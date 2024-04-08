FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Monday has two games scheduled, consisting of one 7:00 p.m. ET start and one beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Toronto (vs. Pittsburgh) is the biggest favorite on the Moneyline. Vancouver (vs. Vegas) is also favored on Monday. The Over/Under for the Penguins-Maple Leafs is set for 6.5 goals, while the Golden Knights-Canucks is at 6.0 goals.

GOALIES

Logan Thompson, VGK at VAN ($8,100): Thompson doesn't have an easy matchup, but he has performed very well of late. He has gone 6-1-0 with a .931 save percentage over his past eight appearances. That includes a 27-save performance in a 6-3 victory over the Canucks last Tuesday.

Alex Nedeljkovic, PIT at TOR ($7,400): Nedeljokic has a difficult matchup against a Toronto team that he hasn't had much success against in the past. Still, he has the potential to be the best bang-for-the-buck option between the pipes. Pittsburgh is battling for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, which should provide plenty of motivation. Nedeljkovic has also been playing well recently, earning a 6-0-1 record with a .926 save percentage across his past seven outings. He has also stopped 111 of 121 shots during his four-game winning streak.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Auston Matthews, TOR vs. PIT ($10,500): Matthews is the most expensive player on the slate. However, he is an intriguing option to spend up for Monday. Matthews has accumulated 10 goals and 10 assists over his last 12 outings, including nine tallies and nine helpers during a 10-game point spree.

J.T. Miller, VAN vs. VGK ($8,700): Miller is riding a seven-game point streak going into Monday's action. He has two goals and six assists during that span. Miller has racked up 13 points (four goals, nine assists) over his past 12 appearances.

Michael Bunting, PIT at TOR ($5,700): Bunting has compiled two goals and four helpers over a three-game point streak. He also has nine shots on net during that time. Additionally, Bunting has one goal and three shots against his former Toronto teammates this season.

Bobby McMann, TOR vs. PIT ($4,800): McMann has picked up five goals, one assist and 23 shots across his past nine appearances. He lit the lamp in Saturday's win over Montreal and could gain some momentum from having Mitchell Marner as a linemate.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Golden Knights at Canucks

William Karlsson (C - $7,000), Pavel Dorofeyev (W - $4,500), Anthony Mantha (W - $5,300)

Karlsson has generated three goals and six assists during his six-game point spree. He also has 11 shots during that period. Mantha has registered two goals, 12 shots and six helpers across his last seven outings. Dorofeyev has contributed three goals, one assist and 14 shots in seven games going into Monday's slate.

The third line of the Golden Knights has been hot and the trio could be a tremendous value play on Monday.

Penguins at Maple Leafs

Sidney Crosby (C - $8,600), Drew O'Connor (W - $4,300), Bryan Rust (W - $8,100)

Crosby has amassed seven goals, 16 points and 21 shots in eight games entering Monday's matchup. He has five multi-point performances during that stretch. O'Connor has notched three tallies, one helper and 18 shots over his past seven contests. Rust has been held off the scoresheet once in his last eight appearances, collecting five goals, five assists and 18 shots over that span.

The top line of the Penguins should be able to continue their offensive roll in Toronto on Monday. Pittsburgh would also benefit if Joseph Woll gets the start for the Maple Leafs instead of the red-hot Ilya Samsonov.

DEFENSEMEN

Morgan Rielly, TOR vs. PIT ($6,500): Rielly has seven assists, 12 shots and 18 blocked shots in eight games ahead of Monday's action. He also has two assists and five shots in two games against Pittsburgh this campaign.

Kris Letang, PIT at TOR ($6,000): Letang has produced one goal and seven helpers during his six-game point streak. He also has 11 shots and 15 blocks over that span.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.