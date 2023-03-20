FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are five games to open the week, highlighted by Flames at Kings. There's plenty of familiarity between the two divisional opponents, including the return of Darryl Sutter to L.A., where he won two Stanley Cups, and also players who have played on both teams, including Tyler Toffoli and Trevor Lewis.

The other game to watch will be Penguins vs. Senators. While the Sens' playoff hopes have pretty much been dashed, the Pens are just hanging on by a thread after losing three straight by a combined 16-6 score.

Note the Sharks at Oilers and Flames at Kings matchups are available for the After Hours slate.

GOALIES

Alexandar Georgiev, COL vs. CHI ($8,600): Georgiev will be going for his fifth straight win and the Avs should win this matchup with ease. The Avs have split the season series with the Hawks, who come into this matchup with some momentum having won two of their past three, but also note Georgiev has never lost to the Hawks in his career, going 3-0-0 with a .914 save percentage.

Stuart Skinner, EDM vs. SJ ($7,800): Skinner should be a popular option in one of the most lopsided matchups of the night. There's zero chance the Sharks can contain the Oilers offense, meaning Skinner's going to get plenty of goal support, most likely resulting in a fourth straight win for the Oilers' young netminder.

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA vs. DET ($7,300): Bobrovsky has suffered a regulation loss just once in March and the Wings have been very poor over the past month, losing nine times in their past 11 games. The Panthers, meanwhile, have ramped up their chase for a playoff spot and won six of their past eight.

VALUE PLAYS

Denis Malgin, COL vs. CHI ($3,800): Malgin snapped a three-game point drought with a helper against the Wings and he's skating on the second line with J.T. Compher and Valeri Nichushkin. Malgin's offensive ceiling isn't very high, but this is a good matchup with a poor Hawks defense.

Pius Suter, DET at FLA ($3,600): Suter has been skating with Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond on the Wings' top line and in his previous game snapped his 11-game goal drought. While the Wings offense has struggled and the Panthers carrying a lot of momentum into this matchup, the Panthers have also allowed 15 goals in their past four games.

William Eklund, SJ at EDM ($3,400): Eklund was re-assigned to the AHL on Sunday though he could get called up before Monday's game. He's been playing with Logan Couture instead of Tomas Hertl lately, and in his past three games has managed to score two goals. He's been playing a top-six role and consistently puts pucks on net.

LINE STACKS

Avalanche vs. Blackhawks

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $10,400), Mikko Rantanen (W - $9,500), Evan Rodrigues (C - $5,500)

Rantanen's working on a four-game goal streak while Rodrigues has managed to pot three points in his past four games. MacKinnon is, well, MacKinnon, and he remains one of the league's top scorers. The Avs should run the table in this matchup and outshout the Hawks by an average of 10.5 shots in their two previous meetings this season.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL vs. CHI ($7,800): Makar has been brilliant and coming off his second three-assist effort in four games. His point streak is currently at eight games and he should have no problems extending it.

Brandon Montour, FLA at DET ($7,300): If it wasn't evident for much of the season, Montour has been the Panthers' best defenseman and has remained on the top power play unit while Aaron Ekblad has been demoted to the second unit.

Rasmus Andersson, CGY at LA ($6,200): Andersson has the hot hand for the Flames with a four-game point streak. At this salary, Andersson offers up pretty good value and also quarterbacks PP1 for some added value. The Kings PK has been one of their big weaknesses this season, ranking 24th in the league.

