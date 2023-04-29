FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

There are three Game 6s on Saturday. Will any of them result in a Game 7? Or will we see three teams go home? No matinee hockey with the first matchup starting at 7 p.m. EDT. Here are my recommendations for your DFS lineups.

SLATE PREVIEW

There's no real news in terms of goalies or injuries. What I will note is that the three teams facing elimination will all be at home.

GOALIE

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. NJD ($8,000): The only goalies I would consider Saturday are the two in this matchup. Jersey boasts the better offense, but Shesterkin is a proven commodity with a Vezina trophy to his name. He hasn't been the issue this series with a 1.75 GAA and .938 save percentage, so I can see him coming up big at home to ensure a Game 7.

VALUE PLAY

Evander Kane, EDM at LOS ($6,200): As the Oilers have previously done, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have been skating on the same line during the playoffs. And Kane has operated as the other forward. He's also produced three goals and 15 shots over his last four appearances. There was always a question about Joonas Korpisalo as the starting goalie for a playoff team, and he's so far recorded a 3.49 GAA and .904 save percentage for the Kings in this series.

LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Kings vs. Oilers

Gabriel Vilardi (C - $4,900), Kevin Fiala (W - $5,500), Alex Iafallo (W - $5,000)

It's possible this trio won't be together on Saturday. Iafallo was swapped in for Quinton Byfield on the first line during Game 5, but I'm going to recommend this as a stack until that happens. The Oilers succeeded based on the strength of a league-best offense. Stuart Skinner is their best goalie, and he posted a 2.75 GAA and .913 save percentage during the regular season. In this series, he's struggled with a 3.31/.884 line. Even if LA gets knocked out, I don't think it'll be because Skinner stood on his head.

Vilardi was injured heading into the playoffs and missed the playoff opener. However, he's looked solid since with a four-game point streak. Fiala was also hurt when the series began, and he's only played two games. That being said, he's notched three points. And during the regular season, Fiala racked up 23 goals and 49 assists. Iafallo recorded 36 points this year, but in only 59 outings. He's also picked up a point in four of the five games, including three goals.

DEFENSEMAN

Morgan Rielly, TOR at TAM ($5,700): Rielly is riding a three-game goal streak, and that follows four assists in Game 2. And while he's thought of more as an offensively-minded blueliner, he's blocked 15 shots from the last four matchups. Andrei Vasilevskiy is usually a solution, but he's kind of been the problem in this series with a 3.90 GAA and .870 save percentage.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.