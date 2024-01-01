FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

With only one game on the schedule Monday, your lineup will consist of one Captain, who will carry a 1.5x multiplier, and four utility slots. The salary cap is set for $55,000. There are no positional requirements and goaltenders are not available to be selected. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

The lone game scheduled for New Year's Day is Seattle hosting Vegas in the 2024 Winter Classic from T-Mobile Park. The contest will begin at 3:00 p.m. ET. The Golden Knights are favored to win on the Moneline and the Over/Under is set at 6.0 goals.

CAPTAIN

Jack Eichel, VGK at SEA ($16,000): Eichel is the most expensive player on the slate, but he is a great option to build around. He has been held off the scoresheet twice in his past 15 outings. Eichel has amassed eight goals, 12 helpers, 61 shots on net and six power-play points (one goal, five assists) during that stretch. He also has three goals and six points in six career contests versus the Kraken.

Mark Stone, VGK at SEA ($14,500): Stone has been consistent offensively as well recently, supplying at least one point in 13 of his past 15 contests. During that span, he has picked up seven goals, 12 helpers, 31 shots on target, five power-play points (two goals, three assists) and one shorthanded assist. Stone has two goals and four helpers over a six-game point spree going into Monday's action.

UTILITY/VALUE PLAYS

Vince Dunn, SEA vs. VGK ($12,000): Dunn has compiled three goals and 11 points in his past 12 contests. He has four power-play points (two goals, two assists), 22 shots on net and nine blocked shots during that period. Dunn also has two markers and three helpers during his three-game point streak.

Ivan Barbashev, VGK at SEA ($9,000): Barbashev has accumulated five tallies, 13 points and 20 shots on target across his last 14 outings. He has been held off the scoresheet on just two occasions over the past eight games. Barbashev can be stacked with Eichel and/or Stone.

Brayden McNabb, VGK at SEA ($9,500): McNabb has collected one goal, seven helpers, 10 shots on target and 18 blocks over his last 11 appearances. He has plenty of bang for the buck upside if his recent offensive surge continues.

Alexander Wennberg, SEA vs. VGK ($8,000): Wennberg has produced one goal, one assist, six shots and two blocks in the past two games. He has some good bang for the buck upside on his own or alongside a potential stack play with Jared McCann.

Paul Cotter, VGK at SEA ($7,000): Cotter has chipped in one goal, three helpers and seven shots in four contests going into Monday's matchup. He can also be stacked with Jonathan Marchessault and/or William Karlsson.

Tomas Tatar, SEA vs. VGK ($7,000): Tatar has registered two goals, two assists, 10 shots on net and four blocked shots in six games with Seattle since being acquired from the Avalanche. He has earned all of his point in two contests, giving him plenty of boom or bust potential.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.