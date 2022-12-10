FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Even though there is no college football Saturday night, the NHL isn't taking advantage with only five games starting at 7 p.m. EST or later. That still gives you the chance to play DFS NHL, and that's what matters here. Check out these recommendations, and then make your lineup decisions.

SLATE PREVIEW

This Saturday features several teams on a back-to-back. The Penguins are hosting the Sabres to finish off a home-and-home. The Islanders are at home against the Hurricanes, so at least they aren't on the road. And the Wild and Flames are in Vancouver and Toronto, respectively. It's a big night for Canadian teams.

GOALIES

Matt Murray, TOR vs. CGY ($8,400): Murray is the clear top option. He's been great in limited work with a 2.34 GAA and .932 save percentage. And Toronto has only allowed 29.5 shots on net per game. The Flames, as I noted, are on the road for a second straight night.

Spencer Martin, VAN vs. MIN ($7,000): Martin is my roll of the dice. He's been subpar this year, but managed a .950 save percentage in six outings last season. Minnesota is middling in goals per game and just played Friday in Edmonton. Maybe Martin can pick up a home win.

VALUE PLAYS

Kirby Dach, MON vs. LOS ($5,600): Dach is basically locked into a career year as he's already at 19 points, including seven with the extra man. Jonathan Quick has posted a 3.42 GAA and .887 save percentage, and the Kings rank 26th on the penalty kill.

Nils Hoglander, VAN vs. MIN ($3,900): Hoglander has potted a goal in back-to-back games. He's also been moved up to the top line. The Wild are on the second leg of a back-to-back, and Filip Gustavsson enters with a .909 save percentage.

LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Penguins vs. Sabres

Evgeni Malkin (C - $7,300), Jason Zucker (W - $5,900), Bryan Rust (W - $5,800)

Both clubs skated Friday, but this matchup is just too good. The Sabres sit in the bottom-six in GAA and penalty-kill percentage. Also, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has produced a 4.14 GAA and .853 save percentage through six starts. I'd be happy to stack a Penguins line, and I'm going with the second group.

Malkin is riding a four-game point streak, including a power-play point in each. He's also registered 27 points in 27 outings. Zucker had bad luck last season with a 7.8 shooting percentage and being limited to 41 games due to injury. He's already at 18 points with 62 shots on net. Rust was struggling for a minute, but has six points over his last three games. He's also on the top power-play unit, where he managed 21 PPPs last season.

DEFENSEMEN

Quinn Hughes, VAN vs. MIN ($6,700): Hughes has been one of the best playmakers in the NHL, and not just among defensemen. He's currently at 25 assists, which includes a three-game point streak. As I noted, the Wild are on the second leg of a back-to-back, and Filip Gustavsson has a .909 save percentage. Minnesota does offer an above-average penalty kill, but not elite enough to worry about Hughes and his power-play prowess.

Rasmus Sandin, TOR vs. CGY ($3,800): Sandin has notched nine points, but has recently taken on huge minutes with Morgan Rielly out averaging 21:31 in ice time, including 3:39 with the extra man. Dan Vladar will likely be in net for the Flames after Jacob Markstrom appeared on Friday. And while Vladar may be better, his career save percentage is .905.

