar who remains the frontrunner for playoff MVP. The Lightning may have just run out of gas with key players playing hurt and Andrei Vasilevskiy looking human.

GOALIES

Showdown formats don't allow goalies, but note Darcy Kuemper and Vasilevskiy are expected to start. While Kuemper has posted the superior stats, there's no doubt who the better netminder is.

VALUE PLAYS

Darren Helm, COL vs. TB ($6,500): Helm has been a buzzsaw the entire series. His 30 hits are 12 more than any other player and more than anyone ever expected. Helm has also managed to notch two points. The Avs' fourth line has been very involved and don't seem to be letting up.

Corey Perry, TB at COL ($6,500): With Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli obviously hurt, it's going to fall on the Lightning's depth to provide scoring. Perry's been excellent around the net and occasionally features on the power play. The Lightning were victorious in Game 3 because they were often able to get to the slot, which is where Perry excels and where he potted a goal.

LINE STACKS

Nazem Kadri (C - $11,000), Gabriel Landeskog (W - $13,000), Valeri Nichushkin (W - $11,500)

This will be a very popular stack with Landeskog and Nichushkin leading the Avs with three goals apiece this series. Kadri's hand looked fine when he buried the OT winner, and Nathan MacKinnon's been drawing a lot of attention and finding it difficult to score. The Avs' second unit will also draw the softer matchups especially since they have last change at home.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL vs. TB ($14,500): The Conn Smythe favorite is head and shoulders above everyone else and with 27 points has already set the record for playoff scoring by a defenseman in the cap era. He also ranks eighth in points per game (min. 10 GP) and 58 spots ahead of the next highest defenseman (Adam Fox), making him the only worthwhile choice in showdown formats.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.